In brief: Lucy Hale headed for sci-fi thriller ‘White Mars’ and more

In brief: Lucy Hale headed for sci-fi thriller ‘White Mars’ and more

Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale has been tapped to star in the forthcoming sci-fi thriller White Mars, according to Deadline. The film, set in an isolated research facility in Antarctica, follows microbiologist Sammie — played by Hale — who tries to save her fellow crew members from a malevolent entity bent on killing them all, per the outlet …

Variety reports Daisy Ridley will reunite with her Cleaner director Martin Campbell for the action thriller Dedication. Ridley will play Major Billie Jean Parker, “a decorated Marine Corps commander who is relieved of duty after a high-stakes mission in the Philippines results in civilian casualties, despite capturing anarchist leader Omar Romatas,” according to the outlet. She’s forced back into action by Romatas’ vengeful son, who launches an attack on an event she attends and takes hostages …

Grown-ish alum Yara Shahidi is in talks to star in the coming-of-age comedy Bloom, along with Sex Education‘s Kedar Williams-Stirling, UgliesKeith Powers and Renée Elise Goldsberry, the Tony Award-winning star of Broadway’s Hamilton, according to Deadline. The movie centers on “a young and gifted Black artist,” played by Williams-Stirling, who moves to Italy on a college scholarship and “forges unexpected friendships and ignites a passionate romance, all within the captivating orbit of a defiant and opulent circle of wealthy young Black adults deemed ‘The Casa Rosa Kids,'” per the entertainment website …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief … Lin-Manuel Miranda added to Broadway’s ‘All In: Comedy About Love’ and more
In brief … Lin-Manuel Miranda added to Broadway’s ‘All In: Comedy About Love’ and more

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been added to the rotating cast of Broadway’s All In: Comedy About Love, according to Broadway.com. Comedian John Mulaney will lead the first round of cast members, which includes Saturday Night Live stars Fred Armisen and Chloe Fineman, Girls5Eva‘s Renée Elise Goldsberry and Richard Kind, appearing Dec. 11-Jan. 12. The play, running at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre, features “a series of vignettes about dating, heartbreak and marriage,” adapted from short stories by Simon Rich, per the outlet …

Tamara Smart, who recently starred in Netflix’s Resident Evil, has been tapped to play Thalia Grace in the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Season 2 is based on The Sea of Monsters, the second installment in Rick Riordan‘s acclaimed book series. Thalia is described as “the Demigod daughter of Zeus who made her last stand to protect her friends at the edge of Camp Half-Blood,” per the streaming service. Smart joins series regulars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

The Tony Awards will return to New York’s Radio City Music Hall for the first time in two years when the 2025 ceremony takes place June 8, according to Deadline. The 78th celebration, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, “will recognize all of the awards categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2024-2025 season,” per CBS. The Tony Awards will air live to both coasts on CBS and stream on Paramount+ …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Queer Eye’ season 9 gets a premiere date and more
In brief: ‘Queer Eye’ season 9 gets a premiere date and more

The ninth season of Netflix’s Queer Eye, set in Las Vegas, will premiere December 11, the show announced on Instagram, along with a picture of the Fab Five posing around a giant slot machine. Queer Eye vets Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness return for the upcoming season, along with newcomer Jeremiah Brent, who’ll serve as an interior design expert on the show following the departure of Bobby Berk

David Harris, best known for playing Cochise in the 1979 cult classic The Warriors, died Friday, Oct. 25 at his New York City home after he was diagnosed with cancer, his daughter Davina Harris tells The New York Times. He was 75. Harris’ other credits include the 1980 film Brubaker, as appearances on the TV shows MacGyver, Hill Street Blues, The Equalizer, ER, NYPD Blue and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Deadline reports former child star of Home Improvement Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested on a felony DUI charge for the second time year. He was booked Oct. 25 for allegedly driving under the influence and failing to produce a valid driver’s license, per Custer County Sheriff’s Office records obtained by the outlet. The charge follows his earlier DUI this year in his residence of La Quinta, California in February, according to People. Bryan has had a string of legal issues over the past several years, including an arrest for a domestic violence charge in 2023. Prior to that, he pleaded guilty in 2021 to two felony counts in a domestic violence case in Oregon …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Original ‘SNL’ star Laraine Newman on hosting Thursday’s Sentinel Awards, looking back at ‘SNL’
Original ‘SNL’ star Laraine Newman on hosting Thursday’s Sentinel Awards, looking back at ‘SNL’
Photo: Rob Lewine

On Thursday evening at the Norman Lear Center in Los Angeles, a collection of television shows will be hailed for their ability to “inform, educate and motivate viewers to make choices for healthier and safer lives.”

Original Saturday Night Live cast member Laraine Newman will host the Lear Center’s Hollywood, Health & Society’s Sentinel Awards show.

Honored this year will be ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Grey’s Anatomy; HBO’s The Morning Show and Hacks; Fox’s The Simpsons; Apple TV+’s Expats and The Big Cigar; Prime Video’s Gen V; FX’s Feud; AMC’s Dark Winds; and NBC’s Lopez Vs. Lopez.

I love the idea of shows that deal with the conversation of the most pressing issues that we’re dealing with in our culture,” Newman tells ABC Audio. “And all of these shows present it in a way that is the most palatable way imaginable, which is comedy, which is also exactly what Norman Lear did.”

The performer is also celebrating dual 50th anniversaries this year: The Groundlings comedy troupe in which she was an original member and Saturday Night Live, which had its first show on Oct. 11, 1975. 

Newman was on the show until 1980’s season. She said it took some time to realize SNL‘s significance: “I think subsequent years, when it was clear that it was going to be an institution and that each year, with each successive cast … it always moved the tone and voice and style of comedy forward.”

The show’s first-ever episode is the basis of Jason Reitman‘s film Saturday Night, for which she was extensively interviewed. Emily Fairn plays Newman. “I loved the movie,” Newman gushes, calling it “incredibly entertaining and exciting.”  

The movie plays out in real time, ending with Cory Michael Smith, playing Chevy Chase, saying, “Live from New York: It’s Saturday Night!” — which Newman said brought her to tears.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.