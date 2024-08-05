In Brief: HBO teases ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Thrones’ spin-off, and more

Hallmark has announced this year’s “Fall into Love” lineup, which includes six new films airing throughout September and October. The first of these include His & Hers, which premieres Sept. 7, and stars Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott. The pair play Dana and Mark, a married couple who are high-powered lawyers who work at two separate New York City law firms. Next up will be The Heiress and the Handyman, airing on Saturday, Sept. 14, starring Jodie Sweetin and Corey Sevier. Other titles include Falling Together, premiering Sept. 21 and starring Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell, and The Real West with Kimberley Sustad, Lucas Bryant and James Denton. Fans can expect new films premiering every Saturday through Oct. 12 …

HBO has released a first look teaser showcasing several series coming to the premium cable channel in 2025, including The Last of Us season 2, White Lotus season 3 and the Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The teaser also includes the upcoming 2024 series The Penguin; Dune: Prophecy; season 3 of Industry; season 3 of The Sex Lives of College Girls; season 5 of the adult toon Harley Quinn; James Gunn‘s animated DC series Creature Commandos; And Just Like That … season 3; The Gilded Age Season 3 and Welcome to Derry

Yellowstone‘s Luke Grimes and his wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, are expecting their first child. “Can’t wait to meet you little one,” Bianca captioned a silhouetted selfie of herself that showed off her obvious baby bump. She didn’t reveal any further details. Luke and Bianca tied the knot in 2018 …

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ directer Shawn Levy on what to expect — and what not to expect — from the film
Disney

First reactions to the highly anticipated Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine are out, and they’re glowing. The film had its world premiere Monday in New York, and it’s getting high praise — a lot of it having to do with the fact that even though Deadpool is now under the Disney umbrella, the jokes are just as cutting and raunchy, and the fight scenes are just as bloody as ever.

Deadpool director Shawn Levy (LEE-vee) tells ABC Audio that no one at Disney ever told him no, and that surprised him.

“Every time we turned in a draft of our script or a cut of a scene I expected the pushback, and it never came,” he says. “As [Disney CEO] Bob Iger said after he screened the movie … ‘I knew what I was getting into — in for a penny, in for a pound.'”

“Everyone at Disney and Marvel seemed to know that no one wants a sanitized Deadpool,” he continues. “They want a Deadpool that is as audacious as we all expect and love, and we were able to make a movie that way with their full support.”

Ahead of the movie’s release Friday, Levy shared that he’s most excited for fans “to see these two iconic antiheroes on screen costarring in a movie for the first time ever,” along with some “surprise characters that the internet has not entirely predicted. And the unexpected delight of seeing certain actors/characters appear that might not be anticipated.”

Of course, Levy isn’t giving much away about the film, but he did tell ABC Audio his favorite rumor that the internet sleuths got wrong.

“I think it would be that King Charles is in the movie. I think that the sleuths got it wrong on that front,” he reveals.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

“Pretty girls should always smile”: Teaser drops for Demi Moore’s horror pic ‘The Substance’
Fargeat and Moore at Cannes – Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Substance, a body horror pic starring Demi Moore that received a 13-minute standing ovation at Cannes International Film Festival — and the Best Screenplay trophy, to boot — just revealed a teaser

The flick has Moore playing an aging Hollywood superstar so desperate to regain her looks that she signs up to take a serum that shares the title’s name. 

As Moore stares at herself in the mirror, the teaser begins with the monotone ad copy in voice-over: “Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? Younger. More Beautiful. More perfect.” 

It’s too good to resist: “One single injection unlocks your DNA, starting a new cellular division, unleashing a new version of yourself,” the mysterious company behind it teased in an earlier sneak peek clip.

However, it’s also too good to be true. In a series of quick, nerve-jangling cuts, the teaser shows the chaotic after-effects that come from deciding not to age gracefully, including Moore getting thrown bodily across a room.

One clip has Dennis Quaid, surrounded by a frame full of other old white dudes, grinning eerily. “Pretty girls should always smile!” he shouts. 

Margaret Qualley also stars in the film from writer-director Coralie Fargeat, coming to theaters nationwide on Sept. 20.

‘Law & Order’ faves Benson and Stabler to reunite again, and more
Starz has released a teaser trailer for Sweetpea, a “deviously twisted coming-of-rage story” coming to the premium cable channel in October. The six-part series stars Ella Purnell as Rhiannon, “a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder.” Almost invisible to people at first, Rhiannon’s “killer secret” turns everything around and she becomes “a young woman capable of anything,” according to the official synopsis …

Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s Christopher Meloni tells People he’s writing a special episode for the series’ upcoming fifth season that will feature his former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Mariska Hargitay. Meloni played Detective Elliot Stabler on SVU, opposite Hargitay’s Detective Olivia Benson, from 1999 to 2011. The two reunited for a 2021 SVU episode ahead of Meloni’s return to the Law & Order universe with his Organized Crime spin-off that same year. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays on NBC. Law & Order: Organized Crime, which originally aired on NBC, moves to Peacock for season 5 …

Ron Howard‘s Emmy-nominated documentary Jim Henson Idea Man will make its broadcast TV debut on ABC Aug. 11, the network has announced. The film examines Jim Henson‘s career “from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show and beyond.” The doc features “unprecedented access to Jim’s personal archives,” offering “a fascinating and insightful look at a complex man whose boundless imagination inspired the world.” Jim Henson Idea Man is currently available to stream on Disney+. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

