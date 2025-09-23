In brief: Melissa McCarthy to star in ‘Miss Nelson is Missing!’ film and more

Melissa McCarthy is starring in a live-action film adaptation of the beloved children’s book Miss Nelson is Missing! Variety reports that Netflix is developing the movie, which will follow a misbehaving class whose teacher is mysteriously absent from school one day and replaced by a strict substitute named Viola Swamp …

Sorry, Baby will soon be available to stream at home. The A24 film will make its streaming debut on HBO Max on Oct. 30. It will debut on HBO linear on the same day at 8 p.m. ET. Eva Victor wrote, directed and stars in the film, which also features Naomi AckieLucas Hedges and John Carroll Lynch …

The Handmaid’s Tale star Yvonne Strahovski is set for season 2 of Apple TV+’s comedy Bad MonkeyDeadline reports that she has closed a deal for a series regular role opposite Vince Vaughn in the upcoming second season. Strahovski will play an attorney named Delaney in the new season. The first season of the show was based on the Carl Hiaasen novel, while season 2 will follow an original story …

In brief: ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ documentary trailer and more
The trailer for Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order has arrived. The show debuts on Oct. 26 on AMC and AMC+. It stars Elizabeth McGovernNicholas Denton and William Fichtner and will also find several actors from Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire reprising their roles as crossover characters. The show follows a secret society that’s responsible for tracking and containing witches, vampires and other creatures around the world …

Kaitlin Olson is back in the trailer for High Potential season 2. The sophomore season of the show premieres Sept. 16 on ABC. It will also be available to stream on Hulu. The new trailer finds Olson’s Morgan back working at the Los Angeles Police Department, where she finds out the Game Maker is still a threat …

The trailer for Colin Hanks‘ documentary John Candy: I Like Me is here. The film, which is world premiering as the opening night movie of the Toronto International Film Festival, tells the story of the life, career and loss of the beloved actor. The documentary arrives on Prime Video on Oct. 10 …

Lindsay Lohan has ‘The Parent Trap’ reunion at ‘Freakier Friday’ premiere
The Freakier Friday premiere was also a reunion of The Parent Trap for Lindsay Lohan and two of her former co-stars.

Lohan stepped out on the purple carpet Tuesday night in LA with Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter. Hendrix portrayed Meredith Blake in the hit 1998 film, while Walter played Chessy.

Hendrix, who makes a cameo in Freakier Friday, and Walter spoke to Good Morning America on the premiere carpet about what they remember most about working with Lohan all those years ago.

“Working for Disney is always a blast and a blessing,” Hendrix said. “And I was very happy to see her. It had been a while, you know, she was a little girl the last time I saw her, and now she’s all grown up and beautiful.”

“And happy and a mom,” said Walter, who added that seeing Lohan as a mom is what she “imagined” it would be.

Walter said, “When we knew her when she was a little girl, she was very responsible, she was in charge of her brothers and sister, and she was an amazing big sister in that family, and I think this is just an extension of that.”

When asked if The Parent Trap would ever get the sequel treatment, Hendrix and Walter said that while “it gets talked about a lot,” a sequel is not up to them.

“We’re not going to say no,” Hendrix said.

“If Nancy writes it,” Walter added, referring to The Parent Trap writer and director Nancy Meyers. “If Nancy writes it or if she approves it, then this can happen.”

Freakier Friday arrives in theaters on Aug. 8.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

In brief: ‘Victoria Beckham’ docuseries trailer and more
The first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Victoria Beckham docuseries has been released. The three-part series, Victoria Beckham, is set to drop Oct. 9. The series will cover her success with the Spice Girls, her relationship with husband David Beckham, her career in fashion and more …

Paramount+ has renewed Sylvester Stallone’s drama Tulsa King for a fourth season. The news comes ahead of the show’s third season premiere on Sunday. Season 3 will feature the addition of Samuel L. Jackson 

﻿Billie Lourd and Jessica Barden are joining the cast of season 4 of Ryan Murphy‘s anthology series MonsterDeadline reports they are set for recurring roles in the upcoming season centering on Lizzie Borden﻿. The season’s cast also includes Ella BeattyVicky KriepsRebecca Hall and Charlie Hunnam … 

