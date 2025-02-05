In brief: Juliette Binoche named president of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival jury and more

Juliette Binoche has been named the president of the jury for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The honor was announced Tuesday, falling almost 40 years after her first appearance at the festival with her film The English Patient in 1985. Binoche follows behind Greta Gerwig, who presided over a jury that awarded Sean Baker‘s Anora with the Palme d’Or prize in 2024. “I never imagined I’d return 40 years later in the honorary role of President of the Jury. I appreciate the privilege, the responsibility and the absolute need for humility,” Binoche said. The 78th Cannes Film Festival will take place May 13-24 …

Olga James, the actress who starred opposite Harry Belafonte in the classic musical film Carmen Jones, died Jan. 25 at age 95. Her family announced her death on Tuesday. The actress died in an assisted living facility in LA. James also starred in the 1956 Broadway musical Mr. Wonderful, as well as the sitcom The Bill Cosby Show, where she played Verna Kincaid, the sister-in-law of Cosby’s main character …

How To Die Alone, the comedy series from creator and star Natasha Rothwell, has been canceled after one season on Hulu. In a statement to Variety, Rothwell said she intends to shop the show to other platforms. “Representation isn’t just about visibility — it’s about ensuring that our stories, our existence and our cultural contributions are not erased,” she said of the cancellation, also writing that she is “shocked, heartbroken and frankly, baffled” by the decision …

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement after 8 years
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement after eight years, according to documents submitted by Jolie’s legal representatives.

Jolie filed a declaration for default or uncontested dissolution of her two-year marriage to Pitt with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Dec. 30.

The form notes that both she and Pitt have appeared in the case and have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.

Jolie’s document shows that she is knowingly giving up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support.

A judge will need to sign off on the agreement.

Good Morning America has reached out to Pitt’s lawyers for a statement but has yet to hear back.

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, said in a statement to ABC News. “This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

Jolie first filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The former couple, nicknamed “Brangelina” by the media, met on the set of the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith and married in August 2014.

In April 2019, a judge declared Jolie and Pitt legally separated while negotiations on other issues continued.

The former couple shares six children, three of whom were adopted first by Jolie and later by Pitt — Maddox, Zahara and Pax — as well as three biological children — Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Harrison Ford on his Marvel debut, why he still acts: ‘Each film is a different opportunity’
Harrison Ford is coming back to the big screen, this time starring in the highly anticipated fourth Captain America film and making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

“It’s a Marvel movie for God’s sake. And it’s got all of that smash and grab, running, jumping and falling down stuff,” the 82-year-old Captain America: Brave New World star told Good Morning America in a new interview. “Being in a Marvel film is a privilege. It’s an introduction to a whole new genre.”

The Hollywood legend is stepping into Thaddeus Ross’ shoes for the new movie — taking over for the late William Hurt, who played the political leader in five previous MCU films — which will see the character’s transformation from president of the United States into the long-awaited pseudo-villain Red Hulk.

“He’s complicated — he turns into a hulk on rare occasions,” Ford explained.

Brave New World will be the first movie in the franchise to feature Anthony Mackie as Cap, since his former character, the Falcon, finally took over from Steve Rogers — played by Chris Evans — in the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier after the latter completed his final mission defeating Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

Audiences have loved Ford for nearly half a century as Han Solo in Star Wars, and more recently in Shrinking, but despite his illustrious resume and opportunities to take a step back from the work, Ford said there’s more that keeps acting interesting.

“I find challenge,” he said. “I find new people to work with.”

Ford said that choosing a favorite role “would be like comparing your children one to the other” because “each film is a different opportunity.”

“It’s kind of a fantastic way to spend your life,” he said.

When reflecting on his career in its entirety, Ford said, “I see it out of the corner of my eye every once in a while. But I don’t reflect on it. I’m looking for something past that point.”

Although his latest onscreen persona may be bursting into hues of crimson, Ford said his favorite color is “green.”

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Jeff Baena, filmmaker and husband of Aubrey Plaza, dies at 47
Film director and screenwriter Jeff Baena, who was married to actress Aubrey Plaza, has died, authorities confirmed. He was 47.

Baena was best known for directing the horror-comedy Life After Beth, the dark comedy Joshy and for co-writing the cult classic I Heart Huckabees with filmmaker David O. Russell.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed Baena’s death to ABC News.

A representative for Plaza directed ABC News to an article from Deadline on his death.

The 47-year-old was discovered in his home by an assistant, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News.

The call reporting his death came in around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, the sources said.

The county medical examiner has not officially determined the cause.

Baena and Plaza had been married since 2021 and frequently worked together on projects, with Plaza starring in several of Baena’s films, including Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

