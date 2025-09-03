In brief: Jane Krakowski joins ‘Oh, Mary!’ on Broadway and more

In brief: Jane Krakowski joins ‘Oh, Mary!’ on Broadway and more

Oh, Jane! Jane Krakowski has joined the cast of the Tony-winning Broadway play Oh, Mary! The actress will play Mary Todd Lincoln in the show starting this fall. “Icon of the American stage Jane Krakowski is Mary Todd Lincoln beginning October 14 for 8 WEEKS ONLY!” the official Oh, Mary! account shared on Instagram …

We now know who will star in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Age of InnocenceCamila MorroneKristine Frøseth and Ben Radcliffe will star as Ellen Olenska, May Welland and Newland Archer in the upcoming limited series. Margo Martindale also joins the cast as Mrs. Manson-Mingott. The show will be based on Edith Wharton‘s classic forbidden love story set in 19th century New York City …

Jason Segel has joined the cast of Angelina Jolie‘s latest film. Deadline reports that Segel will star opposite Jolie in Anxious People, a film about an investment banker who gets taken hostage by a reluctant bank robber the day before Christmas Eve. The White Lotus breakout Aimee Lou Wood also stars in the film, which is based on Fredrik Backman‘s novel …

Timothée Chalamet takes on the world of table tennis in ‘Marty Supreme’ teaser trailer
The poster for ‘Marty Supreme.’ (A24)

Timothée Chalamet is a ping-pong prodigy in the official teaser trailer for Marty Supreme.

A24 released the teaser trailer for the upcoming movie on Wednesday.

Chalamet plays Marty Mauser, “a young man with a dream no one respects,” who “goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness,” according to its official logline.

The trailer begins with Marty trying his best to woo a famous movie star, played by Gwyneth Paltrow. He calls her up on his hotel’s phone and says he saw her in the lobby of the building the day before.

“I’ve never talked to an actual movie star. You know, I’m something of a performer too,” Marty says to Paltrow’s character.

“Are you?” she asks.

The trailer also shows Marty pursuing his table tennis career and attempting to become the best in the business.

“I have a purpose. And if you think that’s some sort of blessing, it’s not. It means I have an obligation to see a very specific thing through,” Marty says.

Josh Safdie directed the film from a script he wrote with Ronald Bronstein.

The cast is also made up of those making their feature film acting debut. Tyler, The Creator co-stars in the film and is billed as Tyler Okonma, while Shark Tank‘s Mr. Wonderful also appears in the film, credited as Kevin O’Leary.

Odessa A’zionAbel Ferrara and Fran Drescher also star in the upcoming movie.

Marty Supreme arrives in theaters on Christmas Day.

Mandy Moore to reteam with ‘This Is Us’ creator on new Hulu series
Mandy Moore attends The 85th Annual Peabody Awards on June 1, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

Mandy Moore is reteaming with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

The actress has been cast in the upcoming, untitled football-centered project Fogelman is creating for Hulu, ABC Audio has confirmed.

While specifics are being kept under wraps, Moore will play Lauren in the series. Lauren is daughter and heir apparent of Hank, who will be played by William H. Macy.

Christopher Meloni is also set to star in the show. While there is no logline as of yet, the series is described to be a sprawling, generational family drama set inside the world of the NFL.

Moore starred as Rebecca Pearson in all six seasons of This Is Us, for which she earned Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations. She recently wrapped production on the upcoming comedy film The Breadwinner, where she stars opposite Nate Bargatze.

This upcoming new drama series is the second Fogelman has created since This Is Us ended in May 2022. He also created the Hulu series Paradise, which premiered in January and stars fellow This Is Us alum Sterling K. Brown.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Cynthia Erivo to star in, produce ‘Saturation Point’ film adaptation
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo has found her next project.

The Wicked star is set to produce and star in a film adaptation of the Adrian Tchaikovsky sci-fi thriller Saturation Point, Deadline reports.

Saturation Point follows Dr. Jasmine Marks, who leads a search and rescue mission into “The Zone” — a select part of rainforest close to the equator that has a climate inhospitable to intelligent life.

As part of her journey, Dr. Marks discovers that The Zone is even deadlier than she first believed and that not all forms of intelligent life are human.

Erivo is producing with Solome Williams through their company Edith’s Daughter. Minnie Schedeen will be adapting the screenplay for the upcoming Universal Pictures film.

Erivo will be seen next in Wicked: For Good, which arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.

