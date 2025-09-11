In brief: ‘Love is Blind’ season 9 cast announced and more

In brief: ‘Love is Blind’ season 9 cast announced and more

A couple of family-friendly movies are making their way to streaming. The animated Pixar film Elio will head to Disney+ on Sept. 17, while Universal Pictures’ live-action How to Train Your Dragon flies over to Peacock on Oct. 10. Elio follows a young boy who is sent up to outer space and mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, while How To Train Your Dragon is about Hiccup, a young Viking who befriends a dragon named Toothless …

The new cast of Love is Blind has been announced. Netflix has released the names of the singles from Denver, Colorado, who are taking part in season 9 of the reality dating experiment show. The ages of the contestants range from 27 to 41, with the zodiac signs Aries and Gemini being the most popular among them. As for the professions of this group of contestants, there are a couple nurses, some real estate agents and several hairstylists …

Lucy Liu is joining Charles Melton in a live-action film adaptation of the novel AuditionDeadline reports that former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama‘s production company is teaming up with LAIKA for the movie, which will be based on the novel by Katie KitamuraThe Farewell director Lulu Wang is set to direct from a script she co-wrote with Martyna Majok …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

HBO casts Ron Weasley’s siblings Ginny, Fred, George and Percy for ‘Harry Potter’ TV series
HBO casts Ron Weasley’s siblings Ginny, Fred, George and Percy for ‘Harry Potter’ TV series
‘Harry Potter’ cast members Tristan Harland, Gabriel Harland, Ruari Spooner, Gracie Cochrane and Alastair Stout pose for a selfie. (HBO)

The new Weasley family is nearly complete.

HBO has announced the actors who will play four of Ron Weasley’s siblings in its upcoming Harry Potter TV series. The network made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

“The Burrow is nearly full,” HBO captioned a selfie of Ron Weasley actor Alastair Stout and his new on-screen siblings.

Tristan Harland and Gabriel Harland have been cast to play twins Fred and George Weasley. Additionally, Ruari Spooner will play Percy Weasley and Gracie Cochrane is set to portray Ginny Weasley.

The second-eldest Wesley brother, Charlie, has yet to be cast. In the Harry Potter books, Charlie leaves for Romania to work with dragons after graduating Hogwarts. HBO poked fun at this in its casting announcement post.

“Charlie’s in Romania at the moment but will be joining us soon enough,” HBO wrote.

There was no word on who will portray Bill, the eldest child in the Weasley family. Domhnall Gleeson played the character in the films.

HBO shared first-look photos of Dominic McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter and Nick Frost in costume as Hagrid in July. The photos were shared the same week cameras officially started rolling on the series as it began production at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, the same location where all eight of the Harry Potter films were made.

McLaughlin leads the cast alongside Stout and Arabella Stanton, who will play Hermione Granger.

The upcoming HBO show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer on the series. Multiple seasons of the show are planned, with each one bringing the Harry Potter characters on new adventures.

The Harry Potter series will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ full cast revealed as film begins production
‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ full cast revealed as film begins production
Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray on the set of ‘Star Wars: Starfighter.’ (Ed Miller/Lucasfilm)

We now know who will be joining Ryan Gosling in a galaxy far, far away.

Lucasfilm has announced the entire main cast for the upcoming film Star Wars: Starfighter. The announcement arrives the same day production on the movie officially starts in the U.K.

Joining Gosling in the film are Amy AdamsMatt SmithMia GothAaron PierreSimon BirdJamael WestmanDaniel Ings and Flynn Gray.

Star Wars: Starfighter will serve as a stand-alone adventure set in the Star Wars universe. The completely original story is set in a time period that has never been explored in any previous Star Wars projects.

Shawn Levy is directing the film from a script by Jonathan Tropper. Levy also produces along with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy. In addition to starring, Gosling will executive produce.

“I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter,” Levy said. “From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.”

Lucasfilm shared a photo of Gosling and Gray on the Star Wars: Starfighter set to social media. The image is in black and white and finds Gosling leaning up against a vehicle while Gray sits on its hood.

“Day 1: A whole new adventure begins #Starfighter,” the caption reads.

Star Wars: Starfighter blasts into movie theaters on May 28, 2027.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Judge Judy stars in ‘Justice on Trial’ trailer and more
In brief: Judge Judy stars in ‘Justice on Trial’ trailer and more

Paramount+ with Showtime has rebranded. The streaming service informed its subscribers on June 23 that the name of its ad-free plan will no longer be called Paramount+ with Showtime. The service will now be called Paramount+ Premium. According to its website, Paramount+ says the name change “reflects the broad and diverse offerings across both plan tiers.” …

Judge Judy is back on the bench. Prime Video released the trailer for her new series, Justice on Trial. The show is set to debut all eight of its episodes on July 21. The show follows Judge Judy Sheindlin as she puts the American justice system on trial in a true-crime series spotlighting cases that did not necessarily feel “just” …

Ransom Canyon is coming back for more. The Josh Duhamel-led series has been renewed for season 2 at Netflix, Deadline reports. The romantic Western also stars Minka Kelly. Its renewal comes a little over two months after the 10-episode first season debuted on Netflix … 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.