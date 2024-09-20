In brief: ‘Industry’ gets a fourth season at HBO and more

Starz has revealed the premiere date for its new dark comedy Sweatpea, along with the official trailer. The six-part series stars YellowjacketsElla Purnell as Rhiannon, “a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder.” Almost invisible to people at first, Rhiannon’s “killer secret” turns everything around and she becomes “a young woman capable of anything,” according to the official synopsis. Sweatpea launches Oct. 10 on Starz …

The trailer for season 2 of the Paramount+ spy thriller Lioness dropped on Thursday. Based on a real-life CIA program, Taylor Sheridan‘s espionage thriller follows Laysla De Oliveira as a new Lioness operative helping bring down a terrorist organization from within, according to the streaming service. Genesis Rodriguez and Morgan Freeman have been added to the season 2 cast, joining returning stars Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman and Michael Kelly. The second season of Lioness premieres with two episodes on Oct. 27 …

Ahead of Industry‘s penultimate episode of season 3, airing Sunday, HBO announced it has given the drama series a fourth season. In season 3, Yasmin, Robert and Eric — played respectively by Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey and Ken Leung — are “front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi,” a green tech energy company, led by Kit Harington‘s Sir Henry Muck, per the premium cable channel. Meanwhile, Myha’la‘s Harper “is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig” — played by Sarah Goldberg. Industry‘s third season concludes Sept. 29 …



Ryan Seacrest talks “out of body” experience working with Vanna White on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Phillip Farone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures/Sony Pictures Television

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White are excited and gearing up to work alongside each other on Wheel of Fortune.

“I mean, it’s Wheel of Fortune. How could you not be happy?” Seacrest told ABC News’ Ginger Zee in an interview that aired Tuesday on Good Morning America.

White added, “It’s energetic, it’s positive, it’s fun. I’m so excited.”

It was announced in June 2023 that Seacrest would take over Pat Sajak‘s decadeslong role as co-host of the iconic show. Seacrest begins his new role as the co-host of “Wheel of Fortune” this fall for the show’s 42nd season.

Seacrest opened up about his experience working with White, who has been co-hosting the show with Sajak since 1982.

“I mean, it’s out of body,” Ryan tells GMA. “It’s out of body for me, you know, to have watched Vanna, and watched this show and Pat, and what they’ve built with audiences across this country. And what this show means to people in their living rooms every night, and their families, and generations of people who have watched this show, it is a very special thing that just doesn’t exist anywhere else.”

As part of his preparation to take the reins from Sajak, Seacrest said he has “watched endless episodes of Pat and Vanna on Wheel of Fortune.”

“We have played mock Wheel of Fortune games in many cities across America, depending on where I am, on conference tables, in meeting rooms,” he shared. “We’ve had makeshift wheels and makeshift contestants for months, just to sort of get the gameplay down, and the time and the pacing down. And hopefully it all pays off.”

In July, Seacrest shared a Reel on Instagram from his first day on the Wheel of Fortune set, which was recorded earlier in the year.

In brief: James Cameron reveals next non-‘Avatar’ project and more
James Cameron is planning to adapt Charles Pellegrino‘s novel Last Train From Hiroshima and the author’s forthcoming book, Ghosts of Hiroshima, into one “uncompromising theatrical film,” he tells Deadline. The film, to be titled Last Train From Hiroshima, will focus partly on the true story of a Japanese man who survived the atomic blast at Hiroshima, got on a train to Nagasaki, then survived the nuclear explosion in that city, per the outlet. The project will be his first non-Avatar movie since 1997’s Titanic

Summer isn’t quite over, but Great American Family has already revealed its 2024 holiday lineup, featuring 18 new films beginning Oct. 19. That includes the Candace Cameron Bure-led films A Christmas Less Traveled, Home Sweet Christmas and Let It Snow. Mario Lopez and his wife star in Once Upon a Christmas Wish, and R&B legend Gladys Knight leads the cast of a holiday adaptation of Louisa May Alcott‘s classic novel Little Women, titled Little Women Christmas. The entire list can be found at GreatAmericanFamily.com

There’s no need to fear, a new CGI-animated version of the classic 1959 cartoon Underdog is here! Variety reports that, similar to its predecessor, the new Underdog series will mix humor with lessons about teamwork, courage and perseverance, among others. The reboot, being produced by Italy’s Red Monk Studios, will debut in Italy and France in 2025, followed by a global rollout shortly thereafter …

Two doctors among the five people charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death
Perry in 2017 — Jason Laveris/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE

Five people — including two doctors — are now facing federal charges in connection with the 2023 ketamine death of Friends star Matthew Perry, ABC News has learned.

The five in question have been charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine, according to a federal source.

The indictment alleges that the two doctors were the initial sources of supply, but federal officials believe that at one point the drugs became too expensive and Perry switched to a new source, including a woman known as “The Ketamine Queen” of Los Angeles, according to the federal source.

Two of the suspects identified in the indictment are Jasveen Sangha, allegedly known as “The Ketamine Queen,” and Salvador Plasencia, a licensed medical doctor known as “Dr. P.”

Their arrests were made in an early morning operation Thursday, after a multiagency investigation.

The indictment alleges numerous interactions of sales from Plasencia to the co-conspirators. They allegedly used encrypted messaging and coded language referring to ketamine as “Dr. Pepper” to distribute their drugs, according to the indictment.

Perry died on Oct. 28, 2023, at the age of 54. He was discovered unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, police said. An autopsy report revealed he died from the acute effects of ketamine.

Perry had high levels of ketamine in his blood, likely lapsed into unconsciousness and then went underwater, according to the autopsy report.

He was reported to have been receiving ketamine infusions for depression and anxiety, with the most recent therapy 1 1/2 weeks before his death. But the medical examiner wrote that the ketamine in his system at the time of death could not have been from that infusion therapy. His method of intake was listed in the report as unknown.

The autopsy report also listed drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects as contributing factors not related to the immediate cause of death. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

