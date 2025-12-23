In brief: ‘Industry’ season 4 final trailer and more

The final trailer for season 4 of Industry has arrived. The upcoming, eight-episode fourth season of the drama series premieres on Jan. 11. It will debut new episodes weekly on HBO and HBO Max. Myha’la stars alongside Kit Harington and Marisa Abela in the new season …

The Smashing Machine is smashing onto HBO Max next month. The drama film starring Dwayne Johnson makes its streaming debut on Jan. 23. Benny Safdie directed the biopic about UFC heavyweight champ Mark Kerr, which also stars Emily Blunt

Disney has changed the premiere dates of several of its upcoming theatrical releases. Deadline reports that the horror sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come has moved up its debut, now set to premiere on March 27. Ridley Scott‘s next film The Dog Stars, which features Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Guy Pearce and Margaret Qualley, will now debut on Aug. 28. Additionally, the Pixar animated feature Gatto is now going to make its theatrical release on March 5, 2027 …

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ spinoff, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ film coming in 2028
Sonic The Hedgehog attends the family screening of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 27, 2022, in London, England. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images)

Paramount has added a couple of new movies to its release schedule.

A new hybrid live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, as well as a Sonic the Hedgehog movie, will arrive to cinemas in 2028, ABC Audio has learned.

The currently untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie has grabbed the Nov. 17, 2028, date for its release, while a similarly untitled “Sonic Universe Event Film” has nabbed Dec. 22, 2028.

Additionally, the studio announced it plans to rerelease the original Top Gun in theaters on May 13, 2026, in honor of its 40th anniversary.

Plot details for both the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Sonic films are being kept under wraps. Producer Neal H. Moritz is set to produce the former. He’s best known for the popular live-action Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy starring Ben Schwartz as the titular hedgehog and Jim Carrey as the mad scientist Dr. Robitnik.

This upcoming Sonic film is different from Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which is set for release on March 19, 2027.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
All’s Fair: Kim Kardashian stars in Ryan Murphy‘s newest series about a group of female divorce lawyers.

Peacock
All Her Fault: Succession Emmy winner Sarah Snook stars in this new thriller series. 

Netflix
Frankenstein: Jacob Elordi is The Creature to Oscar Isaac‘s Dr. Frankenstein in this new adaptation of Mary Shelley‘s classic novel. 

Apple TV
Pluribus: Check out the new drama series from the creator of Better Call Saul starring Rhea Seehorn

Movie theaters
Christy: Sydney Sweeney transformed into boxer Christy Martin in this biopic about the athlete’s life.

Predator: Badlands: Elle Fanning stars in this new film from the director of Prey

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

In brief: ‘The Simpsons Movie’ sequel switches release date and more
Another season of Platonic is on the way. Apple TV has renewed its comedy series starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne for season 3. Series creators Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco said in a statement that they “couldn’t be more excited to get back into the world of Platonic”

Speaking of season 3 renewals, Landman has scored one as well. Paramount+ has renewed the original drama series starring Billy Bob Thornton for a third season. The show, which comes from creator Taylor Sheridan, released its second season in November. It was the most-watched premiere for any original series on Paramount+, according to a press release from the service …

D’oh! The upcoming, untitled animated sequel film to The Simpsons Movie is switching release dates. It will now premiere on Sept. 3, 2027. The movie was previously scheduled to arrive on July 23 of that year. “An all-new movie from The Simpsons, now coming to theaters Labor D’OH Weekend, 2027!” 20th Century Studios shared to social media to announce the change …

