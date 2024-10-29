In brief: ‘Jumanji 3’ booting up in 2026 and more

Variety reports Columbia Pictures is gearing up for Jumanji 3, with franchise stars Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black all expected to return, along with director Jake Kasdan, who helmed the first two movies in the series, 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level. The series follows a group of teenagers who get sucked inside a video game and must defeat the enemy in order to survive. Welcome to the Jungle earned over $960 million worldwide, making it the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2017, per the outlet. The Next Level was not far behind, grossing over $800 million globally. Jumanji 3 is slated for a December 2026 release …

Justin Long and Michael McKean have been added to the cast of the upcoming Marc Maron comedy In Memoriam, joining Lily Gladstone and Sharon Stone, according to Deadline. Maron plays a veteran Hollywood actor obsessed with securing a spot in the Oscars’ in memoriam montage following a terminal cancer diagnosis, per the outlet. His campaigning leads to a heartfelt journey of self-exploration. Long and McKean’s roles have not been revealed …

Uma Thurman, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor have been tapped to star in the romantic film The Housekeeper, according to Variety. The film, a fictionalized version of the inspiration behind Daphne Du Maurier’s Rebecca, is set in Cornwall, England, where Thurman’s Danni, a housekeeper at the estate of a wealthy, widowed lord, played by Hopkins, falls in love with the novelist Daphne Du Maurier, portrayed by Dynevor. “For one, their affair is an all-consuming love, for the other an intoxicating realization of her secret longings,” per the outlet …

The Daily Show‘s Ronny Chieng will return with his third Netflix stand-up comedy special, Love to Hate It, on Dec. 17, according to Deadline. The special, taped during a sold-out five-night stand at the Hawai’i Theatre in Honolulu, “unpacks the indignities of the IVF process, the pitfalls of being a man on the internet, American politics and the place of the older generation in today’s world,” per the outlet. Love to Hate It follows his previous Netflix specials, 2022’s Speakeasy and 2019’s Asian Comedian Destroys America! …

