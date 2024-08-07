In Brief: Halle Berry drops out of Kim Kardashian legal drama; Ben Affleck could play Hulk Hogan, and more

Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor and Naomi Watts have been tapped to star in Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming legal drama for Hulu, All’s Fair, alongside Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian, according to Variety. Plot details are sketchy other than that Kardashian will play “a Los Angeles divorce lawyer in an all-female law firm, headed by Close’s character,” per Hulu. Variety reports Halle Berry, who was previously confirmed to star in the series, dropped out due to a scheduling conflict. None of the new stars are said to be replacing her …

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon‘s Artists Equity production company is working on a feature centered on Hulk Hogan‘s legal battle with Gawker Media, with Affleck possibly playing the legendary WWE wrestler, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Damon and Affleck’s Good Will Hunting director Gus Van Sant is in talks to helm the project. In 2016, Gawker Media agreed to pay Hogan $31 million over a 2012 article that included portions of his sex tape, leading to the website being shut down …

Kenneth Branagh has added Patricia Arquette and Michael Sheen to the cast of his latest directorial project, The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde, according to Deadline. They join previously announced star Jodie Comer. The film is described as “a contemporary psychological thriller,” but specific plot details are being kept under wraps …

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Andy Samberg says he left ‘SNL’ because he was “falling apart”
Peacock

He was arguably one of the biggest stars on Saturday Night Live before he left after seven seasons in 2012, but Andy Samberg reveals he was in pretty bad shape.

“I was falling apart in my life,” Samberg said on Kevin Hart‘s Peacock series Hart to Heart.

“Physically, it was taking a heavy toll on me and I got to a place where I was like, I hadn’t slept in seven years basically,” he said.

When his longtime friends and Lonely Island collaborators Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer left the show as writers, Samberg was left holding the bag creating SNL‘s now-viral Digital Shorts — in addition to writing and appearing on sketches on the show. “I … never pretended like I could do [those] without them,” Samberg said.

“We were writing stuff for the live show Tuesday night all night, the table read Wednesday, then being told now come up with a Digital Short, so write all Thursday, all Thursday night, don’t sleep, get up, shoot Friday, edit all night Friday night and into Saturday, so it’s basically like four days a week you’re not sleeping, for seven years. So I just kinda fell apart physically.”

He added what made his decision to leave “harder” was when the show’s producers “told me straight up, ‘We prefer you would stay.'”

Ultimately, Samberg parted ways “to get back to a feeling of like mental and physical health, I have to do it. So I did it and it was a very difficult choice.”

James Cameron, Kate Winslet + others mourn Jon Landau: Oscar-winning ‘Titanic’ producer dead at 63
L-R: Landau and Cameron – Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Jon Landau, the affable Oscar winning producer of Titanic, and a decades-long collaborator with that landmark film’s director James Cameron, has died at 63.

Landau, who also worked with Cameron on the blockbuster Avatar franchise, as well as films produced by the filmmaker, including Robert RodriguezAlita: Battle Angel, died Friday, July 5.

In a statement to Deadline, Cameron said, “The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader, Jon Landau. His zany humor, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit and fierce will have held the center of our Avatar universe for almost two decades.”

Cameron continued, “His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique. He produced great films, not by wielding power but by spreading warmth and the joy of making cinema. He inspired us all to be and to bring our best, every day. I have lost a dear friend, and my closest collaborator of 31 years.”

He concluded, “A part of myself has been torn away.”

Oscar winner Kate Winslet, who worked with Landau on both Titanic and the Avatar sequels, including The Way of Water, told the trade Landau was “the kindest and best of men … rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people.” She added, “His strength in life was knowing the importance of family, at home and at work.”

Another Avatar alumna, Zoe Saldaña, remembered Landau in an emotional Instagram post, saying, in part, “You are leaving us too soon … The memories we shared together will always hold a special place in my heart.” Saldaña added his “legacy will continue to inspire us,” and he “will be deeply missed.”

‘Law & Order’ faves Benson and Stabler to reunite again, and more
‘Law & Order’ faves Benson and Stabler to reunite again, and more

Starz has released a teaser trailer for Sweetpea, a “deviously twisted coming-of-rage story” coming to the premium cable channel in October. The six-part series stars Ella Purnell as Rhiannon, “a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder.” Almost invisible to people at first, Rhiannon’s “killer secret” turns everything around and she becomes “a young woman capable of anything,” according to the official synopsis …

Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s Christopher Meloni tells People he’s writing a special episode for the series’ upcoming fifth season that will feature his former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Mariska Hargitay. Meloni played Detective Elliot Stabler on SVU, opposite Hargitay’s Detective Olivia Benson, from 1999 to 2011. The two reunited for a 2021 SVU episode ahead of Meloni’s return to the Law & Order universe with his Organized Crime spin-off that same year. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays on NBC. Law & Order: Organized Crime, which originally aired on NBC, moves to Peacock for season 5 …

Ron Howard‘s Emmy-nominated documentary Jim Henson Idea Man will make its broadcast TV debut on ABC Aug. 11, the network has announced. The film examines Jim Henson‘s career “from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show and beyond.” The doc features “unprecedented access to Jim’s personal archives,” offering “a fascinating and insightful look at a complex man whose boundless imagination inspired the world.” Jim Henson Idea Man is currently available to stream on Disney+. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

