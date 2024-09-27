In brief: Netflix officially greenlights Florence Pugh-led ‘East of Eden’ and more

In brief: Netflix officially greenlights Florence Pugh-led ‘East of Eden’ and more

Netflix has officially greenlit a series adaptation of author John Steinbeck’s East of Eden. As previously announced, Florence Pugh will lead the cast, which also includes Poor ThingsChristopher Abbott, Challengers’ Mike Faist and Warrior‘s Hoon Lee. Zoe Kazan, the granddaughter of director Elia Kazan, who previously adapted the novel into a 1955 film that launched James Dean‘s career, will executive produce and write for the seven-episode limited series … 

Variety reports Jennifer Hudson and comedian Fortune Feimster have been added to the voice cast of the third Paw Patrol movie, joining McKenna Grace, who reprises her lead role as Skye. Plot details and specifics on Hudson and Feimster’s characters have not been revealed. The first two Paw Patrol movies have collectively grossed over $345 million worldwide, per the outlet …

The Critics Choice Association has announced the honorees for its fall 2024 Critics Choice Association’s celebration series. Zoe Saldaña will be honored with the Groundbreaker Award at the fourth annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television for her starring role in Netflix’s Emilia Pérez. The third annual Celebration of AAPI Cinema & Television will recognize actress Joan Chen with the Career Achievement Award for her performance in Dìdi; and filmmaker Tyler Perry will receive the seventh annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television’s Icon Award for his incredible body of work and achievements throughout the years …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jenna Ortega expresses regret over ‘Wednesday’ script comments
Jenna Ortega expresses regret over ‘Wednesday’ script comments
Netflix

In a new profile in Vanity Fair, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega is expressing some regrets over comments she made regarding her hit Netflix show Wednesday.

As reported in 2023, Ortega drew fire from writers — particularly during the extended Hollywood strikes — when she told Dax Shepard and Monica Padman‘s Armchair Expert podcast she had to “put [her] foot down” regarding scripts for the show.

“There were times on that set where I even became almost unprofessional in a sense where I just started changing lines,” she said in part. “I had to sit down with the writers, and they’d be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And I’d have to go and explain why I couldn’t go do certain things.”

The words “toxic” and “entitled” were bandied about in tweets and headlines after her comments made the news.

To VF, Jenna looked back, saying, “I probably could have used my words better in describing all of that,” calling herself “a rambler.”

She added, “I think it was hard because I felt like had I represented the situation better, it probably would’ve been received better.”

She added of the flap, “Everything that I said felt so magnified. … It felt almost dystopian to me. I felt like a caricature of myself.”

Jenna confessed, “I got sick of myself last year. My face was everywhere … so it’s like, fair enough, if I were opening my phone and I saw the same girl with some stupid quote or something, I would be over it too.”

Ortega reveals she successfully lobbied for a producer credit on the second season of Wednesday, which debuts on Netflix in 2025, in an effort to secure more “agency” for herself and her character, Wednesday Addams.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Joe Manganiello will be breaking bad in second season of Netflix’s ‘One Piece’
Joe Manganiello will be breaking bad in second season of Netflix’s ‘One Piece’
L-R: Abova, Manganiello, writer Matt Owens, co-star Jeff Ward – Netflix

During Netflix’s live Geeked Week send-off event in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday night, host — and out and proud geek — Joe Manganiello announced he has stepped up his nerd cred even more. 

The Magic Mike star will be joining the cast of One Piece, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved and bestselling manga, for its second season. 

The actor will play the iconic villain Mr. 0; also joining the show will be Bumper in Berlin alumna Lera Abova playing Miss Sunday.

The series stars Iñaki Godoy as straw hat-wearing swashbuckler Monkey D. Luffy, who sets off with his crew —Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji — to find the fabled article of treasure that shares the series’ title.

One Piece managed to avoid the pitfalls of other adaptations, like Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, by becoming a smash out of the gate. 

The live-action version of Eiichiro Oda‘s pirate saga debuted on Aug. 31, 2023, at #1 on the streaming service’s English language TV chart and the top 10 in 93 countries. In its first four days, it racked up 140.1 million hours of viewing time, right up there with the debuts of massive hits like Stranger Things season 4 and Wednesday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
Only Murders in the Building: The gang heads to Hollywood in the star-studded season 4.

Netflix
KOAS: Jeff Goldblum is in charge of the universe in the new series.

Terminator Zero: The newest chapter in the Terminator saga was just released on Judgement Day: August 29.

The Deliverance: Lee Daniels directs a horror film about demon possession.

Prime Video
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: A rising tide of darkness threatens Middle-earth in season 2.

Apple TV+
K-Pop Idols: Get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most popular genres of music in the documentary series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.