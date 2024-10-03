In brief: Live action ‘Rugrats’ movie in the works, and more

Paramount is developing a live-action/CGI feature based on the 1990s kids cartoon Rugrats, according to Variety. Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore is set to helm the movie, from a script written by Saturday Night Live cast member Mikey Day and SNL head writer Streeter Seidell. Plot details have not been revealed. Rugrats ran for several seasons on Nickelodeon beginning in 1991 and spawned a series of theatrical films, including The Rugrats Movie, Rugrats in Paris and Rugrats Go Wild. A sequel series, All Grown Up, aired on Paramount in 2021 …

Halle Berry is in talks to star in Crime 101, which already stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Barry Keoghan, according to Deadline. The film is based on Don Winslow‘s short story centering on detective Lou Lubesnick, who tracks a jewel thief adhering to the “Crime 101” rules — a strict set of guidelines for the perfect heist. Crime 101 is slated for a 2025 release …

Succession‘s Sarah Snook is Broadway-bound following her critically acclaimed West End run in the new adaptation of Oscar Wilde‘s The Picture of Dorian Gray, according to Deadline. The play is set to open for a limited engagement in March and will mark Snook’s Broadway debut. “Wilde’s timeless text is revolutionized by [director Kip] Williams’ celebrated collision of form employing an explosive interplay of video and theater through an intricately choreographed collection of on-stage cameras bringing to life a dizzying 26 characters, each brought to life by Snook,” reads the official synopsis …

A 9-1-1 spinoff from Ryan Murphy is in the works at ABC, according to Variety. “9-1-1 moved to ABC and suddenly became, I think, the biggest show on Thursday night. They obviously have an appetite for that, so we’re going to give them another one that I really love,” Murphy tells Variety. The concept and location of the new 9-1-1 spinoff is yet to be determined, per the outlet …

Hulu reportedly plunks down huge check for Ben Stiller family comedy ‘Nutcrackers’
Stiller and Green (standing) with ‘Nutcrackers’ cast — Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb

Hulu has reportedly shelled out major cash to bring the Ben Stiller family comedy Nutcrackers to the streaming service. 

According to Deadline, the movie, which just debuted at the Toronto Film Festival, was worth eight figures for Hulu to stream exclusively. 

The Righteous Gemstones veteran David Gordon Green directed the comedy, which also stars Dead to Me‘s Linda Cardellini and the Fatal Attraction remake’s Toby Huss

The film has Stiller’s “city slicker” character having to relocate to rural Ohio to tend to his late sister’s four kids. According to the festival’s website, it is a “fish-out-of-water comedy that speaks to the hidden talents in each of us just waiting for a chance to shine.”

Nutcrackers will debut on Hulu around Christmas, according to the trade.

In brief: ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ scores record debut and more
The Wrap reports The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has become its most-watched unscripted season premiere of the year so far, based on three days of streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, according to Disney internal data. The series follows the “scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers,” led by self-acclaimed MomTok founder Taylor Frankie Paul, which “implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines,” per the streaming service …

The soap opera All My Children, which aired on ABC from 1970 to 2011, then briefly ran as a web series in 2013, may get a revival via a series of Lifetime TV movies, sources tell TV Line. The proposed series would feature legacy characters from the classic daytime drama project, which is in the very early stages, with one insider warning the talks are just “exploratory” at this point …

Judd Apatow and Steven Spielberg are attached as the respective director and producer of Cola Wars, a film in development at Sony Pictures, according to Deadline. The project follows the true story of Pepsi’s attempt to end Coca-Cola’s centurylong reign as the world’s top cola, dubbed the “Cola Wars” of the mid-1980s, highlighted by Michael Jackson’s fiery hair mishap and the New Coke debacle. The film is still in early development, per the outlet …

In brief: ‘Pretty Little Liars’ canceled and more
Max has canceled its Pretty Little Liars reboot after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin starred Good Witch‘s Bailee Madison as Imogen, described as “a true survivor” and the “final girl” to uncover the mystery of “A.” Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco also starred …

Kathryn Crosby, the actress and singer best known for her roles in films like The 7th Voyage of Sinbad and Anatomy of a Murder, died Sept. 20 of natural causes at her home in Hillsborough, California, a representative for the Crosby family announced, according to Variety.  Crosby, the widow of singer/actor Bing Crosby, was 90. Kathryn was also a frequent guest on her husband’s Merrie Olde Christmas specials. Bing Crosby died in 1977 at the age of 74 …

When Hope Calls has gotten a season 2 pickup at Great American Country, according to Parade. Season 2 launched with a two-part Christmas special called When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas back in 2021, but since then its fate had been up in the air. The When Calls the Heart spinoff follows the lives of two sisters, Lillian and Grace –played respectively by Morgan Kohan and Jocelyn Hudon –separated as children following the death of their parents and reunited as adults.  When Hope Calls originally aired on the Hallmark Channel before moving to GAC …

