In brief: Harris returns to 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and more

Vice President Kamala Harris will make her seventh appearance on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and first since nailing down the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday, Oct. 8, according to Variety. The appearance will come one night after her running mate Tim Walz guests on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and both appear on CBS’ 60 Minutes

Paramount Pictures has announced Nov. 21, 2025 as the release date for its The Running Man remake, starring Glen Powell, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The original 1987 film was set in a dystopian America, where a falsely convicted policeman — played by Arnold Schwarzenegger — gets his shot at freedom when he must forcibly participate in a TV game show where convicts, runners, must battle killers for their freedom …

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are reteaming for new Netflix crime thriller titled RIP, according to the streaming service. They’ll be joined by Coming 2 America‘s Teyana Taylor and The Flash‘s Sasha Calle. Plot details are being kept under wraps. A release date has yet to be announced …

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence
Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested for felony domestic violence, according to Napa County, California, jail records.

The 42-year-old was arrested Thursday morning just before 10 a.m. and has been booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.

His bail was set at $25,000, according to jail records.

Chigvintsev is married to former WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia, though it’s unknown who the offense was committed against. The two share a child, 4-year-old son Matteo.

The Russian-born dancer has competed on 12 seasons of Dancing with the Stars to date.

He won the Mirrorball Trophy in season 29 alongside Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and most recently competed with Bachelorette alum Charity Lawson on season 32, finishing in fourth.

Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' to screen at the Toronto Film Festival
Francis Ford Coppola‘s anticipated, mostly self-funded Megalopolis will screen as part of the upcoming Toronto Film Festival. 

The Oscar-winning filmmaker’s star-packed movie, which boasts a cast featuring Adam Driver, Giancarlo EspositoJon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Dustin Hoffman and more, will play the evening of Monday, Sept. 9, at the Festival’s Roy Thomson Hall. It will also screen the following evening at Scotiabank Theatre Toronto.

Megalopolis made its festival premiere on May 16 at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Lionsgate will release the film in theaters on Sept. 27. 

 

Fitness guru Richard Simmons' cause of death revealed
Fitness guru Richard Simmons‘ cause of death has been revealed.

A spokesperson for Simmons’ family, Tom Estey, provided a statement to ABC News on Wednesday confirming the death was accidental.

“This morning, Richard Simmons’ brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner’s office,” began the statement. “The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor.”

The statement also said, “The toxicology report was negative,” besides the medication that was prescribed to Richard.

Richard died on July 13 at 76 years old.

“The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss,” the statement concluded.

ABC News has reached out to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

