In brief: Lucasfilm, ‘X-Men’ filmmaker plan new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy and more

Lucasfilm is reportedly teaming up with X-Men writer/producer Simon Kinberg on a new Star Wars trilogy. Deadline hears the films will be comprised of episodes 10 through 12 of The Skywalker Saga that began with George Lucas‘ eponymous 1977 film. However, insiders have disputed that, saying Kinberg will begin a new saga, alongside other Star Wars projects in the works from James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi and Donald Glover. Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News …

CBS has given full season orders to the prequel spin-off NCIS: Origins and the comedy Poppa’s House, the network announced on Thursday. NCIS: Origins centers on the younger version of Mark Harmon‘s character Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell. Poppa’s House stars Damon Wayans as as “legendary talk radio host and happily divorced ‘Poppa’ who has his point of view challenged … when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.” Poppa’s House airs Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET, followed by NCIS: Origins at 10 p.m. ET …

Bravo has dropped a new trailer for season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which finds Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke all returning, with new housewife Bozoma Saint John. Kathy Hilton also returns in her friend role, with Jennifer Tilly joining as a new friend. Camille Grammer, Faye Resnick and interior designer Martyn Bullard will all appear throughout the season. Season 14 of RHOBH premieres Nov. 19 … (Trailer contains censored profanity.)

The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s Lola Tung, Grotesquerie’s Nicholas Alexander Chavez, The Walking Dead‘s Austin Nichols and model/musician Gabbriette have been tapped to complete the cast of Sony Pictures’ I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, according to Deadline. They join Freddie Prinze Jr., who starred in the original film, alongside Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn ClineSarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King. The film hits theaters in July 2025. I Know What You Did Last Summer, which starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Prinze, Prinze’s now-wife Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe, followed a group of friends stalked by a hook-handed maniac after hoping to hide a tragic accident …

“We have the most to prove!” See Kerry Washington in teaser of Netflix WWII story ‘The Six Triple Eight’
Netflix has dropped a teaser to The Six Triple Eight, the based-on-real-life drama from Tyler Perry

Kerry Washington plays the no-nonsense Maj. Charity Adams in the World War II film: She was the leader of what was known as the U.S. Army’s 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

The group was comprised of 855 Black women, both enlisted and officers, deployed to Europe after combat training and tasked with sorting a massive backlog of letters and packages sent back and forth between millions of the country’s fighting men and their loved ones back home.

Washington tells her charges, “Soldiers: You must be perfect. You do not have the luxury to be good. You have the burden to be better.”

She later adds, “A lot of people do not want us to succeed. We have the most to prove!” 

The battalion’s diligence and a unique organizational system they created to track each soldier in theater was considered key to the morale of American GIs, and therefore the overall war effort.

When the war was over, Adams achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel — which at the time made her the highest-ranking Black woman in the Army.

Milauna JacksonEbony Obsidian, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice ShantayJay Reeves and Sarah Jeffery also star in the film, which features Oprah Winfrey, Susan Sarandon, Dean Norris and Sam Waterston.

The Six Triple Eight drops on Netflix Dec. 20.

Alison Brie to help cut the ribbon for the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns this year for the 98th edition of the iconic holiday celebration.

The parade will kick off the holiday season starting at 8:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 28, and it features a whole slate of celebrities and musical artists.

Alison Brie will help kick off the parade and cut the ribbon. The actress is the star of Macy’s 2024 holiday campaign, serving as the Macy’s Gift Guide, while actor Matt Bush is by her side as her mentee.

Jonathan Bennett, Liza Colón-Zayas, Tom Kenny and Ginna Claire Mason will also make special appearances during the celebration. Members of the WNBA champion team the New York Liberty will also be featured during the parade, along with Ellie the Elephant.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season for millions of live spectators and viewers across the country,” parade executive producer Will Coss said. “A dedicated team of artisans and production experts at Macy’s Studios works year-round to bring this experience to life. This year’s 98th Macy’s Parade will create awe with unforgettable character balloons, one-of-a-kind floats and the world-class entertainment only Macy’s can deliver.”

Kurtwood Smith says Netflix has canceled ‘That ’90s Show’, but reveals they’re looking to continue it
Fans of the Netflix spin-off That ’90s Show have been asking star Kurtwood Smith when they’ll find out about a season 3, the actor said on Instagram, but he’s leaving them disappointed with news the show won’t be back.

The veteran character actor who played loveably gruff Red Forman on the show and its predecessor, That 70s Show, posted on Thursday a lengthy caption to a photo of him signing autographs for the show’s studio audience. “I have tough news,” he wrote. “Netflix will not be renewing.”

“I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show. You have come up to me in random parts of the world when I’m traveling and reached out to me through social media and just been so wonderful. I’ve loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all.”

The actor continued, “[T]his show had so much heart behind it and the most wonderful cast, writers, directors, producers and crew an actor could hope to work with. Thanks for letting Red and Kitty, their grandkid, all their grandkids friends and neighbors, the original cast members of That 70’s Show and all of our wonderful guest cast members entertain you for two seasons.”

He also gave fans a glimmer of hope, noting they’ll be looking for a new home for the project.

“To steal Red Forman’s words … we aren’t going to be dumba****…we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school.”

Incidentally, #SaveThat90sShow has sprung up, echoed by one of Smith’s first replies, from The Penguin and SpongeBob Squarepants vet Clancy Brown.

 

