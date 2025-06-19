In brief: Michelle Williams to lead ‘Anna Christie’ off-Broadway and more

In brief: Michelle Williams to lead ‘Anna Christie’ off-Broadway and more

New details about the 83rd annual Golden Globes have been released. The timeline, eligibility rules and awards guidelines have been announced. The eligibility rules include the new best podcast award and outline how the top 25 podcasts will qualify for it. As previously announced, Nikki Glaser will host the awards ceremony for the second year in a row on Jan. 11, 2026. It will air live on CBS and also be available to stream on Paramount+ …

A trio of A24 films are headed to Max. On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, Opus and Death of a Unicorn are debuting on HBO and will be available to stream exclusively on Max in the U.S. On Becoming a Guinea Fowl arrives to Max on July 4, Opus makes its way to the streamer on July 11 and Death of a Unicorn becomes available to watch on the platform on July 25 …

Michelle Williams is set to star in an off-Broadway production of Eugene O’Neill‘s Anna Christie this fall. She will act alongside Mike Faist in the revival that is to be directed by her husband and Hamilton helmer Thomas Kail. The production will run at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York, as part of the fall 2025 season. It will begin performances on Nov. 25 and run through Feb. 1, 2026 …

Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock to star in romantic thriller
Jared Cowan for American Cinematheque at Beyond Fest at Egyptian Theatre

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are reteaming for a new film.

The actors are set to star in an upcoming, untitled movie in development at Amazon MGM Studios, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Jackie screenwriter Noah Oppenheim is penning the script for the new movie, of which the plot details are being kept under wraps. The studio describes the film as a “propulsive romantic thriller.”

The project will be a true Speed reunion. Bullock and Reeves will produce the film along with Mark Gordon, reuniting the team who worked together on the hit 1994 action film. According to Amazon MGM Studios, Gordon and Oppenheim had the idea for this new film, which they brought to Reeves and Bullock, who then went on to help develop the project with them.

In addition to Speed, Reeves and Bullock also starred together in the 2006 film The Lake House.

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ swoops into #1 spot at the box office
Universal Pictures

How to Train Your Dragon breathed fire into the box office this weekend, taking the number one spot with $83.7 million.

The live action remake of the 2010 animated flick – starring Mason Thames and Nico Parker – did better than expected, also bringing in another $114 million at the international box office.

The week’s other new release, Materialists, had a decent showing at number three with $12 million. The Celine Song-directed rom-com stars Dakota JohnsonChris Evans and Pedro Pascal.

Rounding out the top five are Disney’s live action Lilo & Stitch at number two with $15.5 million, Mission: Impossible – The Finale Reckoning at number four with $10.3 million and From the World of John Wick: Ballerina at number five with $9.4 million.

Here is the top 10:

1. How to Train Your Dragon – $83.7 million
2. Lilo & Stitch – $15.5 million
3. Materialists – $12 million
4. Mission: Impossible – The Finale Reckoning – $10.3 million
5. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina – $9.4 million
6. Karate Kid: Legends – $5 million
7. Final Destination: Bloodlines – $3.9 million
8. The Phoenician Scheme – $3.07 million
9. The Life of Chuck – $2.1 million
10. Sinners – $1.47 million

Sheryl Lee Ralph honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph‘s contributions to the entertainment industry were recognized Wednesday when she got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Loretta Devine and Quinta Brunson spoke on her behalf, representing her start in a Broadway version of Dreamgirls to her current role in Abbott Elementary, the show that helped her win her first Emmy.

“I’m amazed at her ability to get things done,” Devine said during the ceremony, as reported by ABC7. “That’s Sheryl Lee Ralph. She was strong then and she still is strong.”

“To be around her is to be around Hollywood history, grace and legend,” Brunson told the crowd at the ceremony. “She is a master class in what it means to be an eternal and consistent diva. She commands the room and gives you a show. She is who you came to see, and she is our star.”

Sheryl then took the mic to share a message of gratitude, especially for those who paved the way for her.

“I want generations to see what’s possible, that their dreams are valid,” Ralph said. “That their voice is powerful and their potential limitless.”

Sheryl’s husband, Vincent Hughes, daughter Ivy Coco Maurice and son Etienne Maurice were in attendance, as well as Jenifer Lewis, the cast of Abbott Elementary and many of her sorority sisters from Delta Sigma Theta.

