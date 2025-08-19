In brief: Jake Gyllenhaal, Kevin Costner to star in ‘Honeymoon with Harry’ and more
Apple Original Films has acquired the new sports comedy The Dink. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum helmed the film, which stars Jake Johnson as a washed-up tennis pro who, desperate to save his struggling club, decides to get in on the pickleball craze. Ben Stiller produced the film and co-stars. Also part of the ensemble cast are Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris and Chloe Fineman …
Jasmine Blackborow is the latest to join Netflix’s series adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Deadline reports that the actress will play Charlotte Lucas, the best friend of protagonist Elizabeth Bennet. Emma Corrin stars in the series, which is currently in production …
Honeymoon with Harry is coming to the big screen with two big names. Jake Gyllenhaal and Kevin Costner are set to star in the film for Amazon MGM Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The story follows a man who decides to go on a honeymoon with his would-be father-in-law after his fiancée dies two days before their wedding …
The upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie has a new release date. Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto took to social media to announce the film is now coming a couple months after it was previously slated to come out in March 2027. “For production reasons, we are changing the release date of the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda to May 7, 2027. It will be some weeks later than the release timing we originally announced, and we will take the extra time to make the film as good as it can be. Thank you for your patience,” Miyamoto wrote …
The first trailer for The Pickup has arrived. Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer star in the official trailer for the heist film, which comes to Prime Video on Aug. 6. Tim Story directed the film, which follows a routine cash pickup that takes a wild turn …
Iris Apatow has joined the cast of Tell Me Lies for season 3. Deadline reports Apatow will play the recurring role of Amanda during the upcoming season of the Hulu series. Amanda is a bubbly and fragile college freshman who is carrying a big secret …
A New York judge has declared a mistrial on the third-degree rape count in Harvey Weinstein‘s sex crimes retrial on Thursday, after the jury foreman refused to return to deliberate.
The foreman had told Judge Curtis Farber on Wednesday that he was afraid to be in the same room with fellow jurors after he claimed they yelled at him to try to change his mind.
Asked if he would be willing to go back to the deliberation room Thursday, the foreman said, “No, I’m sorry.” Farber then dismissed the remaining jurors.
The former movie mogul was accused of sexually assaulting three women over a decade ago in New York City.
The mistrial comes a day after the jury convicted Weinstein on one count of criminal sex act involving Mimi Haley and acquitted him of another count of criminal sex act involving Kaja Sokola.
The third count related to an alleged assault on aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.
All three women have publicly come forward and testified during the trial.
Farber said he spoke to the remaining jurors, who told him they were “disappointed” they did not get to render a verdict on the third count.
“I will say they were extremely disappointed that deliberations ended before they reached a verdict,” Farber said.
The judge also said the remaining jurors did not describe anything like the discord and threats recounted by the foreman.
“They all thought they were involved in a normal discourse, and they don’t understand why the foreperson bowed out,” Farber said.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office immediately signaled it is ready to try Weinstein again on the rape count.
An attorney for Weinstein, Arthur Aidala, said they plan to appeal the conviction in the retrial.
“We have very powerful evidence that there was gross juror misconduct at this trial,” Aidala told reporters outside the courthouse. “None of us have ever heard of that where a jury is so intimidated a grown man who was in good physical shape in his late 30s saying, I’m afraid to go back into the deliberating room.”
“If that doesn’t cast doubt on the verdicts here, I don’t know what would. This is not over,” he said.
Aidala further alleged jury misconduct, saying they found out that jurors were considering evidence not admitted at trial.
The foreperson told the judge on Monday that jurors were discussing Weinstein’s past, according to a transcript of the closed encounter in the judge’s chambers. When the judge summoned the entire jury that day, he reminded them to discuss only the evidence presented at trial and to be cordial.
Weinstein was being retried for sexually assaulting Haley and Mann after his earlier conviction was overturned on appeal. He was also charged with sexually assaulting Sokola, who was not part of the first trial.
Prosecutors said Weinstein “preyed” on the three women as “he held unfettered power for over 30 years” in Hollywood, while the defense countered the producer did not coerce the women and claimed they were using him for his connections.
Weinstein, 73, pleaded not guilty and has said his sexual encounters were consensual. He did not testify during the trial.
If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.
(SPOILER ALERT) Four men had their time on the beach cut short during the Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere.
At the end of the episode, which aired Monday night on ABC, Hakeem Moulton, Kyle Howard, Riquerdy “Ricky” Marinez and Sam McKinney were not able to secure the connections necessary to keep them looking for love on the Costa Rican beach.
Host Jesse Palmer told ABC Audio he was shocked by the outcome.
“We had some pretty big names go home early,” Palmer said. One of those names was McKinney, from Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette.
“Paradise, I think, in a lot of ways, a big theme is redemption. I know Sam was really excited about that — to show a totally different side of himself than what he showed on Jenn’s season,” Palmer said. “As the host and as someone that’s been around Sam, I was sad to see him leave. I’m really hopeful for him and outside the show that he’ll find his person, because he deserves it.”
Bartender Wells Adams says he “was not shocked that Hakeem left.”
“He really didn’t make a connection with anybody. Which is too bad, he’s a lovely guy,” Adams said. “I just think he tried a little too hard.”
Paradise Relations coordinator Hannah Brown wasn’t shocked by who left, either, but wished McKinney had gotten more of “a redemptive story.”
“I think it’s always really tough to come in right before a rose ceremony,” Brown said. “That’s the unfortunate thing about Paradise, is you have such a little time to make connection. You never know when the person’s gonna come in. So, it’s always bittersweet to see people leave, but that is dating. You have to choose who you have a stronger connection with at that time, so it wasn’t really a shock in that moment who was going to leave. But I wish everyone the best.”
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It streams the next day on Hulu.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.