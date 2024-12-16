In brief: Hayley Atwell to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe and more

Hayley Atwell looks to be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress is reported to be reprising her role as Agent Carter in the upcoming superhero movie Avengers: Doomsday, according to Deadline. The film is being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, with Marvel president Kevin Feige producing. While plot details remain unknown, the film is expected in theaters on May 1, 2026 …

Anne Hathaway is staying booked and busy. The actress will star alongside Dave Bautista in an untitled action comedy film for Amazon MGM Studios, Deadline reports. Inspired by actual events, the film follows agents who posed as a couple in order to infiltrate a global crime enterprise …

Jim Carrey says he’d return to another one of his famous movie characters, but only under one condition. In a recent interview for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Carrey said he would reprise his role in a sequel to The Mask if it felt right. “Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea. If somebody had the right idea, I guess … It’s not really about the money,” Carrey said to ComicBook. “I joke about the money … But I never know. You can’t be definite about these things.”

Niecy Nash-Betts on Ryan Murphy’s new series ‘Grotesquerie’ and “charming,” “greedy” co-star Travis Kelce
L-R: Diamond, Nash-Betts — FX/Prashant Gupta

The last time Niecy Nash-Betts worked with producer Ryan Murphy, she won an Emmy for her role in Netflix’s DAHMER: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. She can now be seen as the lead in Murphy’s follow-up, FX’s new serial killer series Grotesquerie, which debuts Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

DAHMER was unexpected. I said yes before I knew what I was saying yes to with that one,” the actress tells ABC Audio. “With this one, I had the luxury of reading the script and then saying yes.”

“But I love Ryan. I love collaborating with him. He’s a great partner. And so because of that, he will always have me at hello,” Niecy shares.

The new series has her playing Lois Tryon, “a big-deal detective in a small town,” Niecy says. 

“She … has a very troubled home life. She’s battling alcoholism, all while hunting a serial killer who is seemingly taunting her. So there’s a lot going on.”

She adds, “And then her partner in crime, if you will, the Cagney to her Lacey, ends up being a nun named Sister Megan, played by the lovely Micaela Diamond.” 

Along the way, Lois and Sister Megan run across a creepy suspect, played by acting newcomer but veteran famous person Travis Kelce

Nash-Betts, who is also a producer on the series, says of the newbie actor, “He’s charming, well-prepared, takes notes well and he’s greedy.”

She deadpans, “He can eat a lot, you know — and I’m going to be the first one to let you know. And when I say a lot, I mean a lot.”

In all seriousness, she calls Taylor Swift‘s better half “a very, very wonderful guy.”

Action-packed trailer for new ‘Yellowstone’ season drops ahead of Nov. 10 premiere
Paramount Network

Yellowstone fans: war is coming. 

That’s the takeaway from the new trailer to the fifth season of the series, teasing scheming, murder, mayhem and more. 

While Kevin Costner did not return for the final episodes, he’s in the trailer and his John Dutton declares defiantly to his son-in-law, Rip (Cole Hauser), “Everyone’s forgotten who runs this valley. It’s time to remind them.”

Kelly Reilly‘s Beth Dutton is also seen telling Rip, “Our family’s legacy needs this ranch.” 

“Then I’ll protect it with my life,” he vows.

We also see her scheming adoptive brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) in the wake of starting impeachment proceedings against his governor dad earlier in season 5. His enabler/handler Sarah (Dawn Olivieri) purrs at him, “Old lions die in the jaws of younger lions. And you are the younger lion.”

Whatever lies ahead, it’s not just politics: John’s loyal son Kayce (Luke Grimes) takes a blood oath with Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), the Native power player. “We are brothers now,” he tells the younger Dutton.

To that end, we see a large gathering of men on horseback, including Rainwater’s right-hand man Mo (Mo Brings Plenty), his face covered in warpaint.

Costner bookends the trailer, saying, “This war is just beginning.”

Beth replies, “The only thing left to do is kill as much as you can before they kill you.”

The new season is set to debut Nov. 10 on Paramount+.

Angelina Jolie talks motherhood and her new role in ‘Maria’
ABC News

In her new movie MariaAngelina Jolie plays the titular role of iconic opera singer Maria Callas, for whom singing meant so much.

For Jolie, who sat down to discuss her new work with Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, motherhood is the main focus in her life, in the way singing was for Callas.

“It’s my happiness,” Jolie shared. “You can take everything else away from me. Nothing else matters.”

Jolie is mom to six kids: sons Maddox, Pax and Knox, and daughters Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne.

And despite her life in the spotlight, Jolie said her children don’t have the desire to follow her footsteps into acting.

“None of my children want to be in front of the camera at this time,” Jolie said. “They’re quite private. Shiloh’s extremely private. They weren’t born with privacy, right? So I hope they can have that as they grow.”

For her starring role in Maria, Jolie learned how to sing opera in order to embody the tragic prima donna and her final days living in Paris while struggling to make a career comeback.

“All of my children suffered through my early opera singing in the house before I got kinda good, which was a nightmare,” Jolie recalled.

Jolie said she and Callas may have even been friends, had their paths ever crossed in real life. Callas died on Sept. 16, 1977, following a heart attack.

“There’s obvious things that people would tie our lives and see we have in common. But I think it’s more … how hard she is in herself with her work, sometimes seen as strong, but actually very vulnerable and human. I certainly am,” Jolie said.

“I think we would have been friends,” she added. “She might have hated me at first. Think it would have grown on her.”

Maria debuts in select theaters on Nov. 27 and will be available to stream on Netflix starting on Dec. 11.

