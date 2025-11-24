In brief: LaLa Anthony hosting TikTok Awards, and more

In brief: LaLa Anthony hosting TikTok Awards, and more

LaLa Anthony is set to host the first-ever TikTok Awards on Dec. 18. The first wave of presenters has also been announced and includes Paris Hilton, Bethenny Frankel, Trixie Mattel and Jordan Chiles. You can cast your vote for the winners now through Dec. 2 …

Jenna Lyons is leaving The Real Housewives of New York City after two seasons. The fashion designer confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “The rumors are true. I was grateful to be asked to join season 16 of RHONY ‘as a friend of’- knowing my personal life was not really available to be filmed, we agreed that made sense. And after thinking it through I have made the difficult decision not [to] return to the show.” …

Zootopia 2, KPop Demon Hunters, Dog Man and Elio are among the films eligible for Oscars consideration in the animated feature film category this year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday. The Academy also revealed the list of eligible films in the documentary feature film and international feature film categories …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Tom Cruise gets honorary Oscar: ‘Making films is not what I do, it is who I am’
Tom Cruise gets honorary Oscar: ‘Making films is not what I do, it is who I am’
Tom Cruise poses onstage during the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise has added another accolade to his already illustrious collection.

The Mission Impossible actor received an honorary Oscar on Sunday night at the 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

The Honorary Award is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline, or for outstanding service to the Academy,” according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Cruise began his acceptance speech by thanking Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Iñárritu, who presented him the award. Then, he paid tribute to his fellow honorees, acclaimed production designer Wynn Thomas; dancer, actress and choreographer Debbie Allen; and music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton, who received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

“I am truly grateful to have this moment,” Cruise said, adding that “it allows me to acknowledge all the people who have helped me, all the people that I have been fortunate enough to create these films with.”

Cruise went on to describe his love for cinema, saying his passion for film unlocked “a hunger to understand humanity, to create characters, to tell a story, to see the world.”

“Making films is not what I do. It is who I am,” he added.

Cruise has received four previous Oscar nominations in his career, earning best actor nods for 1990’s Born on the Fourth of July and 1997’s Jerry Maguire, a best supporting actor nod for his role in 2000’s Magnolia and a best picture nod for his work as a producer on 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande bid farewell to their ‘Wicked’ characters
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande bid farewell to their ‘Wicked’ characters
Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba and Ariana Grande is Glinda in ‘Wicked: For Good.’ (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

They have been changed for good.

Friday’s release of the second and final Wicked film, Wicked: For Good, has stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande bidding farewell to their beloved characters.

“I could write you an essay, a poem, Shakespearean prose, to describe what this journey has meant to me, what lessons this time has taught me, bought me,” Erivo writes on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of photos from set. “I could try to give a metric to the love I have felt and experienced. I could give a number to the stories I have heard. The truth is the numbers are too small and the words are not enough.”

“So I’ll simply say this,” she continues. “Take my hand and walk with me to the end of this road paved with gold and hopefully, the things that I’ve found, might find you too. Thank you for letting me be your Elphaba.”

Ariana posted her own slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos, captioning it, “thank you, my sweet Glinda, for everything. i will love you always … Wicked For Good is out now.”

According to Variety, Wicked: For Good has already made $30.8 million in previews at the box office.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Carrie Ann Inaba to miss ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34 premiere due to illness
Carrie Ann Inaba to miss ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34 premiere due to illness
Carrie Ann Inaba during season 33 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Carrie Ann Inaba will miss the Dancing with the Stars premiere.

The longtime judge will be absent from the ballroom for the season 34 premiere of the dancing competition series due to illness. Inaba made the announcement to her social media on Tuesday.

“I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather. I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health,” Inaba wrote. “In the meantime, I wish all the contestants the very best of luck. I’ll be cheering you on from home.”

Inaba ended her post by writing, “Have a great show everyone!”

ABC Audio has learned there will be no replacement judge taking Inaba’s place this week. This means that judges Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will be the only members of the panel that the season 34 contestants will hear feedback from on premiere night. Inaba is set to return to the show for the second episode of the season, which airs live on Sept. 23. 

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are returning to host Dancing with the Stars for its milestone 20th anniversary. Among this season’s contestants are The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jen Affleck and Whitney LeavittFifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui, Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles, influencer Alix EarleThe Traitors winner Dylan Efron and Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel.

Dancing with the Stars returns for its 34th season on Tuesday. The show airs live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.