In brief: Kerry Washington, Steven Yeun join Ben Affleck-directed ‘Animals’ and more

Kerry Washington and Steven Yeun are joining Ben Affleck and Gillian Anderson in Animals, a new thriller film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Affleck will direct the film for Netflix, with shooting slated to begin in LA in April. Its story follows a mayoral candidate, played by Affleck, and his wife, played by Washington, whose son is kidnapped, leaving them no choice but to get their hands dirty to save him. Yeun will play the political campaign manager while Anderson will play a fixer …

Miles Teller and Casey Affleck are teaming up for a new thriller from director Jason Hall. Variety reports that the movie, called Wild Game, comes from a script adapted by Hall from the bestselling book of the same name by Frank Bergon. It’s based on true events, and follows a Fish and Game officer, played by Affleck, who joins a routine poacher arrest where he has a deadly encounter with a man named Claude Dallas, played by Teller …

Hannah Cruz has joined Richard Linklater‘s adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along. Deadline first reported that the actress will play Gussie, the wife of Paul Mescal‘s Franklin Shepard, in the musical film. Linklater is shooting the film over the span of 20 years, similar to how he made the Oscar-nominated film Boyhood, which he shot over the course of 12 years. Ben Platt, Beanie Feldstein and Mallory Bechtel also star in the movie-musical …

Living with Deadpool? Ryan Reynolds is America’s preferred roommate
While we doubt most people would want to live with Deadpool, a new report finds that many wouldn’t mind shacking up with the vigilante superhero’s portrayer, Ryan Reynolds. 

According to a new survey by Zillow, Reynolds is America’s preferred roommate, with 17% of those polled wanting to live with him. The actor actually beat out his good friend Taylor Swift for the top spot, with Tay only earning 14% of the vote.

Zendaya lands at three on the list, although she is the top roomie choice for Gen Z, followed by Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Timothée Chalamet, Chappell Roan and Glen Powell.

When it comes to sports figures, gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles is the preferred roommate. Comedian Drew Desbordes aka Druski is the top influencer people would want to live with.

But when it comes to roommates, most people have not had the best experience living with one.

Zillow’s survey finds that while 81% of people have lived with a roommate at one time, 93% say the person they lived with had at least one annoying habit, with 28% saying the most annoying habit is “not helping clean.”

In brief: Matthew Lillard will return for ‘Scream 7’ and more

Ormund Hightower is making his way to House of the Dragon. James Norton will join the third season of the HBO show as the character, Variety first reported Friday. While the character had been referenced, he had not yet appeared on the Game of Thrones prequel show. The official character description for Ormund says he is “Otto’s (Rhys Ifans) nephew, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Gwayne’s (Freddie Fox) cousin, and the Lord of Oldtown. He is presently leading the Hightower host in a march on King’s Landing to support his house against Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy).” …

Another actor is returning to the Scream franchise. Matthew Lillard, who played Stu in the first Scream movie, will return for Scream 7. The actor confirmed the casting news in a video he shared to Instagram, where he wrote out a famous line from his character: “My mom and dad are gonna be so mad at me!!” The actor joins other legacy cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Scott Foley and Mark Consuelos in the new film, which hits theaters on Feb. 27, 2026 …

Timothy Olyphant is the latest to join the new limited series Lucky at Apple TV+, Deadline reports. The show, which follows a young woman who has to embrace her darker criminal side one final time to escape her past, also stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Annette Bening. Olyphant will play Lucky’s (Taylor-Joy) father, John, in the show, which is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Taylor-Joy …

‘English Teacher’ renewed for season 2 at FX
‘English Teacher’ renewed for season 2 at FX
More English Teacher is on the way.

FX has renewed the comedy for a second season. The series created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez has been renewed for a 10-episode season 2, the president of FX entertainment Nick Grad announced Friday.

English Teacher was one of the most critically acclaimed new shows of 2024 and we are grateful to the producers, writers, cast, directors and crew for the show’s creative excellence,” Grad said. “We look forward to the new season.”

The renewal news comes after sexual assault allegations against Alvarez made by Jon Ebeling, his former co-star from the web series The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo, came to light. Ebeling first made his allegations public in an Instagram Story in August 2024, before he expanded on the topic in an article published by New York Magazine in December 2024.

FX made no comment on the allegations in its renewal announcement. It released a statement after the report was first published.

“We reviewed the allegations presented to us by another media outlet prior to the show’s launch. Mr. Ebeling never reached out to us with any concerns. We will have no further comment at this time,” FX said.

Season 2 of English Teacher is set to premiere sometime in 2025. The show also stars Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni, Sean Patton and Carmen Christopher.

