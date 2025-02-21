In brief: Leighton Meester joins husband Adam Brody in season 2 of ‘Nobody Wants This’ and more

Sterling K. Brown will be spending more time in Paradise. The Hulu drama series — which reunites Brown and This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman — has been renewed for season 2. The show’s first season finale airs March 4 on Hulu, and the full season will then get another run on ABC beginning April 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT …

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Peacock thriller Long Bright River. Based on the 2020 novel by Liz Moore, the series stars Amanda Seyfried as a Philadelphia cop searching for her missing sister in the midst of a series of murders plaguing the town. The show debuts March 13 …

Leighton Meester is joining her husband Adam Brody on season two of Nobody Wants This. Netflix confirms she’ll be guest starring as the “middle school nemesis” of Kristen Bell‘s Joanne, who crosses paths with her as an adult.

The SAG Awards revealed its lineup of presenters, including Timothée Chalamet, Mikey Madison, Pamela Anderson, Harrison Ford, Jamie Lee Curtis and Colman Domingo. Julia Louis-Dreyfus will present the SAG life achievement award to Jane Fonda. The SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, stream Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix …

Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting a follow-up animated series. Deadline reports Nickelodeon has given a 26-episode order to Avatar: Seven Havens, from the original series’ creators …

David Lynch, director of ‘Blue Velvet’ and ‘Twin Peaks,’ dies at 78
Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images

David Lynch, the Oscar-nominated director of films including Eraserhead, Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive, and co-creator of the cult drama series Twin Peaks, has died. He was 78.

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch,” a statement on his official Facebook account said. “We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'”

The statement added, “It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

The filmmaker revealed in August 2024 that he had developed emphysema after years of smoking. “I’m homebound whether I like it or not,” Lynch told Sight and Sound magazine. “I can’t go out. And I can only walk a short distance before I’m out of oxygen.”

Lynch added in a social media post at the time that he was “in excellent shape” otherwise, declaring, “I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire.”

An acclaimed film director and screenwriter, visual artist, musician and composer known for his surreal, sometimes macabre, works, Lynch was nominated for four Academy Awards over his more than six-decade career, though he only directed 10 feature films between his 1977 debut, Eraserhead, and his most recent film, 2006’s Inland Empire. So singular was his artistic vision, however, that in 2019 Lynch received an honorary Academy Award in recognition of his body of work and contribution to cinema.

He also received eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his 1990s TV series Twin Peaks, which introduced the broader public to his eclectic style that often juxtaposed fantastical or dreamlike elements with mundane environments – a signature aesthetic that came to be described as “Lynchian.”

Will the Oscars open with an Ariana Grande-led ‘Wicked’ medley?
Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images

The Oscars have already announced that the nominees for best original song won’t be performed on the telecast this year, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any performances at all.

According to Matthew Belloni of the industry insider newsletter Puck, the Academy Awards telecast will open with a medley of songs from Wicked, featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. He writes that the move “makes sense” because “in a year with mostly little-seen nominees, the telecast is leading with its best asset.”  Belloni also says The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences declined to comment.

Wicked received 10 nominations, including best picture, and since none of its numbers were eligible to be nominated for best original song, a performance on the telecast would likely be a very popular moment, were it to happen. 

As for best original song, those nominees include Elton John‘s “Never Too Late”; two songs from the other musical in the running for the Oscars this year, Emilia Pérez; a Diane Warren-penned song called “The Journey,” from the movie The Six Triple Eight; and “Like a Bird,” from the film Sing Sing.

The Oscars, hosted by Conan O’Brien, air March 2 on ABC.

Tom Holland on working with Zendaya: ‘Best thing that’s ever happened to me’
Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

Tom Holland and Zendaya have made three films together, and they recently signed on for a fourth one.

Holland, who is in a relationship with Zendaya, opened up about the benefits of having his romantic partner with him on movie sets on a recent episode of the Dish podcast.

“Oh God, yeah. It’s a saving grace. Best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Holland said.

“Studios love it — one hotel room!” Holland joked when podcast host Nick Grimshaw mentioned Zendaya has talked about how she likes keeping on the same schedule as Holland. “Separate drivers,” Holland said. “We’re not crazy. It’s work, alright?”

Holland also discussed how he and Zendaya have navigated their fame during their relationship.

“It’s about being a little bit more organized, knowing where you want to go and there are restaurants that have little back rooms and stuff where you can have a more private night,” Holland said. “But at the end of the day, it’s no hardship. When people are recognizing you because they enjoy your work, it’s a pretty wonderful thing.”

The couple’s fourth film together will be Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming, untitled project. It will also star Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong’o.

“To be perfectly honest with you, I don’t know anything about it,” Holland said. “I’m super excited. Everything is very, very hush-hush. I met with [Nolan], it was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it was and I’m sure when he’s ready he’ll announce what it is.”

