In brief: Netflix drops ‘The Diplomat’ season 2 trailer and more

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for season 2 of The Diplomat, which picks up after right after Kate — played by Keri Russell — learns that Britain’s prime minister was responsible for the attack on one of its warships. She’ll have to prove it in season 2, series creator Debora Cahn tells Netflix’s Tudum. She’ll also have to contend with the bomb that exploded in the season 1 finale, in which Kate’s colleagues and her estranged husband, portrayed by Rufus Sewell, “are victims of a politically motivated attack in London that takes some lives and shatters the rest.” Allison Janney will join the cast for season 2, playing Vice President Grace Penn …

Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, LaKeith Stanfield and Demi Moore have been tapped to star in I Love Boosters, the next project from Sorry to Bother You filmmaker Boots Riley, according to Deadline. All that’s known about the film at this time is that it centers on a ring of enterprising shoplifters — or boosters — who take aim at a cutthroat fashion maven, per the outlet …

Netflix has pulled the plug on the Jeff Goldblum-led Greek mythology comedy series Kaos after just one season, according to Variety. Goldblum plays a modern-day vengeful Zeus in the dark comedy, described as a “contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, power and life in the underworld” …

Barbra Streisand pays tribute to her ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star Kris Kristofferson
Barbra Streisand has paid tribute to her A Star Is Born co-star Kris Kristofferson, who passed away Sept. 28 at the age of 88.

“The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special,” she wrote on Instagram. “Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born.”

The pair starred in the 1976 version of the film, with Babs noting that in the movie he sang the film’s love theme “Evergreen,” which she co-wrote with Paul Williams. Streisand’s version of the song went to #1 and the song went on to win an Oscar for Best Original Song.

“For my latest concert in 2019 at London’s Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, ‘Lost Inside Of You,’” she continued. “He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved.”

Finally she noted, “My thoughts go to Kris’ wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible.”

Kristofferson’s death was announced Sunday with a post on his official Facebook account. In addition to his acting work, Kristofferson was famous for his songwriting, including tunes like “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night.”

New ‘Moana 2’ special look features Moana sailing the seas in new adventure
A new special look at Moana 2 is here.

Walt Disney Animation Studios teased more of the highly anticipated sequel in a special look video on Tuesday, which features Moana sailing the seas of Oceania, battling monsters and more with her pal Maui by her side.

The special look also features Auli’i Cravalho, who voices Moana, singing a new song in the film called “We’re Back.”

News of the Moana sequel was first announced in February by Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, and a trailer for the film debuted at D23 in Anaheim, California, in August.

Fans of the film were first introduced to Moana in 2016. The first film follows the adventurous teenager as she embarks on a quest to save her people on the Polynesian island of Motunui.

A press release for the sequel describes the film as following Moana “on an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui.”

During an interview with Good Morning America at D23, Dwayne Johnson, who voices Maui in the film, shared what fans can expect from Moana in the sequel.

“There’s something in her instinct and in her gut,” he said at the time. “There’s an inner voice that keeps telling her that there’s more out there. And it’s beyond the reef as she thought before but also, there’s more — especially when it comes to the culture and the islands — and you have a young lady who’s just not satisfied with what is currently happening and she does believe there’s more and she needs a little help from her demigod friend, Maui, and we go on a crazy, unbelievable adventure.”

Moana 2 opens in theaters Nov. 27.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Winona Ryder opens up about harassment in Hollywood and her history with Harvey Weinstein
What was acceptable in Hollywood before and after the #MeToo movement is very different, and someone who has been there through it all, Winona Ryder, is sounding off.

To Esquire, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star opened up about the old days of Hollywood in the ’80s and ’90s — and yes, some of her stories include disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Ryder didn’t provide the names of “a couple of people” in Hollywood “who were just blatantly sexually harassing me” when she was in her late 20s.

“It wasn’t an assault. But it was incredibly inappropriate. It was wild,” she said.

“I was lucky because I was known, so it didn’t happen as much as maybe it would if I had been a struggling actor. But I remember this feeling in your mind: You’re negotiating … You’re working it out while this person is being extremely creepy.”

It “soured” her on Hollywood, she said.

Regarding Weinstein, she believes a couple of awkward meetings with him got her blacklisted from potential projects.

“The one time I was supposed to have a meeting with [him], I went to the Miramax office and I extended my hand and he shook my hand and … we had a conversation and I left,” she recalls.

“And [afterward] I got like screamed at [by an agent]. ‘What the f*** did you do?’ Apparently, I offended him because I extended my hand?”

On another occasion, she says she unintentionally rebuffed his offer to star in an adaptation of the play Little Voice by recommending instead the “amazing” actress who had played the role onstage, Jane Horrocks. “And he got very weird and he left.”

For the record, the former producer, currently in jail on sex charges, denied the exchanges to Entertainment Weekly through his attorney, offering “only good thoughts and kind wishes for happiness and success for her.”

