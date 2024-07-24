In Brief: Josh Charles moving the ‘Handmaid’s Tale’, and more

The Veil star Josh Charles has been tapped for a role in the sixth and final season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, according to Deadline. It marks a reunion with his Veil co-star Elisabeth Moss, who also stars in the series. Details on the upcoming season, as well as Charles’ role, are being kept under wraps. The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, which begins filming later the year, is set to premiere in 2025 …

Focus Pictures has set March 14 as the premiere date for Steven Soderbergh’s thriller Black Bag, according to Variety. The film stars Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, along with Regé-Jean Page, Marisa Abela, Naomie Harris, Tom Burke and Pierce Brosnan. Plot details are being kept under wraps …

Jon Hamm is set to executive produce and star in the scripted podcast series Dungeon Masters, according to Deadline. Wil Wheaton, Supernatural‘s Felicia Day, Game of ThronesKristian Nairn, Adam Ruins Everything‘s Emily Axford, Ms. Marvel‘s Anjali Bhimani and Captain Marvel‘s Mark Daugherty also star in the series, launching Aug. 12 …

Somebody matched their Freak—y Friday!

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have reunited on the set of Freaky Friday 2. Disney released a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the long-awaited sequel on Monday, which is currently filming in LA.

Lohan and Curtis are reprising their roles of Anna and Tess Coleman in the movie, which will head to theaters in 2025.

Freaky Friday 2 picks up years after the events of the original film. According to a press release, the plot follows an adult Anna, who “now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

Other original cast members Chad Michael Murray and Mark Harmon will also return for this film, along with Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao.

Joining the cast this time around are Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons.

Curtis shared a photo holding hands with Lohan while on set for the film to her Instagram on Monday. “WE ARE FREAKING OUT because the Coleman’s are getting FREAKY AGAIN!” Curtis captioned the post.  

Nisha Ganatra is directing the movie, which is being produced by Curtis and executive produced by Lohan.

Brad Pitt‘s upcoming Formula 1 racing movie has been dubbed F1, and the Apple Original will race into theaters on June 27, 2025 via Warner Bros. Pictures.

The film from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and that blockbuster’s producer Jerry Bruckheimer also stars Damon Idris as one of Pitt’s racing teammates.

The cast also includes Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

F1 is being co-produced by Pitt through his Plan B company, and is being made with the full support and cooperation of Formula 1 and the sport’s governing body the FIA. Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton‘s Dawn Apollo Films is also co-producing the film, which boasts the street — or track — cred of the 10 real-life “F1 teams and their drivers, the FIA and race promoters.”

The project was “shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as [Pitt’s onscreen] team competes against the titans of the sport,” according to Apple.

On Sunday, July 7, during coverage of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Apple Originals and Warner Bros. Pictures will drop a tease of F1; Stateside, ESPN will cover the event.

Until then, a brand-new poster image just dropped on Apple’s website.

Twisters blew into the box office over the weekend to the tune of more than $81 million in the States, but what fans didn’t see was a kiss between its storm-chasing leads Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell that had gone viral before the movie came out.

Turns out, executive producer Steven Spielberg had it trimmed out. 

“I think it’s a Spielberg note, wasn’t it?” Edgar-Jones asked Powell in an interview with Collider. 

She agreed with the choice, too. “I think it stops the film feeling too clichéd, actually,” the English actress said.

“I think there’s something really wonderful about it feeling like there’s a continuation. This isn’t the end of their story. They’re united by their shared passion for something.”

Powell agreed. “I also think that this movie is not about them finding love. It’s returning Kate to the thing that she loves, which is storm chasing. So that’s what you have at the end of the movie.”

He adds, “They share this thing, and her passion is reinvigorated, and her sense of home is reinvigorated.”

That said, some fans weren’t happy. “Always remember what they took from us,” griped one, who posted video of the smooch.

