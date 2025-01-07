In brief: Joey King, Cooper Koch to announce SAG Awards nominations and more

Joey King and Cooper Koch will reveal this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations. The announcement will take place Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. PT and will stream exclusively on Netflix’s YouTube channel. The first nominees announced will be those for outstanding action performance in a stunt ensemble, which will be revealed by SAG Awards committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin. The 31st annual SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 23 …

Grimm is the latest show to be developing a reboot. The supernatural drama series is looking to return in the form of a movie, Deadline reports. Peacock is developing the film, with Drop Dead Diva creator Josh Berman writing and executive producing it along with the original show’s creative team, including co-creators David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf, and showrunners Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner

Timothée Chalamet‘s lookalike contest winner walked the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday night, where he finally met his celebrity doppelgänger. Miles Mitchell, who won the Chalamet lookalike contest in October, posed for a photo with the A Complete Unknown actor. “It was definitely probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever done in my life, by far. They called me Friday night at 9:00 p.m. asking me to go on a morning flight to LA,” Mitchell said. “I didn’t even have anything to wear. I literally bought a tuxedo arriving into LA, because I had zero time to prepare for a red carpet outfit.” …

Ben Affleck praises Jennifer Lopez’s ‘spectacular’ acting skills amid divorce
Ben Affleck is praising ex Jennifer Lopez‘s performance in the upcoming film Unstoppable.

The Oscar winner, who produced the movie alongside longtime pal and collaborator Matt Damon, called the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s work in the project “spectacular” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Nov. 3.

Unstoppable tells the story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who won the NCAA national championship despite being born with only one leg. Robles is played in the film by Moonlight actor Jharrel Jerome, with Lopez playing Robles’ mother, Judy.

Affleck credited the positive reception of the film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and opens in theaters on Dec. 6, to it being “rooted in the passion of really talented artists.”

The Good Will Hunting writer and actor also lauded director William Goldenberg and the entire cast — which includes Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Don Cheadle — for “the passion that they had to bring this story to life.”

“It kind of speaks to a certain kind of thing I guess we’re drawn to, which is we really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply emotionally connected to the story,” he said.

Affleck’s comments come just over two months after Lopez filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
American Horror Stories: Celebrate Hulu-ween with brand new episodes of the anthology series.

Rivals: David Tennant is a rich and ruthless TV executive in the new drama series.

Apple TV+
Shrinking: You can watch the season 2 premiere now. Side effects may include tears, laughter and Jimmy-ing.

Prime Video
Brothers: Twin brothers set out on the road trip of a lifetime in the new action-comedy film.

 

Netflix
The Lincoln Lawyer: He’s back on the case. Season 3 is now available to stream.

Woman of the Hour: Anna Kendrick makes her directorial debut with the crime thriller.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Netflix renews animated ‘Tomb Raider’ series shortly after first season debut
Netflix

Netflix feels it has found treasure with Lara Croft.

The streamer debuted Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft on Oct. 10, and on Friday it announced the series, which features the voice of Marvel movie veteran Hayley Atwell as the titular adventurer, will be getting a second season.

While season 1 of the anime was more of an origin story, Netflix’s Tudum blog says, “Season 2 looks to advance her character from somewhat of a rookie to her journey to becoming the icon we know today.”

The streamer teases of the sophomore frame, “[W]hen adventurer Lara Croft discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam to retrieve the precious artifacts.”

Netflix continues, “Lara’s thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodges the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine.”

Writer and executive producer Tasha Huo explains, “Season 1, thematically, is about Lara embracing how her dad dealt with grief, which was isolating,” adding, “As we get into Season 2, we’re trying to build Lara’s team over the course of the show, so she goes from isolated hero, who only wants to do things on her own — a lone wolf — to realizing, ‘Actually, I have this really cool team behind me.'”

The video game heroine was previously brought to the big screen in 2001 and 2003 with Angelina Jolie in the title role. In 2018, Tomb Raider was rebooted successfully with Alicia Vikander in the lead.

