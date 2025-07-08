In brief: ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ season 2 teaser trailer and more

In brief: ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ season 2 teaser trailer and more

Lily Gladstone and Kenneth Branagh have joined the cast of The Thomas Crown Affair. Deadline reports that the actors have joined the project, which is being directed by and will star Michael B. Jordan. The Amazon MGM Studios film will have an exclusive theatrical release on March 5, 2027 …

The teaser trailer for season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys has arrived. Jackie returns to Silver Falls in the short teaser trailer, which also finds her caught between brothers Cole and Alex yet again. The second season of the show arrives Aug. 28 on Netflix …

The cast of Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey has had a little change. Cosmo Jarvis will no longer be part of the star-studded cast, Deadline reports. The Shōgun star had to drop out of the project due to a scheduling conflict. He was replaced by Logan Marshall-Green in a role that remains under wraps. The Odyssey journeys into movie theaters and IMAX screens on July 17, 2026 …

In brief: ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ official trailer and more

The official trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale has arrived. Focus Features released the trailer for the third and final film in the movie series on Monday. The movie, which arrives in theaters on Sept. 12, follows the Crawley family as they enter the 1930s, embracing all of the change that comes with a new chapter of life …

The Bachelor has been given another rose. Deadline reports that ABC has renewed the reality dating competition show for its landmark 30th season. The network has also picked a brand-new showrunner in Scott Teti for the program. Teti is the current executive producer and showrunner of Bachelor in Paradise

Rob McElhenney is dropping his last name. The actor has filed to legally change his name to Rob Mac, according to Entertainment Weekly. He will now be credited as such in all future projects going forward …

Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep recreate ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ scene in fun video
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Meryl Streep is returning for season 5 of Only Murders in the Building.

That’s all.

On Thursday, the Academy Award winner appeared in a video with Selena Gomez to mark her return to the beloved Hulu series.

In the video, the duo recreate a famous scene from The Devil Wears Prada, in which Streep starred alongside Anne Hathaway. In the original scene, Streep’s character Miranda Priestly remarks on Hathaway’s character Andy Sachs’ clothing choices, stating that she has “no style or sense of fashion.” Andy begins to respond, before Miranda interrupts her and states that she wasn’t asking a question.

In Thursday’s video, Gomez, standing next to Streep, states flatly, “So you’re coming back for season 5.”

Streep, channeling Hathaway’s Devil Wears Prada character, replies, “Well, I think that depends on–“

Before she finishes her sentence, Gomez interjects, “No, no, that wasn’t a question.”

The caption of the video also gave a nod to the 2006 film.

“Gird your loins, Meryl is returning for Season 5! That’s all,” the caption read.

Only Murders in the Building was picked up for a fifth season at Hulu in September 2024, following the premiere of its fourth season. In addition to Streep and Gomez, the show stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

The series follows friends Oliver Putnam (Short), Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) and Mabel Mora (Gomez), who investigate a series of suspicious murders in their upscale apartment building, The Arconia, in New York City. Streep portrays Loretta Durkin, an actress.

In March, it was announced that Renée Zellweger would also join the star-studded cast.

The new season is currently in production.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and “Good Morning America.”

Scarlett Johansson, Miles Teller to join Adam Driver in ‘Paper Tiger’
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

It’s a Marriage Story reunion.

Deadline reports Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller have joined Adam Driver in the cast for the upcoming film Paper Tiger, which will be written and directed by James Gray.

Johansson and Teller will be taking over the roles once held by Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, who both dropped out of the film due to other commitments.

Driver and Johansson previously starred in Noah Baumbach‘s 2019 film Marriage Story. They were both nominated for Academy Awards for playing the roles of Charlie and Nicole Barber in the Netflix movie.

According to Deadline, Paper Tiger is described as a tense, gritty story about two brothers who set out to pursue the American Dream. They become caught up in a scheme that brings them into the dangerous world of corruption and violence, eventually straining their once strong bond.

Production on the new film is set to begin in New Jersey in June.

