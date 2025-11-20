In brief: ‘Heated Rivalry’ headed to HBO Max and more

The upcoming espionage thriller series Ponies now has a premiere date. Peacock has announced that the show will debut to the platform on Jan. 15. The show is set in Moscow in the year 1977. Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson star as two women who work as secretaries in the American Embassy. When their husbands are killed mysteriously in the USSR, the duo become CIA operatives …

Tulsa King is in need of a showrunner. Variety reports that the Sylvester Stallone-starring series, which was created by Taylor Sheridan, has no formal showrunner as production starts on season 4. Additionally, over two dozen crew members on the program have been let go amid what is described as a lack of clear leadership …

Heated Rivalry is skating over to HBO Max. The romantic drama series will premiere its first two episodes on Nov. 28. Based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers book series, the show will debut new episodes weekly until the Dec. 26 season finale …

Bad Bunny announced as Super Bowl LX halftime performer
Bad Bunny performs during his ‘Most Wanted’ tour at Barclays Center on April 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Bad Bunny is your Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performer.

The 2026 Super Bowl, the 60th of its kind, will be hosted at the home of the San Francisco 49ers, Levi’s Stadium, located in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” the Puerto Rican superstar says in a statement. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Bad Bunny previously took the halftime show stage as a special guest during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira‘s 2020 co-headlining set.

Jay-Z‘s entertainment company Roc Nation produces the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show, leaving the “99 Problems” rapper in charge of selecting the widely watched performer each year.

Jay-Z says in a statement that what Bad Bunny has “done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Last season, Kendrick Lamar took the stage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show, lighting up the event with a collection of his most popular songs.

Lamar, who was joined by SZA, also brought out a few surprises throughout the show, including Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams. He set the record for most-watched Super Bowl halftime show with 133.5 million viewers, surpassing Michael Jackson‘s 1993 show.

In brief: ‘The Diplomat’ season 3 trailer and more
Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford are back in the White House together in the official trailer for The Diplomat season 3. The West Wing costars play husband and wife in this new season, with Janney’s Grace Penn now president of the United States. Keri Russell stars alongside Rufus Sewell in season 3, which debuts Oct. 16 on Netflix …

The official trailer for Tim Robinson‘s new comedy, The Chair Company, has arrived. Robinson stars as Ron, who witnesses a big problem in the trailer for the upcoming HBO Max show. The series, which comes from Robinson and his I Think You Should Leave co-creator Zach Kanin, premieres on Oct. 12 …

It is almost time to say goodbye to Outlander. The eighth and final season teaser trailer for the fantasy romance series has arrived. Fans will be able to witness the conclusion to the long-running series in early 2026, STARZ has announced. Season 8 finds Jamie and Claire confronted with what they’re willing to sacrifice for the place they call home …

What’s next for ﻿’The Summer I Turned Pretty’﻿?
Belly (Lola Tung) in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty.’ (Stephanie Branchu/Prime Video)

(SPOILER ALERT) The Summer I Turned Pretty is being turned into a movie.

The story of the Prime Video romantic drama series will continue past its series finale with a new feature film. It will be written and directed by Jenny Han, who also created the show and wrote the book trilogy that inspired it.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han says, referring to The Summer I Turned Pretty protagonist Isabel “Belly” Conklin. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty follows the love triangle between Belly, played by Lola Tung, and brothers Conrad Fisher and Jeremiah Fisher, played by Christopher Briney﻿ and Gavin Casalegno. It premiered in 2022 and was originally announced to end with the final episode of season 3, which dropped Wednesday.

