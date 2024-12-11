In brief: Jeremy Allen White to play Jabba the Hutt’s son and more

In brief: Jeremy Allen White to play Jabba the Hutt’s son and more

Have you ever wondered what Jabba the Hutt’s son might look like? Apparently, it’s Jeremy Allen White. The actor has been tapped to star in the upcoming Star Wars film Mandalorian & Grogu as Jabba the Hutt’s son, Rotta the Hutt. Deadline confirmed the news, writing that White’s role will be sizable and not a cameo. He joins Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver in the Jon Favreau-directed feature, headed to theaters on May 22, 2026 …

Ian McKellen, Michaela Coel and James Corden have been cast in Steven Soderbergh‘s latest film, The Christophers. Deadline reports that the movie, which starts production in February 2025, is a dark comedy about the estranged children of a once-famous artist who hire a forger to complete his unfinished works …

Jake Bongiovi is the latest to join Maude Apatow‘s directional debut film, Poetic License, according to Deadline. The film, which follows a former therapist who becomes the unexpected point of tension between two best friends and college seniors, also stars Andrew Barth Feldman, Cooper Hoffman, Maisy Stella and Leslie Mann

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Lori Loughlin makes TV series return and more
In brief: Lori Loughlin makes TV series return and more

Prime Video has released first-look images for the new Dick Wolf police drama On Call, featuring Lori Loughlin‘s TV series return. The series “follows a rookie and veteran officer duo,” played by Pretty Little LiarsTroian Bellisario and The Good Doctor‘s Brandon Larracuente, “as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California.” The show will explore “the morality of protecting and serving a community.” Loughlin, who served two months behind bars for her role in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, will play Lit. Bishop. ER‘s Eriq La Salle and Tulsa King‘s Rich Ting also star. On Call premieres Jan. 9 …

A sequel to the 2023 film The Family Plan is in the works, with Mark Wahlberg set to produce and reprise his role as Dan Morgan, a government assassin turned suburban dad, Apple Original Films has announced. Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti and Van Crosby will also return. The sequel “takes place during Christmas in Europe. Dan has planned the perfect vacation for the Morgans, but his past continues to haunt them in unexpected ways.” The Family Plan premiered as the most-watched film on Apple TV+ last year, according to the streaming service …

Killers of the Flower Moon‘s Lily Gladstone and Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston have been tapped to star in the upcoming action-thriller Lone Wolf, according to Deadline. The movie follows Gladstone as a troubled vet struggling with addiction who is recruited by Cranston for a covert government plot to assassinate a high-level politician, per the outlet. But after being set to take the fall, she must use her skills to outwit the shadow agents to protect the future of her son …

CBS has picked up the Young Sheldon spin-off George and Mandy’s First Marriage for a full season, the network has announced. The series “follows Georgie and Mandy,” played respectively by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, “as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage.” Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Dougie Baldwin and Jessie Prez also star. The premiere episode of George and Mandy’s First Marriage amassed 10.6 million multiplatform viewers in its first seven days, according to VideoAmp and Paramount+ internal data. The show airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Alison Brie to help cut the ribbon for the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Alison Brie to help cut the ribbon for the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns this year for the 98th edition of the iconic holiday celebration.

The parade will kick off the holiday season starting at 8:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 28, and it features a whole slate of celebrities and musical artists.

Alison Brie will help kick off the parade and cut the ribbon. The actress is the star of Macy’s 2024 holiday campaign, serving as the Macy’s Gift Guide, while actor Matt Bush is by her side as her mentee.

Jonathan Bennett, Liza Colón-Zayas, Tom Kenny and Ginna Claire Mason will also make special appearances during the celebration. Members of the WNBA champion team the New York Liberty will also be featured during the parade, along with Ellie the Elephant.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season for millions of live spectators and viewers across the country,” parade executive producer Will Coss said. “A dedicated team of artisans and production experts at Macy’s Studios works year-round to bring this experience to life. This year’s 98th Macy’s Parade will create awe with unforgettable character balloons, one-of-a-kind floats and the world-class entertainment only Macy’s can deliver.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

John Leguizamo, Gina Torres & more featured on ABC special ‘Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny’
John Leguizamo, Gina Torres & more featured on ABC special ‘Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny’
ABC News Studios

John Leguizamo, Gina Torres and Eva Longoria are among the actors appearing in the new ABC special Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny.

The special, part of the network’s monthlong coverage celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, is hosted by What Would You Do? host John Quiñones, with the stars opening up about their careers, and giving insight into the importance of representation and visibility, both in front of and behind the camera. 

Leguizamo tells Quiñones he was inspired to produce more Latino-based shows, like his hits Mambo Mouth and Spic-o-Rama, because of what he didn’t see as a child.

“When I was growing up, there was very little of Latin content that I could see myself reflected back in so I started writing my own stuff,” he shares. “I was writing it for Latino youth like myself, so they can see themselves the way we saw ourselves. Vital, alive, intellectual, funny.” 

Torres, star of 9-1-1 Lonestar, says she fought to make her character on the show, Tommy Vega, Afro-Latina, sharing it was important to her “because there’s still women and men who don’t understand that they’re important.”

Other actors participating in the special include Edward James Olmos, Will Trent star Ramón Rodríguez, Rita Moreno and Xochitl Gomez.

Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny airs Friday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and streams on Hulu the next day.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.