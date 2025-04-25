In brief: McKenna Grace cast in ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel and more

We now have a date for the 83rd annual Golden Globes. Nikki Glaser will host the awards ceremony for a second year in a row on Jan. 11, 2026. The show will air on CBS and also stream on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for subscribers of that service live from the Beverly Hilton in LA. Nominations for the awards will be announced on Dec. 8 …

McKenna Grace volunteers as tribute. The actress will star in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel film Sunrise on the Reaping. Grace will play Maysilee Donner, who is one of the tributes that, along with protagonist Haymitch Abernathy, represents District 12 in the 50th annual Hunger Games. Previously announced cast members include Joseph Zada as Haymitch and Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove …

The Hamnet adaptation starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley will arrive in theaters everywhere on Dec. 12, Focus Features has announced. The studio also shared that it will come to select theaters first on Nov. 27. Oscar winner Chloé Zhao directs the film, which also stars Emily Watson and Joe Alwyn

In brief: ‘Nosferatu’ on streaming, ‘Euphoria’ casting and more
Nosferatu is about to make its streaming debut. After its theatrical run, the Focus Features film will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning Feb. 21. The never-before-seen-in-theaters extended cut will also stream on Peacock. Directed by Robert Eggers, the gothic vampire film stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin and Willem Dafoe. It tells the story of a vampire who is obsessed with a haunted young woman …

Euphoria is bringing some new faces to the small screen in season 3 of the HBO series. Rosalía, Super Bowl champ Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert and Anna Van Patten have joined the cast, the show announced on its social platform X account. Missing from its returning cast members announcement are Nika King, Austin Abrams and Algee Smith, who presumably will not appear in season 3 …

Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to star in an adaptation of Aidan Truhen‘s thriller The Price You Pay, Deadline reports. The TV show, which has the working title Kill Jackie, is for Prime Video. Zeta-Jones will star as Jackie Price, a woman who lives a luxurious existence after escaping a dangerous past as an international cocaine dealer. Life gets interesting, however, when she discovers a squad of hitmen has been hired to kill her …

‘Severance’ renewed for season 3
Courtesy Apple TV+

The mysterious and important work will continue: Severance is hired for another season.

AppleTV+ announced that the mind-splitting workplace thriller will be back for season 3 shortly after the season 2 finale episode was released.

“Making Severance has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” said executive producer and director Ben Stiller. “While I have no memory of this, I’m told making season three will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well.”

Adam Scott, who stars as Mark S. on the show, added, “I couldn’t be more excited to get back to work with Ben, [creator] Dan [Erickson], the incredible cast & crew, Apple and the whole Severance team. Oh, hey, also – not a huge deal – but if you see my innie, please don’t mention any of this to him. Thanks.”

The show follows co-workers at a cult-like company who volunteer for a procedure that separates their work life and home life memories. It also stars Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette.

Alan Cumming, Channing Tatum and more react to ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast announcement
Marvel Studios

The newly announced stars of Avengers: Doomsday are reacting to the jam-packed cast announcement.

Several big names took to social media to celebrate their casting in the star-studded project after Marvel revealed who will appear in the upcoming film — which is now in production — in a livestream on Wednesday.

Alan Cumming, who will be joining the film reprising his Nightcrawler role from X2: X-Men United, shared a video of himself jumping into frame from off-screen and creeping through what appeared to be a hotel lobby. He also shared a photo of his Nightcrawler character.

“Never say never! #AvengersDoomsday,” he captioned the post.

Channing Tatum, who played Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, shared a post on Instagram, writing, “It all leads to Doom. #AvengersDoomsday is now in production!”

Black Panther actress Letitia Wright, who plays T’Challa’s sister Shuri, shared her excitement in an Instagram post, writing in the caption, “Unfinished business.”

Wright’s Black Panther co-star Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku, also hyped up the film on his Instagram Story, writing, “Back in the saddle baby!!!”

Simu Liu, who will reprise his character Shang-Chi, kept it short and sweet in his Instagram post, writing, “DOOMSDAY!”

Rebecca Romijn, who starred in several X-Men films as the all-blue Mystique, shared an Instagram photo of her name in the cast announcement, as well as a photo of her character. She wrote in the caption, “She’s back. True. Blue.”

The film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, originally announced the project at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024, revealing that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom.

