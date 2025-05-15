In brief: Lili Taylor to play Mags in ‘Hunger Games’ prequel ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ and more

Game of Thrones fans will be waiting another year for the new spinoff series to premiere. According to Entertainment Weekly, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the upcoming show A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will debut in 2026. The news came during WBD’s upfront presentation on Wednesday. While no official release date had ever been set, executives had previously said the new show would air before the end of 2025 …

Minnie in Paris. Minnie Driver has joined the cast of Emily in Paris for season 5, Variety reports. Driver will play Princess Jane on the show, who is described to be a friend of Sylvie’s who married into a royal family. Lily Collins stars in the fifth season of the show, which began filming in Rome earlier in May …

It’s almost summer, because Big Brother season is upon us. The reality competition show will return to CBS with its 27th season on July 10. Julie Chen hosts the season, which will welcome an all-new group of houseguests in a special 90-minute premiere. CBS is calling this the biggest-ever season of the show, with the addition of extended 90-minute Wednesday episodes and brand-new Friday episodes …

Lili Taylor has joined the cast of The Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping.  Taylor will play Mags, the former Hunger Games winner and mentor of District 12 tributes. She joins recent additions to the cast Maya Hawke and Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the upcoming film, which will come to movie theaters on Nov. 20, 2026 …

Anika Noni Rose ‘deeply disappointed’ about Tiana series cancellation
Disney

Anika Noni Rose, the actress who provides the voice of the Disney Princess Tiana, is expressing her disappointment about the recent cancellation of the Disney+ TV series centered around her character.

In a post to Instagram on Tuesday, Rose shared a statement to fans of her character and the 2009 film The Princess and the Frog who were looking forward to the show, which was called Tiana, centered on her life as a new princess.

“I too am deeply disappointed that the continuation of Tiana’s journey in series form has been cut short,” Rose wrote. “The series was a long time coming, and a lot of beautiful work was put into it by all of the creatives involved, including but not limited to long time champion Jenn Lee, our wonderful writer/director Joyce Sherri, some fabulous animators and an amazing music team.”

Tiana was first announced in 2020. It was canceled earlier in March 2025. A short-form project based on The Princess and the Frog is now being developed at Disney+.

Walt Disney Animation Studios pulled the plug on the series after it decided to no longer prioritize original longform content for streaming. The Hollywood Reporter first shared the news of the show’s cancellation, confirming that there would be some layoffs as a result of this shift in business strategy.

“As hurtful as it is for anything you’ve put your heart and soul in to be prematurely ended, my hope is that when what is now to be a Tiana Special Event airs, that all of you beautiful, loving, loyal fans who’ve been championing not just the series, but a Princess and the Frog sequel, tune in,” Rose wrote. “Show your love and your desire in the numbers. Make that desire an undeniable and real thing. Until then, we will be continuing to work hard to bring you the most beautiful content we can.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

H.E.R. says fans will ‘get a different Dr. Dre’ in her directorial debut, ‘The Makings of Curtis Mayfield’
Disney/Scott Kirkland, Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Image, Disney/Randy Holmes

When H.E.R.‘s song “Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah won the Oscar for best original song in 2021, she credited her win in part to the days she spent listening to artists like Curtis Mayfield. That quote and her knowledge of the singer’s discography have since “paid off,” earning her the title of director of the documentary The Makings of Curtis Mayfield, which is about the impact of his music on artists of this generation.

“As I was sitting down with people, the common thing that I recognized the most within the conversations was impact,” she tells The Hollywood Reporter. “His nickname is ‘a gentle genius,’ and I had no idea what that meant until I was listening to how many people were students of his. … No matter how versed you are in who he is, his presence was so felt and his genius was so felt. People give the credit to Marvin Gaye, and they give some credit to Stevie [Wonder] and there’s a lot of people who spoke politically to Sly [Stone], but [Mayfield] came before a lot of those people.”

The Makings of Curtis Mayfield, which premiered at SXSW, features interviews with famous musicians — but not just anyone made the cut. H.E.R. says her focus was on recruiting “people who had a connection” or “visceral reaction” to Curtis, noting her chat with Dr. Dre was “really special.”

“We were in his space [Dr. Dre’s home studio], and he knew so much about Curtis,” H.E.R. says. “He had these child-like reactions to the music in real time. When people experience Dr. Dre’s love for Curtis in this doc, they get a different Dr. Dre. I think that is so powerful. In that interview, you get to see how he influenced hip hop.”

Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza separated months prior to Baena’s suicide: Medical examiner
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza had been separated for several months prior to Baena’s suicide death, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Baena and Plaza had been separated since September 2024, the report said.

The 47-year-old was discovered in his home by an assistant on Jan. 3, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News at the time.

The county medical examiner confirmed that Baena died by suicide.

At the time of his death, Plaza and Baena’s family released a statement and called it “an unimaginable tragedy.”

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support,” the statement said. “Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Baena was best known for directing the horror-comedy Life After Beth, the dark comedy Joshy and for co-writing the cult classic I Heart Huckabees with filmmaker David O. Russell.

He and Plaza had been married since 2021 and frequently worked together on projects, with Plaza starring in several of Baena’s films, including Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round.

Good Morning America has reached out to Plaza’s reps for comment.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

