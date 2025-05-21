In brief: ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ teaser trailer and more

In brief: ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ teaser trailer and more

Yellowjackets has been renewed for season 4. Paramount+ with Showtime announced the renewal of the popular series on Tuesday. Chris McCarthy, co-CEO of Paramount Global and president of Showtime/MTV entertainment Studios, said the company was thrilled to renew the coming-of-age survival drama show for another season after the success of season 3. Yellowjackets‘ third season was the most-watched ever, according to Paramount+, with its finale becoming the most-streamed episode of the whole series …

The teaser trailer for the new drama series IT: Welcome to Derry has arrived. HBO released the teaser trailer on Tuesday. The upcoming show will air in the fall on HBO and HBO Max. The new series is based on Stephen King‘s novel IT and expands on the story told in Andy Muschietti‘s films IT and IT Chapter Two

Carey Mulligan might be making her way to Narnia. The actress is in talks to join Greta Gerwig‘s Narnia film adaptation for Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film is based on the popular novels by C.S. Lewis. Mulligan would play Digory’s mother in the film, which is reportedly an adaptation of the sixth novel in the series, titled The Magician’s Nephew

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Sinners’ draws box office blood again; ‘The Accountant 2’ doesn’t quite add up
‘Sinners’ draws box office blood again; ‘The Accountant 2’ doesn’t quite add up
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Sinners, the vampire thriller that marks the latest collaboration between director Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan, sank its teeth into the #1 spot at the box office for a second week in a row.

According to Box Office Mojo, the critically acclaimed horror film took in $45 million in its second week — nearly as much as its $48 million start.  So far, the film has grossed nearly $162 million globally — impressive considering that it cost just $90 million to make.

Ben Affleck‘s The Accountant 2, the sequel to the 2016 original, only managed a third-place debut with $24.5 million, behind the re-release of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, which returned to theaters in celebration of its 20th anniversary and brought in $25.2 million.

The Accountant 2‘s box office take is respectable, considering it’s an R-rated action thriller, but since it cost $80 million to make, it has a ways to go to match the profitability of the original, which has earned $155 million globally.

Other new entries in the box office top 10 include Until Dawn, an R-rated horror film that debuted at #5 with $8 million, and Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii –– a restored version of the British rock legends’ 1972 concert film — which is in at #9 with $2.6 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Sinners – $45 million
2. Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith – $25.2 million
3. The Accountant 2– $24.5 million
4. A Minecraft Movie – $22.7 million
5. Until Dawn – $8 million
6. The King of Kings – $4 million
7. The Amateur – $3.8 million
8. Warfare – $2.7 million
9. Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii – $2.6 million
10. The Legend of Ochi – $1.4 million

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Baby Reindeer,’ ‘Agatha All Along’ win GLAAD Media Awards
‘Baby Reindeer,’ ‘Agatha All Along’ win GLAAD Media Awards
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLAAD

The GLAAD Media Awards took place in Los Angeles Thursday night, honoring notable queer artists and projects that feature fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ+ community.

Among the winners announced onstage were Agatha All Along for outstanding new series, Baby Reindeer for outstanding limited or anthology series, Hacks for outstanding comedy series and 9-1-1: Lonestar for outstanding drama series.

Other winners announced in an offstage video reel included My Old A** for outstanding film – wide theatrical release, Heartstopper for outstanding kids and family programming or film – live action, and Crossing for outstanding film – limited theatrical release.

Cynthia Erivo received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award for her LGBTQ+ advocacy.

The 36th GLAAD Media Awards will stream on Hulu starting Saturday, April 12.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dominic Sessa to star as Anthony Bourdain in biopic for A24
Dominic Sessa to star as Anthony Bourdain in biopic for A24
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Dominic Sessa will star as Anthony Bourdain in a new biopic about the late chef’s life.

A24 confirmed the casting news for the upcoming film, which will be called Tony, by reposting a post from Variety about the casting news on the social platform X.

Antonio Banderas will also appear in the movie, though his role is being kept under wraps. The film will take place in 1976 and cover the life-changing experiences Bourdain had working and living in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Bourdain enrolled in culinary school in 1978, two years after the film is set. He was the executive chef of Brasserie Les Halles in New York City and penned the 2000 memoir Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly. Bourdain also received a posthumous Emmy for his work on the unscripted series’ No Reservations and Parts Unknown. He died in Strasbourg, France, in 2018 at age 61.

Matt Johnson is set to direct the biopic from a script written by Todd Barrels and Lou Howe. The project begins shooting in May.

Bourdain’s estate rep Kimberly Witherspoon serves as an executive producer on the film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.