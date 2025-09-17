In brief: Jai Courtney joins ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘The Dutton Ranch’ and more

In brief: Jai Courtney joins ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘The Dutton Ranch’ and more

Jai Courtney has joined the new Yellowstone spinoff series currently titled The Dutton Ranch. He joins the previously announced cast of Cole HauserKelly ReillyFinn LittleAnnette Bening and Ed Harris. Courtney will play Rob-Will, who is described as an imposing, unpredictable ranch foreman. This new series will follow Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler as they do what they must to survive and ensure Carter becomes the man he’s meant to be …

Superman is flying on to HBO Max. James Gunn‘s superhero blockbuster will make its streaming debut Friday exclusively on the platform. It will also debut on HBO linear on Saturday. To celebrate the streaming release, HBO Max will get a homepage redesign that imitates The Daily Planet newspaper. There will also be themed curations through a fan-focused The Fortress of Solitude page, as well as hidden portals on the homepage that can transport users to Lex Luthor’s Pocket Prison, which could help users find a show or movie to watch …

Young Mazino and Stephen Root are joining forces on the new A24 thriller OctoberDeadline reports that the Beef and Barry actors have signed on for supporting roles in the upcoming film from writer-director Jeremy Saulnier. While the premise is being kept under wraps, it has been described as a fugitive thriller set during Halloween …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Sofia Carson, Corey Mylchreest have a student-teacher romance in ‘My Oxford Year’ trailer
Sofia Carson, Corey Mylchreest have a student-teacher romance in ‘My Oxford Year’ trailer
Netflix

Sofia Carson stars in the trailer for her latest Netflix rom-com, My Oxford Year.

The film stars Carson as Anna, an ambitious young American woman who moves to England to study at the University of Oxford. She soon falls for her charming professor, Jamie, played by Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story star Corey Mylchreest.

“Flirting with the hot teacher on the first day?” a student played by Harry Trevaldwyn asks Anna in the trailer.

Flustered, she says no, while the student reassures her he is not judging.

“Oh, no, I love it,” he says. “That is a serious bit of crumpet.”

Carson told Netflix it was an honor to study the poets who walked the halls of Oxford to prepare for this movie.

“Our story is a film that in every frame reaffirms the belief that life is too short to not live it in love. To not live it in joy,” Carson said.

Along with starring in the film, Carson also executive produces. Iain Morris directed the romance movie from a script by Allison Burnett and Melissa Osborne, which is based on the novel by Julia Whelan.

Dougray Scott, Catherine McCormack, Esmé Kingdom and Nikhil Parmar also star in the movie.

My Oxford Year makes its way to Netflix on Aug. 1. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ trailer and more
In brief: ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ trailer and more

The trailer for Outlander: Blood of my Blood has arrived. STARZ has released the trailer for the upcoming prequel series, which premieres on Aug. 8. New episodes of the series will stream Fridays on the STARZ app, and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. The show is a romance that takes place across time, going from the battlefields of World War I to the Highlands of 18th century Scotland …

Murderbot has been renewed for season 2 on Apple TV+. The show’s renewal comes ahead of the season 1 finale, which premieres on Friday. Alexander Skarsgård stars in and executive produces the series, which was created by and showrun by Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz …

Hailee Steinfeld has joined the upcoming Olympic romance film Winter Games. Deadline reports that the Sinners star has joined Miles Teller in the film, which follows an overlooked skier and a self-sabotaging hockey legend who connect in the Olympic Village …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Judge Judy stars in ‘Justice on Trial’ trailer and more
In brief: Judge Judy stars in ‘Justice on Trial’ trailer and more

Paramount+ with Showtime has rebranded. The streaming service informed its subscribers on June 23 that the name of its ad-free plan will no longer be called Paramount+ with Showtime. The service will now be called Paramount+ Premium. According to its website, Paramount+ says the name change “reflects the broad and diverse offerings across both plan tiers.” …

Judge Judy is back on the bench. Prime Video released the trailer for her new series, Justice on Trial. The show is set to debut all eight of its episodes on July 21. The show follows Judge Judy Sheindlin as she puts the American justice system on trial in a true-crime series spotlighting cases that did not necessarily feel “just” …

Ransom Canyon is coming back for more. The Josh Duhamel-led series has been renewed for season 2 at Netflix, Deadline reports. The romantic Western also stars Minka Kelly. Its renewal comes a little over two months after the 10-episode first season debuted on Netflix … 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.