In brief: Jon Hamm’s ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ lands early season 2 renewal and more

Apple TV+ has given the Jon Hamm-led drama Your Friends & Neighbors the go-ahead for a second season ahead of its April 11, 2025 series premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series follows Hamm’s Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a disgraced hedge fund manager who resorts to stealing from his wealthy neighbors’ homes following his divorce. Amanda Peet and Olivia Munn also star …

Game show veteran Chuck Woolery, who hosted the original versions of Wheel of Fortune and Love Connection, has died, longtime friend and podcast cohost Mark Young tells the Associated Press. He was 83. Woolery also hosted Scrabble as well as a revival of The Dating Game, and guest starred as himself on a number of TV series including the sitcoms 227 and Scrubs

Apple TV+ has scrapped its plans for a sequel to its comedy thriller Wolfs, starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, according to Variety. Wolfs features Clooney as “a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime,” per the streaming service. “But when a second fixer — played by Pitt — shows up and the two ‘lone wolves’ are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.” Amy Ryan, Richard Kind, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan also star …

76th Emmys: ‘Hacks’ wins Outstanding Comedy Series
Hacks earned top honors at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, nabbing the trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series. 

This was the first time the comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder took home the top comedy award. It was previously nominated in 2021 and 2022. 

The show beat out previous Outstanding Comedy winner The Bear, coming as a bit of a surprise, although the FX show has been the subject of much debate as to whether it is indeed a comedy.

In total, Hacks took home three awards Sunday night. In addition to Outstanding Comedy Series, Smart won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and the show won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Other nominees in the Outstanding Comedy Series category included Abbott Elementary, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Only Murders in the Building, Palm Royale, Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows.

Andrew Garfield talks onscreen chemistry with Florence Pugh in ‘We Live in Time’
Andrew Garfield is opening up about his onscreen chemistry with Florence Pugh on their new film We Live in Time.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor praised the Black Widow actress for being “so un-judgmental” while filming the movie in an interview with Good Morning America that aired Thursday.

“Safe is the word,” Garfield said of working with Pugh. “Safe and trusting, and ‘cultivating’ is a great word, too, because it takes work. It’s not something that you can just leave to the gods. I think you have to really intentionally make sure these two have to be really safe with each other — safe to fail, safe to look foolish and safe to have all of your nooks and crannies seen in all the ways, and it was cultivated.”

He added, “I understood very, very quickly within rehearsals, and maybe the first few days of filming, that I was very, very safe with Florence.”

The John Crowley-directed film tells the story of two strangers, Garfield’s Tobias and Pugh’s Almut, who are brought together by chance.

Garfield said the movie — billed as a “decade-spanning, deeply moving romance” — seemed “to be very much in line with the things I was ruminating on and considering in my life.”

Those things included “love, partnership, connection, loss, risk, meaning, courage, sorrow, grief [and] joy.”

“You can only go as high as you go deep,” Garfield said. “And the script just kind of felt like the inside of my heart and my brain.”

We Live in Time arrives in theaters Friday.

Larry David’s live tour widens to 10 new cities
Larry David was called a “walking f****** virus” on his show Curb Your Enthusiasm, and now it seems that he’s spreading.

His A Conversation with Larry David shows, which began with a pair of shows in the spring, will expand to 10 new cities.

Aside from a previously announced Sept. 20 gig at Denver’s Paramount Theatre, it has just been revealed that the tour will continue with stops in Seattle, San Fransisco, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Chicago, before ending Dec. 5 in the Hollywood, Florida, Hard Rock Live venue.

David mentioned the update on Instagram. Well, he wasn’t really that specific, to be honest.

“So listen, there are some tickets going on sale for this thing I’m doing,” LD began. “It’s really nothing. It’ll be a total waste of your time. There’s not that many things to do at night. So, I guess if you have nothing to do — but, you could consider bowling.”

“It’s not a terrible idea,” he continued. “I haven’t done it in about 50 years, but now that I mention it, I think I might hit the lanes soon.”

If bowling isn’t your thing, head over to LarryDavidTour.com for more information. Tickets will be available for presale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. local time with the code “PRETTYGOOD”; general sales start on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

As was the case with the previous shows, a moderator will join David at each stop — although it has been revealed that NFL great Peyton Manning will join Larry at Denver’s date on Sept. 20.

