In brief: ‘Jumanji 3’ booting up in 2026 and more

Variety reports Columbia Pictures is gearing up for Jumanji 3, with franchise stars Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black all expected to return, along with director Jake Kasdan, who helmed the first two movies in the series, 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level. The series follows a group of teenagers who get sucked inside a video game and must defeat the enemy in order to survive. Welcome to the Jungle earned over $960 million worldwide, making it the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2017, per the outlet. The Next Level was not far behind, grossing over $800 million globally. Jumanji 3 is slated for a December 2026 release …

Justin Long and Michael McKean have been added to the cast of the upcoming Marc Maron comedy In Memoriam, joining Lily Gladstone and Sharon Stone, according to Deadline. Maron plays a veteran Hollywood actor obsessed with securing a spot in the Oscars’ in memoriam montage following a terminal cancer diagnosis, per the outlet. His campaigning leads to a heartfelt journey of self-exploration. Long and McKean’s roles have not been revealed …

Uma Thurman, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor have been tapped to star in the romantic film The Housekeeper, according to Variety. The film, a fictionalized version of the inspiration behind Daphne Du Maurier’s Rebecca, is set in Cornwall, England, where Thurman’s Danni, a housekeeper at the estate of a wealthy, widowed lord, played by Hopkins, falls in love with the novelist Daphne Du Maurier, portrayed by Dynevor. “For one, their affair is an all-consuming love, for the other an intoxicating realization of her secret longings,” per the outlet …

The Daily Show‘s Ronny Chieng will return with his third Netflix stand-up comedy special, Love to Hate It, on Dec. 17, according to Deadline. The special, taped during a sold-out five-night stand at the Hawai’i Theatre in Honolulu, “unpacks the indignities of the IVF process, the pitfalls of being a man on the internet, American politics and the place of the older generation in today’s world,” per the outlet. Love to Hate It follows his previous Netflix specials, 2022’s Speakeasy and 2019’s Asian Comedian Destroys America!

In Brief: ‘The Room Next Door’ teaser, Ilana Glazer comedy special, and more
In Brief: ‘The Room Next Door’ teaser, Ilana Glazer comedy special, and more

Julianne Moore stars in the teaser trailer for The Room Next Door, Pedro Almodóvar‘s first-ever English language film. Tilda Swinton costars in the Sony Pictures Classics film that will make its debut at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2 and open in theaters on Dec. 20. The story follows Moore’s Ingrid and Swinton’s Martha, women who were close friends while they worked together at a magazine, but have fallen apart as time has gone on. “After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation,” the film’s official description reads …

Ilana Glazer is set for a new comedy special. The comedian’s new special, called Human Magic, is coming to Hulu. There is currently no release date, though the special was taped in Toronto in May 2024 during Glazer’s 48-city tour across North America. It marks their second stand-up special after 2020’s Ilana Glazer: The Planet is Burning, which is available to stream on Prime Video …

Timothy Olyphant is teaming up with Owen Wilson for a new series at Apple TV+. The untitled golf comedy series, which was picked up for 10 episodes back in March 2024, also stars Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay and Judy Greer. Variety reports Olyphant joins the cast as a guest star, playing a successful former golf pro …

Sophie Turner is headed back to our TV screens. She stars in the trailer for the upcoming CW series Joan as the titular single mother. The series, which marks Turner’s first onscreen role in two years, premieres Oct. 2 …

Indy’s adventures live on in new video game ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’
MachineGames/Lucasfilm Games/Bethesda

Harrison Ford may have had his last adventure in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but a new game will soon let you step into the well-worn boots of the world’s most famous archeologist.

Bethesda’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a global adventure coming to Xbox Series X/S consoles and PC on Dec. 9; it comes to PlayStation 5 in the spring of 2025.

Veteran game performer and actor Troy Baker (The Last of Us) performs Ford’s alter ego in the game.

In a new trailer, he teases, “What if I told you there’s a connection between ancient cultures around the world. The Great Circle. Does it exist? Is it the key to some lost power?”

In a behind-the-scenes video, Baker called it humbling to play the whip-cracking adventurer. “As a kid, seeing Indiana Jones in the theater for the first time was a defining moment for me,” he says. “And I never would have guessed all these years later, I would be the one wearing the hat.”

He calls it a “dream come true. A dream that I cannot wait for you to live for yourself.”

The players will have Indy facing off “against sinister forces” in the game. “From the whip and Colt to his trusty journal and camera, you’ll need everything he’s got to unravel the mystery of the Great Circle.”

The game is available for preorder now; Xbox Game Pass members can play it on day one.

Read about all of the bonus content that’s up for grabs here.

Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry on 1-year anniversary of his death
Ron Davis/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is remembering her late friend and co-star Matthew Perry.

The Friends actress shared a collection of photos of Perry on the one-year anniversary of his 2023 death.

The first photo Aniston shared was a black-and-white shot of her under Perry’s arm while the pair posed for the picture. A second shot shows Perry and Aniston on the set of Friends while Perry leans over and kisses Aniston on the forehead. In another picture, the cast of Friends is huddled together arm-in-arm. The final shot shows Perry smiling in a suit.

Aniston captioned the slideshow “1 year” and tagged the Matthew Perry Foundation. 

Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine on Oct. 28, 2023, at 54 years old. Five people have been charged in connection with his death.

In an Instagram post last November following Perry’s death, Aniston remembered Perry.

“Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” wrote Aniston, who played Rachel Green opposite Perry’s Chandler Bing on Friends.

“In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again,” she continued. “I’ll keep them forever and ever.”

Aniston opened up to Variety in December, saying, “He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know.”

“I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy,” she said.

“I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard,” Aniston told the outlet.

