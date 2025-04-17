In brief: ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 17 release date and more

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is officially coming back for season 17 on July 9. FX has announced that the longest-running live-action comedy series in TV history will premiere with two episodes on FX that evening, with them being available to watch on Hulu the next day. The network also released a promo for the highly anticipated Abbott Elementary crossover episode …

Outlander fans can rejoice: Starz has announced the premiere date for the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The show will debut Aug. 8 on the network. It takes place between the battlefields of World War I and the highlands of 18th century Scotland with two brand-new love stories caught between it all …

Michael Shannon is set to play coach Bill Parcells in an upcoming sports film. Deadline reports that the currently untitled football drama will be about the athlete John Tuggle, who was the last pick of the NFL Draft in 1983. As previously reported, David Corenswet will play Tuggle, while Isabel May is also cast in an unknown role …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Harrison Ford will no longer be taking the stage at Sunday’s 97th Academy Awards, Good Morning America can confirm.

The 82-year-old Hollywood icon, originally slated to present at the ceremony, has stepped down after being diagnosed with shingles. Ford received the diagnosis on February 28 and is currently resting and recovering at home.

Shingles is caused by the same virus, varicella-zoster virus, that causes chickenpox and is characterized by a painful rash that develops on the face or body, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A person sickened by chickenpox and who recovers can later get shingles when the virus reactivates.

A representative for Ford confirmed to ABC News that he officially withdrew from the Oscars on March 1.

Ford’s absence comes on the heels of a busy year for the actor. He recently wrapped his role in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking and starred as President Ross, aka Red Hulk, in Captain America: Brave New World, which hit theaters on February 14.

While Ford won’t be joining the star-studded lineup at the Dolby Theatre, movie lovers can still expect Hollywood’s biggest names in attendance.

The evening promises unforgettable moments and major wins across the industry’s most celebrated films.

The 2025 Oscars will air live Sunday on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

For the first time, the ceremony will also stream live on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and “Good Morning America.”

Kelly Clarkson, Tyler Perry on her 1,000th episode; Weiss Eubanks/NBC Universal

The Kelly Clarkson Show aired its 1,000th episode on Thursday, and the people in charge of the show find it amusing that people freaked out about Kelly’s recent absences.

Kelly was absent from the show from March 3 to March 13, with guest hosts taking her place. Deadline reports that Kelly was out due to a “private matter.” The mag noted that “multiple press outlets went wild” over the absences, while fans were “desperate for answers.”

“It’s so funny because every season there’s been a period where we had to go to guest hosts for one reason or another,” executive producer and showrunner Alex Duda tells Deadline. “But for some reason this year they wrote about it.”

“We’ve done this before,” adds Tracie Wilson, the executive VP for NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News. “I can’t even tell you how many texts I got from family and friends too.”

“Yes, we’ve had guest hosts a lot over the years, so it’s just something about this year.  … [P]eople love their Kelly and they want her on the air, so we appreciate that.”

As for why the show has been such a success that it’s managed to last 1,000 episodes, Wilson says, “One of the most appealing things about Kelly is that she talks to the human interest regular folks in the same way she talks to the celebrities. She’s just so comfortable in her skin and she doesn’t know how to be any other way.”

“For anyone who comes on, it’s just a really comfortable experience and that’s why people keep coming back.”

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Sean Baker won best director at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

This was his third Oscar win of the night for his film Anora. He also won for his original screenplay and for editing the movie. It was his first nomination in the best director category. Later on, he won best picture as a producer on Anora, meaning he won all four Oscars he was nominated for at the ceremony.  

Baker was nominated alongside Brady Corbet, James Mangold, Jacques Audiard and Coralie Fargeat — who were all first-time nominees in the category.

Quentin Tarantino, a two-time winner in the category, took to the stage to announce this year’s best director nominees.

In his acceptance speech, Baker advocated for the importance of movie theaters.

“Where did we fall in love with the movies? At the movie theater. Watching a film in a theater with an audience is an experience. We can laugh together, cry together, scream in fright together, perhaps sit in devastated silence together,” Baker said. “And in a time where our world can feel very divided this is more important than ever.”

He then asked filmmakers to continue making movies for the big screen.

“I know I will,” Baker said. “Let’s keep the great tradition of the moviegoing experience alive and well.”

Baker closed out his speech by wishing his mother a happy birthday.

“My mother introduced me to cinema at 5 years old. Today is also her birthday. Happy birthday, Mom, I love you, thank you for everything.”

