In brief: ‘Loot’ season 3 premiere date and more

Naomi Ackie seems to be headed for the DC Universe. The actress is in early talks to take on the female lead in Clayface, Variety reports. The horror movie is set to arrive in theaters in 2026. Tom Rhys Harries will star in the upcoming film …
The film adaptation of The Nightingale has a new release date. Deadline reports that the movie, which is based on KristinHannah‘s bestselling book, will debut in theaters on Feb. 12, 2027. To Leslie director Michael Morris will helm the film, which will star sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning …
We now know the season 3 return date for Maya Rudolph‘s comedy series Loot. Apple TV+ has announced that the third season will premiere on Oct. 15. Its first two episodes will drop on that day, with a new episode dropping each Wednesday through Dec. 10. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Joel Kim Booster also star in the upcoming season …
The hype is real for Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey. But is the hype real enough to secure your ticket a year in advance? Nolan’s upcoming film is scheduled to release on July 17, 2026, which is a year from now. Even so, IMAX tickets for The Odyssey are set to go on sale Thursday, Variety reports. Only tickets at movie theaters with IMAX 70mm screens will be available, and fans will only be able to secure select showtimes …
Chris Pine and Lily-Rose Depp have joined the cast of the upcoming film Alpha Gang. Deadline reports the actors will be joined by other new additions to the cast, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Doona Bae. The film follows a group of alien invaders who are sent to conquer Earth …
Cameron Diaz is going back in action with Netflix. After starring in the service’s action comedy Back in Action earlier this year, Diaz is now set to star in the upcoming Netflix film Bad Day, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, which will be directed by Jake Szymanski, follows a single mom fighting to keep a promise to her daughter on the worst day of her life …
One of the most popular video game franchises is getting a series adaptation.
Netflix has greenlit a live-action TV series adaptation based on Assassin’s Creed.
The TV show will be a high-octane thriller about “the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will,” according to its official logline. “The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”
The Assassin’s Creed video game franchise arrived in 2007 from the video game publisher Ubisoft. This upcoming show is nearly five years in the making, becoming the first series developed under Netflix’s agreement with Ubisoft.
Emmy nominees Roberto Patino and David Wiener created the series, and will serve as showrunners and executive producers.
“We’ve been fans of Assassin’s Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin’s Creed opens to us,” Patino and Wiener said in a joint statement. “Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith.”
More than anything, however, the show’s creators say Assassin’s Creed is about the value of human connection across time.
“And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. We’ve got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we’re committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet,” Patino and Wiener said.
Assassin’s Creed is one of the bestselling series in video game history with over 230 million units sold, according to Netflix.
The movie, which premieres Thursday on Disney Channel and streams the next day on Disney+, stars Milo Manheim and MegDonnelly as the couple who brought the human and monster-kind together in their hometown of Seabrook.
This time, the pair are traveling on a summer road trip when they take an unexpected detour and find themselves in the middle of another monster rivalry between Daywalkers and Vampires.
Manheim and Donnelly caught up with ABC Audio at the 2025 Disney Upfront, where they spoke about what fans of the franchise can expect from the new film.
“This soundtrack is so incredible,” Donnelly said. “The music is so great. It’s very nostalgic.”
Specifically, Donnelly says the music will sound nostalgic for those who grew up with the popular Disney Channel musicals from the early aughts.
“I’m sure if you heard ‘[The] Place to Be,’ it’s kind of like that Camp Rock, High School Musical vibe, which we grew up on. And so it coming back around is really cool and really new, because we haven’t had that in the Zombies franchise at all,” Donnelly said.
Manheim said Zombies 4 hasn’t even been released yet, but “it feels nostalgic when you’re watching it.”
“It does feel bigger and better, and I feel like we’ve said that about every Zombies movie, because it’s been true,” Manheim said. “It feels like the start of something new.”