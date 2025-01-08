In brief: Jacob Elordi to replace Paul Mescal in ‘The Dog Stars’ and more

Oh, lordy. Jacob Elordi is in talks to replace Paul Mescal in Ridley Scott‘s upcoming thriller, The Dog Stars. Variety first reported that Elordi is in early negotiations to take over the starring role in the post-apocalyptic film after Mescal ran into scheduling issues. Mescal was forced to drop the part due to filming for his role as Paul McCartney in Sam MendesThe Beatles anthology films. If the deal closes, Elordi will play a pilot named Hig who befriends a gunman in a world where a flu virus has nearly wiped out all of humanity …

Florence Pugh says she’s learned how to protect herself from giving too much to her acting roles. While guesting on a recent episode of the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Pugh said she has previously been broken for a long time after playing certain characters. “Like when I did Midsommar, I definitely felt like I abused myself in the places that I got myself to go to,” Pugh said, “which is the nature of figuring these things out is you need to go, ‘All right, well, I can’t do that again, cause that was too much.'” …

Amy Schumer pretends to be pregnant in the new trailer for Netflix’s Kinda Pregnant. The film, which will debut on the streamer on Feb. 5, follows Lainy, played by Schumer, a woman who is so jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy she wears a fake baby bump. Jillian Bell, Will Forte, Damon Wayans Jr. and Alex Moffat also star in the comedy, which was produced by Adam Sandler and Schumer …

The new season of Squid Game is a hit. The sequel to the Emmy-winning Korean drama series racked up more than 126 million views in just 11 days — a new record for Netflix …

In brief: Mike White has pitched ‘The White Lotus’ season 4 and more
There hasn’t even been a trailer for season 3 of The White Lotus, but creator Mike White is already prepared for a potential season 4. Casey Bloys, the CEO of HBO and Max, said Tuesday that White pitched him a concept for a fourth season of the popular drama series while he visited the show’s season 3 set in Thailand. Bloys also said if White is up to do another season of The White Lotus, then HBO will make another season …

Guy Richie is bringing Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike and Anthony Hopkins together for his latest film, Wife & Dog. While plot details are not yet known, the movie has been described as a “return to the colourful, back-stabbing world of the British aristocracy Richie explored in The Gentlemen film and TV series.” It starts shooting in the U.K. in February 2025 …

Newlyweds Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are reuniting on their first film together since becoming husband and wife. The couple will star in the upcoming thriller Coyote, which follows a family fighting for their lives against coyotes amidst a wildfire in the Hollywood Hills. This isn’t their first collaboration. Long and Bosworth previously acted together in the films Barbarian and House of Darkness
 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly expecting baby: ‘Nothing is ever really lost’
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting a baby together.

The Jennifer’s Body star revealed that she’s pregnant in an Instagram post, which includes a photo of a positive test. The post tags mgk, with whom Fox has been in a relationship since 2020, and is soundtracked by his song “last november.”

“Nothing is ever really lost,” Fox writes in the caption. “Welcome back.”

Fox previously shared that she suffered a pregnancy loss with mgk. In “last november,” mgk sings, “One day and another ten weeks/ I never even got to hear your heart beat.”

Fox has three children, while mgk has one.

In brief: Lucy Hale headed for sci-fi thriller ‘White Mars’ and more
Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale has been tapped to star in the forthcoming sci-fi thriller White Mars, according to Deadline. The film, set in an isolated research facility in Antarctica, follows microbiologist Sammie — played by Hale — who tries to save her fellow crew members from a malevolent entity bent on killing them all, per the outlet …

Variety reports Daisy Ridley will reunite with her Cleaner director Martin Campbell for the action thriller Dedication. Ridley will play Major Billie Jean Parker, “a decorated Marine Corps commander who is relieved of duty after a high-stakes mission in the Philippines results in civilian casualties, despite capturing anarchist leader Omar Romatas,” according to the outlet. She’s forced back into action by Romatas’ vengeful son, who launches an attack on an event she attends and takes hostages …

Grown-ish alum Yara Shahidi is in talks to star in the coming-of-age comedy Bloom, along with Sex Education‘s Kedar Williams-Stirling, UgliesKeith Powers and Renée Elise Goldsberry, the Tony Award-winning star of Broadway’s Hamilton, according to Deadline. The movie centers on “a young and gifted Black artist,” played by Williams-Stirling, who moves to Italy on a college scholarship and “forges unexpected friendships and ignites a passionate romance, all within the captivating orbit of a defiant and opulent circle of wealthy young Black adults deemed ‘The Casa Rosa Kids,'” per the entertainment website …

