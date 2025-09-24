In brief: ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ official trailer and more

In brief: ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ official trailer and more

The official trailer for IT: Welcome to Derry has arrived. It shows off the picturesque town of Derry, Maine, in the year 1962. Bill Skarsgård returns to star as Pennywise the killer clown in the prequel series, which he also executive produces. The nine-episode series premieres Oct. 26 on HBO Max …

Nicolas Cage is set to lead the star-studded cast of the upcoming film Fortitude. The film, which will be directed by Simon West, is a World War II espionage action-adventure. It began filming on Sept. 8 in London and costars Matthew GoodeMichael SheenPaul Anderson and Ben KingsleyFortitude follows the true story of British Intelligence operatives who used unprecedented strategic operations to fool Nazi leaders and change the course of World War II …

Another fresh face is joining Spider-Man’s web. Deadline reports that Marvin Jones III will play the crime boss Tombstone in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The actor comes to the live-action version of the character after voicing him in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse …

Apple TV+ has postponed the release of its upcoming thriller series The Savant. The Jessica Chastain-starring show, which follows an investigator who prevents domestic extremism, has been postponed. It was supposed to premiere on Friday. Apple TV+ did not provide an expected date for when the show will debut …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Cynthia Erivo to star in, produce ‘Saturation Point’ film adaptation
Cynthia Erivo to star in, produce ‘Saturation Point’ film adaptation
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo has found her next project.

The Wicked star is set to produce and star in a film adaptation of the Adrian Tchaikovsky sci-fi thriller Saturation Point, Deadline reports.

Saturation Point follows Dr. Jasmine Marks, who leads a search and rescue mission into “The Zone” — a select part of rainforest close to the equator that has a climate inhospitable to intelligent life.

As part of her journey, Dr. Marks discovers that The Zone is even deadlier than she first believed and that not all forms of intelligent life are human.

Erivo is producing with Solome Williams through their company Edith’s Daughter. Minnie Schedeen will be adapting the screenplay for the upcoming Universal Pictures film.

Erivo will be seen next in Wicked: For Good, which arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Rian Johnson on his scrapped ‘Star Wars’ trilogy: ‘Nothing really happened with it’
Rian Johnson on his scrapped ‘Star Wars’ trilogy: ‘Nothing really happened with it’
Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Rian Johnson is sharing an update about his scrapped Star Wars trilogy.

The director, who helmed the 2017 film Star Wars: The Last Jedi, had been set to direct a trilogy of films set in the Star Wars universe. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Johnson said he had been developing a three-film saga with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, but that plans were eventually scrapped.

“Nothing really happened with it,” Johnson said. “We had a great time working together, and they said, ‘Let’s keep doing it.’ I said, ‘Great!’ I would kick ideas around with Kathy.”

Johnson said the main reason his new Star Wars trilogy never got off the ground was the success of his 2019 film Knives Out.

“The short version is Knives Out happened. I went off and made Knives Out, and was off to the races, busy making murder mysteries,” Johnson said.

The director also said the scrapped trilogy was “all very conceptual” and that there was never even an “outline or a treatment or anything” for the series of films. Even so, Johnson said he would be happy to reenter the galaxy far, far away at some point.

“It’s the sort of thing if, down the line, there’s an opportunity to do it, or do something else in Star Wars, I would be thrilled,” Johnson said. “But right now I’m just doing my own stuff, and pretty happy.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ike Barinholtz in talks to play Elon Musk in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Artificial’
Ike Barinholtz in talks to play Elon Musk in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Artificial’
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

It looks like Ike Barinholtz will take on the role of Elon Musk.

The actor is in negotiations to star as the businessman and former senior adviser to the president of the United States in Luca Guadagnino‘s upcoming film Artificial, ABC Audio has learned.

If cast, Barinholtz would join the previously announced Andrew Garfield, Anora breakout Yura Borisov and Cooper Koch in the movie.

While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it is described as a comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence.

Simon Rich wrote the film’s script. He will also produce along with David Heyman, Jeffrey Clifford and Jennifer Fox.

Artificial marks the third collaboration between Guadagnino and Amazon MGM Studios. He directed the 2024 film Challengers for the studio, as well as the upcoming movie After the Hunt, which arrives in theaters on Oct. 10.

After the Hunt follows a college professor at a crossroads and will star Garfield, Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri. It will also serve as the opening night film at the 63rd New York Film Festival on Sept. 26.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.