In Brief: Ian McKellen up to play Gandalf again, and more

Ian McKellen says he’s been approached by director/actor Andy Serkis for his Lord of the Rings follow-up film The Hunt for Gollum, but he only has one caveat about reprising his role: Time. The 85-year-old tells Big Issue, “When? I don’t know. What the script is? It’s not written yet. So they better be quick!” The movie is set for a 2026 release…

Oscar-winning filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar screened his first film in English, The Room Next Door, at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday, and was rewarded for his latest cinematic effort with an 18-minute-long standing ovation, according to Deadline. His two leading ladies, Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, were on hand, and also applauded along with the crowd. The film centers on the pair, playing friends who reunite in New York City after decades, as Swinton’s character battles cancer…

James Darren, who was a teen idol thanks to Gidget, and went on to star in shows including T.J. Hooker and Star Trek: Deep Stace Nine, has died. Variety reports the actor passed away on Monday, August 26, at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital. He was 88…

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Witney Carson join ‘DWTS’ season 33, ‘Wizards Beyond Wavery Place’ sets premiere date and more
Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson announced in a video message on Good Morning America that she’ll be returning to the ballroom for the show’s 33rd season. “Just you wait until you hear who my partner is. He will sweep you off your feet. We are so ready to get that Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy,” she continued. Carson and dance partner Alfonso Ribeiro took home the trophy in 2014. Ribeiro, who now hosts the show, will also return this season, along with co-host Julianne Hough and judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough. The Dancing with the Stars cast for season 33 will be exclusively announced on GMA Sept. 4. The new season premieres Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC …

“We finally did it. We finally found the gold,” Chase Stokes‘ John B says in a new trailer for Netflix’s Outer Banks, which dropped Aug. 29. “That’s where the story should have ended. But really, it’s just the beginning.” The series follows a group of teens dubbed the Pogues on the treasure hunt of a lifetime. After finding the treasure in season 3, the Pogues are committed to having a normal life, but soon accept a proposal to go on a brand new treasure-hunting adventure. The first five episodes of Outer Banks season 4 debut Oct. 10, with the second five coming Nov. 7 …

The White LotusLeo Woodall has been tapped to star alongside Dustin Hoffman in the upcoming crime thriller Tuner, according to Deadline. The movie follows “a talented piano tuner whose life is turned upside down when he discovers that his meticulous skills for tuning pianos can equally be applied to cracking safes,” per the outlet …

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the sequel series to the original Wizards of Waverly Place on Disney, is set to premiere with two episodes on Oct. 29, according to Deadline. It was also announced that Disney Channel alums Raven-Symoné and Danielle Fishel will be directing episodes in season 1. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows David Henrie as an adult version of his Justin Russo character, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, but is forced to dust off his magical skills to mentor Billie, a wizard-in-training played by Janice LeAnn Brown. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

Report shows million Army deal with The Rock may have hurt recruiting efforts
ABC/Paula Lobo

Military.com reports the U.S. Army is having serious “buyer’s regret” over an $11 million deal to have Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson boost sagging recruitment numbers. 

In fact, not only did Johnson’s involvement not cause a single would-be GI to sign on the dotted line for Uncle Sam, the campaign “may possibly have had a negative impact on finding new enlistments,” according to internal emails reviewed by the news source.

For these reasons, the Army is reportedly trying to get $6 million back, the article says.

According to Army sources, the deal would have leveraged Johnson’s football minor league, the United Football League, to promote the military branch. However, poor viewer numbers for the league deflated that strategy — as did Johnson’s reported lack of participation using his Instagram fanbase of 396 million followers. 

According to the article, Johnson promised the Army five promotional posts to his legion of followers — worth, according to the military, a million bucks each considering the size of his audience. But Johnson allegedly delivered on just two of them. 

Evidently, the Army pushed back against the sports tie-in after an $88 million deal with NASCAR to promote the National Guard flopped, but the deal was reportedly “pushed through” by Gen. Randy George.

Col. Dave Butler, a rep for George, tells the website, “In terms of The Rock, it’s unfortunate he was pulled away at a time when we expected him to … create content for his social media channel.”

While they try to “rebalance the contract,” Butler said, “The Rock remains a good partner to the Army.”

A rep for the superstar didn’t return ABC Audio’s request for comment.

Marvel Studios boss says ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ shows how Robert Downey Jr. could return to the MCU
Marvel Studios

In 2017, Hugh Jackman hung up his Wolverine claws for good with the Oscar-nominated Logan

However, as the story goes, he saw his buddy Ryan Reynolds‘ original Deadpool in theaters and started to feel he’d made a mistake, potentially shorting fans on their fan-favorite comics tag team. 

Fast forward to today, and Deadpool & Wolverine is headed to theaters Friday.

For Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, that proves anything is possible — including taking up Robert Downey Jr. on a potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his Tony Stark’s world-saving sacrifice in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame

Although Downey was initially cool on the idea — and Feige told Vanity Fair he’d never “magically undo” Iron Man’s Endgame‘s sacrifice — as reported, Downey had a change of heart

So has Feige, he tells Discussing Film, but there’s a but. “How do you do it in a way that maintains what has come before, and in a great way? And we’ve been spending, you know, the last two-plus years figuring that out for Wolverine.” 

He adds, “We’re just proud that we … have figured it out for Wolverine. I think Hugh’s appearance and starring role … is a great sign that it can be done — if great care is taken.”

Indeed, without giving away spoilers, Deadpool & Wolverine brings a veritable toy box full of superheroes back to the big screen, so as Feige says, ” … what’s to come? We’ll see.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

 

