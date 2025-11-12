In brief: ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ ineligible for BAFTAs and more

KPop Demon Hunters keeps goin’ up, up, up — but it won’t be headed to the BAFTAs. The animated film has been ruled ineligible to compete at the BAFTA Film Awards after an appeal by Netflix for an exception, Deadline reports. The film is eligible to compete at the Oscars, however, as it had a qualifying theatrical run in the U.S. ahead of its Netflix release on June 20 …

The upcoming Marvel TV series VisionQuest has added two new faces to its cast. Variety reports that Diane Morgan, best known as her character Philomena Cunk, as well as newcomer Lauren Morais, have joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the show that will directly follow the stories of WandaVision and Agatha All Along

Idris Elba is set to return as detective John Luther in a second Luther film for Netflix. He will reunite with costars Dermot Crowley and Ruth Wilson and director Jamie Payne for the new film, which is to be written by the flagship mystery series’ creator, Neil Cross

Tyler, The Creator says he’s ‘beyond grateful’ for role in ‘Marty Supreme’
Timothée Chalamet, Josh Safdie, Tyler The Creator, Odessa A’zion, Luke Manley and Ronald Bronstein attend the NYFF63 Secret Screening during the 63rd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)

Tyler, The Creator attended the Marty Supreme screening at the New York Film Festival Monday night and expressed gratitude to director Josh Safdie.

“Thank you to you, Josh. Please make the biggest noise for this man. I’m so grateful, beyond grateful,” Tyler said in a clip posted by the nonprofit Film at Lincoln Center. “I play piano and put on cool clothes. I do not act at all. And this man is so good that I trusted him and said, ‘Anything you need. I don’t want to read this script, I will show up and be there. Because I trust this man.”

He continued, “And the team, working with y’all, it was so wonderful. I got emotional up there because you gave me a chance, so I thank you, I love you, and thank you. Please give it up.”

Loosely inspired by the story of Marty ReismanMarty Supreme follows Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet) on his quest to become a champion table tennis player. Tyler takes on the role of his partner-in-crime Wally, marking his feature film debut.

Marty Supreme also features Gwyneth Paltrow and Odessa A’zion, who attended Monday’s screening, as well as Kevin O’LearyAbel Ferrara and Fran Drescher.

The film is set to arrive in theaters Dec. 25.

As ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ costumes rule Halloween, the movie’s stars ponder a sequel
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ (Courtesy: Netflix)

Not only is the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack going strong on the charts, some of the most popular Halloween costumes this year are characters from the movie: specifically Rumi, Mira and Zoey, the three members of the movie’s K-pop girl group HUNTR/X.

Fans are of course waiting for a sequel, but so are the movie’s stars. Arden Cho, who voices Rumi, says she’d love to see the return of Rumi’s love interest, Jinu.

“I mean, they never even got to kiss,” she laughs. “But he sacrificed his life for her!”

“But he was a demon. So was it his life? Or the soul he was missing?” she muses. “Either way, I’d love to see more. I think it’s such a fun dynamic between the two. … I love that [Rumi] found growth through Jinu, and Jinu found growth though Rumi. And I just love that relationship so much.”

But May Hong, who voices Mira, wants the next film to be more of a prequel. “I think we’re all really curious about more of their origin stories, and how they came to be and what made them who they are,” she tells ABC Audio. “I’m really curious about Mira’s family, as well. You know, what made her feel so rebellious?”

Arden agrees with May about needing some answers about the whole K-pop idols vs. demons world.

“I’d love to know, were they idols first, right?” she says of HUNTR/X. “Like, can you imagine if they were pop stars first, was there a day that someone was like, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re also gonna save the world.’ And they’re like, ‘What?'”

“Or were they, like, saving the world first and then they’re like, ‘We need a cover job.'” 

77th Emmys: Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen receive 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen accept the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Man on the Inside star Ted Danson and his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, were honored with the 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

The couple began the speech by thanking their parents for setting an example for how to live.

“My father was an archeologist, and spent most of his life digging up and cataloging the remnants of past cultures,” said Danson. “He taught me, ‘This life is not just about us. A lot of people have come before us, and a lot of people will come after us. It’s about our stewardship of what we have been given.'”

Steenburgen continued the speech, saying, “Together we have a sacred assignment to remind the world of its dreams, its failures, its laughter, its courage and, most especially, its hope.”

They are the first couple to receive the award together. According to a press release, the award is “given to individuals in the media industry whose deeds and actions have a lasting impact on communities and whose philanthropic efforts exemplify Bob Hope’s decades-long altruism and positive impact on society.”

“Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have long used their voices — and their hearts — to champion causes that uplift the planet and its people,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, in a press release. “From environmental advocacy to humanitarian relief, they lead with grace, integrity and purpose. The Television Academy is proud to honor their extraordinary legacy of service with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.”

