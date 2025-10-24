In brief: Michael B. Jordan in talks for new ‘Miami Vice’ film adaptation and more

In brief: Michael B. Jordan in talks for new ‘Miami Vice’ film adaptation and more

Michael B. Jordan may have found his next project. Deadline reports the actor is in talks to star in Universal’s upcoming Miami Vice film adaptation as Detective Ricardo Tubbs. Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is directing the movie from a script by Eric Warren Singer and Dan Gilroy. It is set to debut in theaters on Aug. 6, 2027 …

Noah Baumbach will receive the director tribute at the 2025 Gotham Awards. The filmmaker is being honored for his overall contributions to film, including his latest feature, Jay Kelly, which stars George Clooney and Adam Sandler. Jay Kelly will play in theaters on Nov. 14 before streaming on Netflix on Dec. 5 …

Callum Turner is joining forces with Adria Arjona. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actors have signed on to star in the new film Alone Together. The story follows a British filmmaker whose life turns upside down when he travels to the Arabian desert for work …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

77th Emmys: Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen receive 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award
77th Emmys: Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen receive 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen accept the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Man on the Inside star Ted Danson and his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, were honored with the 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

The couple began the speech by thanking their parents for setting an example for how to live.

“My father was an archeologist, and spent most of his life digging up and cataloging the remnants of past cultures,” said Danson. “He taught me, ‘This life is not just about us. A lot of people have come before us, and a lot of people will come after us. It’s about our stewardship of what we have been given.'”

Steenburgen continued the speech, saying, “Together we have a sacred assignment to remind the world of its dreams, its failures, its laughter, its courage and, most especially, its hope.”

They are the first couple to receive the award together. According to a press release, the award is “given to individuals in the media industry whose deeds and actions have a lasting impact on communities and whose philanthropic efforts exemplify Bob Hope’s decades-long altruism and positive impact on society.”

“Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have long used their voices — and their hearts — to champion causes that uplift the planet and its people,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, in a press release. “From environmental advocacy to humanitarian relief, they lead with grace, integrity and purpose. The Television Academy is proud to honor their extraordinary legacy of service with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The View’ season 29 premiere date and more
In brief: ‘The View’ season 29 premiere date and more

The premiere date for season 29 of The View has been revealed. ABC announced the daytime talk show will return on Sept. 8 in a video teaser shared to YouTube. “This is why you should always keep coming back to The View, because you never know what’s going to happen,” host Whoopi Goldberg says in the clip. Joy BeharSunny HostinSara HainesAna Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin also host the popular series …

Where you lead, this documentary will follow. A new documentary celebrating the upcoming 25th anniversary of Gilmore Girls is in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Called Searching for Stars Hollow, the film will be directed by Meghna Balakumar and Kevin Konrad Hanna. Many of the show’s stars, including Kelly BishopJared Padalecki and Chad Michael Murray, are set to participate in the documentary that will examine the show’s role in American cultural history …

A new young adult mystery drama series is headed to Hulu. Deadline reports the streamer has given a pilot order to Foster Dade, a series based on the Nash Jenkins novel Foster Dade Explores the Cosmos. The show comes from You creator Greg Berlanti, as well as Bash Doran. The show takes place in 2008 and present day, and explores privilege at an East Coast boarding school …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ officially begins production
‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ officially begins production
‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ arrives in theaters in November 2026. (Lionsgate)

Cameras have started rolling on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Lionsgate announced the film has officially begun production in a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday. The video shows off the picturesque filming locations for the upcoming sixth Hunger Games film.

There is also a clip of Joseph Zada, who stars as Haymitch Abernathy, standing in front of his trailer.

The video is set to the lullaby “Deep in the Meadow” as performed by Jennifer Lawrence, who played Katniss Everdeen in the original Hunger Games films.

Zada leads a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Whitney PeakMckenna GraceJesse PlemonsKelvin Harrison Jr.Maya HawkeRalph FiennesElle FanningGlenn CloseBilly Porter and Kieran Culkin.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins‘ novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga. Francis Lawrence is directing the film from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.