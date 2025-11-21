In brief: ‘Landman’ streaming views, ‘Hoppers’ trailer, and more
The second season premiere of Landman did big numbers for Paramount+. According to the network, the premiere had over 9.2 million streaming views in its first two days, making it the most-watched premiere for any original series on Paramount+. Season 2, starring Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore, debuted Nov. 16. New episodes air every Sunday …
A new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s new animated film, Hoppers, has been released. According to the official description, the film follows an animal lover who uses a new technology to “hop” her consciousness into a robotic beaver so she can communicate directly with animals. It features an all-star voice cast including Meryl Streep, Dave Franco, Kathy Najimy, Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm. Hoppers hits theaters on March 6. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …
Mara Brock Akil will be honored with the Norman Lear Achievement Award by the Producers Guild of America. The prolific producer will accept the award at the 37th annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 28 in Los Angeles. Akil has produced TV series including Girlfriends, The Game, Being Mary Jane and the recent Netflix series adaptation of the Judy Blume novel Forever …
Tessa Thompson stars in director Nia DaCosta‘s Hedda.
The new movie is a reimagining of the classic Henrik Ibsen play about a newlywed whose simmering discontent hidden under outward composure threatens to explode when her former lover reenters her life.
Thompson spoke to ABC Audio about her approach in taking on the complex character.
“I’m really attracted to work that kind of tears you apart and puts you back together in new ways,” Thompson said. “I don’t think that any of us fit too squarely into any of the boxes we try to put ourselves in or that we’re put in by others. I think we are all so much more complicated and in conflict internally with all of our bits and pieces than we allow ourselves to be.”
The actress said that playing Hedda demands you to admit that to yourself.
“Otherwise you can’t do it,” Thompson said. “I was really grateful to be held to task and reminded by playing her that we are all really complicated as humans.”
DaCosta’s adaptation includes specific changes to the original text — including switching the gender of Hedda’s former lover from male to female. In the original play, the character is Ejlert Løvborg. In the film she becomes Eillen Lovborg, played by Nina Hoss.
“I wanted it to really be about Hedda, not Hedda Gabler, not Hedda Tesman, but Hedda, who is she without her father’s name, her husband’s name,” DaCosta said. “Ejlert Løvborg becomes Eileen in part because I wanted another woman, another parallel path for her. I wanted a foil to Hedda. And also Ejlert to me just made more sense as a woman … seeing another version of Hedda’s struggle on another female character, I thought, was really exciting.”
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited Monday at the premiere of Lopez’s upcoming film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, less than a year after finalizing their divorce in January.
The former couple supported each other at the New York screening, posing for photos together on the red carpet.
Affleck serves as executive producer on the film alongside longtime collaborator Matt Damon as part of their Artists Equity production company.
Roadside Attractions, one of the film distribution companies for Kiss of the Spider Woman, reposted a clip from People on its Instagram Story Monday evening, in which Affleck praises Lopez and her role in the film ahead of the screening.
“The goal was to empower great artists and tell moving stories, and create opportunities for these kinds of great stories to be told and work with the best directors in the world, and the best actors and the best material. And in this movie we did all of that,” Affleck said, standing next to Lopez.
“Jennifer, you’re incredible,” he added.
Kiss of the Spider Woman stars Lopez, Diego Luna and Tonatiuh. The film was adapted from the stage musical of the same name by Terrence McNally, John Kander and Fred Ebb, as well as the 1976 novel by ManuelPuig.
A synopsis for the film reads, “Valentín (Luna), a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Lopez).”
The film hits theaters Oct. 10.
Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024, after two years of marriage, according to legal documents obtained by ABC News. The divorce was reportedly finalized earlier this year.
Emmys host Nate Bargatze is responding to critical reviews of a key part of his hosting performance earlier this month.
“A lot of the reviews did not like the Boys & Girls Clubs thing,” Bargatze said on a recent episode of The Nateland Podcast.
At the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, Bargatze explained he would start the show with a base $100,000 donation to The Boys & Girls Clubs of America and would add $1,000 for every second under 45 seconds an acceptance speech took and subtract $1,000 for every second over 45 seconds.
The setup did not go as planned, and at times throughout the show the total donation number dipped below zero. In the end Bargatze decided to kick his donation up to $250,000, while CBS added another $100,000.
The charity challenge drew mixed reactions online.
“It came from a real place of heart,” Bargatze said Wednesday. “Everybody at home loved it. Everybody at home liked it. It was fun. It was entertaining seeing money go down.”
Bargatze said he anticipated all the stars at the event would see it as a lighthearted joke the way he did.
“In my head, I wasn’t trying to put anybody on the spot. I wasn’t trying to make someone donate money. In my head I kind of thought, like, make it fun. Do what John Oliver did, where John Oliver, like, stuck it to me,” he said, referencing Oliver’s comically hurried speech, forcing Bargatze to donate more money.
“We had the kids there. We’re not using the charity as a tool,” he continued, saying he wanted it to be “fun.”
Bargatze said CBS, which aired the Emmys, was “amazing” and supportive of the idea.
The comedian said the intention of the gag was not to “overshadow any of their speeches” and said he thought that companies behind the winning shows would donate to make up for the stars’ longer speeches.
“In my head, I pictured it as they could then go long but then be a hero,” he said of his perception that studios would foot the bill. “So it was like a win-win … and then the night becomes about love, and you’re giving to these kids that are there.”
Bargatze said the setup to the bit may have been the issue. “I don’t know if I just didn’t explain it enough in the room,” he said.
Bargatze also said his decision to donate at the end of the night was not planned. “I wasn’t going to give that money at the end. Like I wasn’t thinking I was going to have to. But the way it went, I was like, ‘Well I can’t—I’m not going to not,” he said.
In an Instagram post the night of the Emmys, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America wrote, “Saying thank you in 45 seconds or less just won’t do. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU, @natebargatze & @cbstv, for including our Club Kids in such an unforgettable night. Your generosity and jokes made it magic and we’re beyond grateful to be part of it.”