In brief: ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 4 teaser trailer and more

Dominic West and Sienna Miller are set to star in a legal thriller for HBO. The pair will lead the cast of War, which has already received a two-season commitment. The show, which is set in the elite world of London law, will take on a scandalous divorce case in its first season. Phoebe FoxJames McArdleNina SosanyaPip Torrens and Archie Renaux also star in the series, which comes from both HBO and Sky …

We have our first look at Richard Gadd‘s next project after Baby Reindeer. HBO and the BBC released the first photos from Half Man, the drama series created, executive produced and starring Gadd. The show follows two estranged brothers who reunite when one shows up at the other’s wedding. Half Man arrives on HBO Max in 2026 …

Jeremy Renner stars in the official season 4 teaser trailer for Mayor of Kingstown. The new season of the Paramount+ series will be available to stream on Oct. 26. The Taylor Sheridan co-created series also stars Edie FalcoLennie JamesLaura Benanti and Hugh Dillon …

Brandy to star in Lifetime holiday film, her daughter’s acting debut
Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for H&M & Buy From a Black Woman

Mommy see, mommy do. Brandy‘s daughter not only sings, it appears she acts, too. 

Deadline reports Sy’Rai Smith will be making her acting debut in Lifetime’s Christmas Everyday, starring opposite her mother. The film will follow fashion designer Francine “Fancy” Ballantine (Brandy) as she works through obstacles and multiple projects. Fancy is determined to keep her family’s Christmas traditions alive in the wake of her father’s death and as her mother is losing her sight.

“The holidays are always about family as part of the festivities, so I’m beyond thrilled to be partnering with Lifetime on this magical holiday project and having my own daughter star with me – even though we are playing sisters!” Brandy said in a statement. “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime has become such a beloved tradition, and I’m honored to star and executive produce.”

Sy’Rai will portray Fancy’s younger sister Belle, a bridezilla who needs help planning her wedding. Debbi MorganRobert Christopher Riley and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman also star in the film.

George Takei boldly goes into his own gay history in new memoir ‘It Rhymes with Takei’
Top Shelf Productions

Set phasers to “read.”

To coincide with Pride Month, Star Trek icon George Takei has documented his journey as a gay man in a new memoir in graphic novel form called It Rhymes With Takei. As he reveals in the book, Takei came out at age 68 because he was furious that California’s 2005 same-sex marriage bill had been vetoed. But there was another reason, too.

“It was rage, but it was also guilt, because progress was being made and all these people … gave up their jobs, their careers, some their families, and were out advocating for equality for LGBTQ people,” Takei tells ABC Audio. “And here I am protecting my career.”

As Takei relates in the book, he was closeted for years because back in the day, an actor outed as gay might find himself permanently out of show business. In addition, there was always the fear of arrest by overzealous law enforcement.

“There is a full, rich, turbulent, fraught story to our achievement,” Takei says of gay history. “And it’s happening again with the transgender community, so it’s a very relevant story to our times.”

And telling that story in graphic novel form is an effort to reach as many people as possible, says Takei.

“I wanted to reach young people. But then I realized that there are older people who find it difficult to read, but they’ll look at comic books,” he explains.

Takei also hopes the history he relates in the book will hit home in the current political climate.

“The whole LGBTQ movement is under threat,” he says. Then, using a Star Trek reference, he notes, “Things in politics go in cycles, and now we have that Klingon in the White House who is making it a real challenge. And that means we’ll have to get galvanized again.” 

