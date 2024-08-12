In Brief: More ‘Simpsons’ coming to Disney+, and more

The 35th season of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie is heading to Disney+ on Oct. 2 with some brand-new surprises. At Disney’s D23 fan event this past weekend, The Simpsons creators shared the news that four exclusive new episodes of the long running hit will be available on Disney+ in the months ahead. Two of the brand-new episodes of The Simpsons are part of a two-part Christmas special titled “O C’mon All Ye Faithful” that will hit the streaming service on Dec. 17, dated for the 35th anniversary of the original Simpsons Christmas special that aired on Dec. 17, 1989. Season 35 of The Simpsons originally aired on Fox in October 2023, with the 18th and final episode of the season airing in May 2024. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

Deadline reports M3GAN‘s Allison Williams has been tapped to star in Regretting You, an adaptation of the 2019 novel from It Ends with Us writer Colleen Hoover. Regretting You follows “the complex relationship between Morgan Grant — played by Williams — and her daughter, Clara,” whom Morgan had a “at a young age,” forcing her to put her own dreams on hold, per the outlet. “As Clara grows into a teenager, their relationship becomes strained, especially after a tragic accident claims the life of Chris, Morgan’s husband and Clara’s father” …

Actress and sitcom writer Mitzi McCall, who played the dry cleaner’s wife who wears a fur coat owned by Jerry’s mom on the Seinfeld episode “The Secretary,” died Aug. 8 at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, her family announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She was 93. McCall was also a writer on shows such as Eight Is Enough, One Day at a Time, ALF, Mr. Belvedere and Charles in Charge. She’s also remembered for partnering with her husband, Charlie Brill, for a comedy act that performed between The Beatles‘ sets on The Ed Sullivan Show and famously bombed …

 

“They want you to fail”: Go behind the scenes of the first ‘SNL’ in trailer to ‘Saturday Night’
Every Saturday at 11:30 p.m., Saturday Night Live will be on — but 49 years ago, that was impossible to imagine. 

That’s the central thrust of the new trailer to Saturday Night, director Jason Reitman‘s look back at the evening of Oct. 11, 1975: The very first night of the show that would become an icon of comedy. 

Before the curtain rose on that first show, however, there was chaos. A green, 30-year-old producer named Lorne Michaels had to convince a skeptical, even hostile, NBC that he had what it took to control a rowdy cast of comedic talent, including John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Gilda Radner and Garrett Morris, and somehow pull off a live, 90-minute comedy show. 

Cooper Hoffman plays Dick Ebersol, then the young producer of late-night programming for the network. “You ever wonder why they said yes? They want you to fail!” he tells Gabriel LaBelle‘s Michaels. 

In addition to the volatile combination of Matt Wood as Belushi, Ella Hunt as Radner and particularly Cory Michael Smith as an egomaniacal Chase, backstage that night was a fiery George Carlin (Matthew Rhys) and a confused Jim Henson (Nicholas Braun), who laments some of the comics left Big Bird hanged in effigy outside the Muppets creator’s dressing room. 

Dylan O’Brien stars as Dan Aykroyd, whose last name was unpronounceable to emcee Don Pardo (Brian Welch), and Finn Wolfhard appears as a lowly NBC page.

Willem Dafoe also appears as a network executive, who seethes at Michaels, and J.K. Simmons appears as a smug Milton Berle.

“We just have to make it to air,” Michaels insists as the clock ticks to 11:30. 

Saturday Night hits theaters on Oct. 11. 

‘Stranger Things’ stage production, ‘The First Shadow’, heading to Broadway in 2025
The Olivier Award-winning play Stranger Things: The First Shadow is Broadway bound.

The play from the creators of the Netflix phenomenon, the Duffer Brothers, as well as writers Jack Thorne and Kate Trefy, first opened to acclaim — and awards — in the U.K., but Netflix just announced it will open at New York City’s Marquis Theater in previews on March 28, 2025.

The play’s official opening will be April 22, 2025.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow opened to rave reviews on Dec. 14, 2023, on the West End, and recently won Oliver Awards in the Best Entertainment and Best Set Design categories. The production is directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin.

The show is set in the series’ Hawkins, Indiana, in 1959 and centers on the younger version of some of the show’s main characters. The West End cast featured Oscar Lloyd as the younger version of David Harbour‘s Jim Hopper; Isabella Pappas played Winona Ryder‘s character, Joyce; and Patrick Vaill portrayed the younger version of Matthew Modine‘s TV character, Dr. Brenner.

Louis McCartney playedHenry Creel, whose telekinesis lands him at the Hawkins National Laboratory — where he’s eventually transformed into the supernatural villain Vecna.

Fans can sign up for first access to presale tickets at www.StrangerThingsBroadway.com. For those who do, presale tickets go on sale Sept. 13. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Sept. 17.

Hollywood treasures from ‘Gladiator’, ‘Star Wars’ and even ‘Forrest Gump’ up for auction
The U.K.-based auction house PropStore has announced that another massive trove of Hollywood memorabilia is going on the block, and it’s expected to fetch an estimated $10 million.

The event, running from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, is offering items like Harrison Ford‘s iconic Indiana Jones fedora, which is expected to sell for up to half a million bucks.

A screen-used Biker Scout helmet from Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi — apparently the only one of its kind — is also estimated to fetch that much.

There’s also a Ghostface mask used in a final face-off with Neve Campbell‘s Sidney in Scream, which is going for anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000.

Joaquin Phoenix‘s ceremonial white armor from his character Commodus’ final fight with Russell Crowe‘s Maximus in the 2000 Oscar winner Gladiator is also up for grabs, expected to sell for up to $160,000. 

Also going on the block is the iconic box of chocolates from another Academy Award-winning film, Forrest Gump, with a ticket price of anywhere from $20,000 to $40,000. 

That said, very often props like these sell for much more — for example, a recent Heritage Auction of the door Kate Winslet controversially floated on at the end of Titanic was expected to fetch $40,000. It sold for $718,750.

