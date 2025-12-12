In brief: Netflix shares ‘His & Hers’ trailer and more

Jim Ward, the voice actor known for his work on The Fairly OddParents, has died at age 66. His radio talk show co-host, Stephanie Miller, confirmed Ward’s death in a post on social media Wednesday. “He was beyond brilliance,” Miller wrote in her tribute. Ward voiced Doug Dimmadome on The Fairly OddParents and also lent his voice to various characters in the Cartoon Network show Ben 10

We now know when season 2 of Ted will arrive. The Seth MacFarlane series will debut all eight episodes of its sophomore season on March 5, 2026. “We hope you enjoy these eight somewhat filthy, hopefully funny heartfelt episodes about a young man, his talking teddy bear, and their highly dysfunctional family,” MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh said in a statement …

The official trailer for His & Hers is here. Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming crime drama that stars Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal. The chilling new limited series premieres on Jan. 8, 2026 …

‘Tron: Ares’ star Jared Leto on his ‘Tron’ fandom, working with Jeff Bridges
Jared Leto stars in ‘Tron: Ares.’ (Disney)

It’s time to go back into The Grid.

Tron: Ares, the third film in the Tron franchise, has arrived in theaters. Its star Jared Leto told ABC-owned station WPVI he has been a huge fan of Tron going back to when he was 11 years old and seeing the original film at the movie theater.

“For me, Tron is like someone else’s Star Wars,” Leto said. “I just love the storyline, I love the characters, I love The Grid, I loved the world, I loved that technology, and what they did in that first film was really groundbreaking.”

Leto also praised the 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy, saying, “It took us to a new place and I absolutely adore that film as well.”

Now, with Tron: Ares, the original film’s star Jeff Bridges returns to his role as Kevin Flynn while Leto stars as a highly sophisticated AI being that is brought to the real world for a dangerous mission. Leto says it was surreal to act alongside Bridges in the film.

“He’s incredible, one of my favorite actors of all time,” Leto said. “When he walked on the set for the first time, everyone applauded because they were so excited to have him.”

Leto still remembers going to see the original Tron in theaters and says it is a dream come true to become part of the franchise he loves so much.

“I’m really grateful,” Leto said. “I hope that there’s a kid out there that goes to see [director] Joachim [Rønning]’s Tron and has the same experience that I did that just has their mind blown and is introduced to a world they never knew existed.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Jennifer Lawrence shares upcoming Miss Piggy movie is inspired by cancel culture
Jennifer Lawrence appears on ‘The Tonight Show.’ (Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Jennifer Lawrence is sharing new details about the Miss Piggy film she is developing with Emma Stone.

The actress revealed what originally sparked the idea for the movie centered on the iconic Muppet, which Cole Escola is writing, in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.

“So, during lockdown, one of my good friends who is not in the industry—it was also kind of around cancel culture, it was like both things were kind of happening at once. We were all locked up in our rooms, naughty people were being locked up in prison,” Lawrence said.

After setting up the backstory, Lawrence described how the premise was derived.

“Miss Piggy is a feminist icon, and she said it would be so funny if Miss Piggy got canceled. Now, that is not the plot, necessarily, but it got the wheels turning,” Lawrence said.

The actress also noted that “there hasn’t actually been” a solo film centered around Miss Piggy before.

“I started kind of producing it. But Emma Stone is the Muppet-head. Also, Emma Stone is a shark. Emma Stone will turn around in a leather jacket with a cigar and be like, ‘Hey kid, let me tell ya a thing or two about Hollywood,'” Lawrence said. “I’m just the ideas guy. So I went to her to be like, ‘What do we do?'”

Lawrence originally shared the news of the project on the Las Culturistas podcast episode that was released on Wednesday.

Drink me: Sabrina Carpenter to get even smaller in ‘Alice in Wonderland’-inspired musical
Sabrina Carpenter performs during her Short n’ Sweet tour at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2025 in New York, New York. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG)

Sabrina Carpenter is about to get even more Short n’ Sweet — on the big screen.

Deadline reports that Sabrina will star in and produce a musical inspired by Lewis Carroll‘s iconic book Alice in Wonderland for Universal Pictures, the studio that brought you Wicked. This would be Sabrina’s first major starring role in a studio film. Lorene Scafaria, who directed Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, is set to pen the script and direct.

ABC Audio has reached out to Universal Pictures for confirmation.

In Alice in Wonderland, Alice encounters a bottle with a label reading “Drink Me,” and when she does, she becomes tiny. When she eats a cake labeled “Eat Me,” she becomes huge.

The most recent films based on Carroll’s book include Tim Burton‘s 2010 movie Alice in Wonderland, starring Mia Wasikowska, and its sequel, 2016’s Alice Through the Looking Glass, directed by James Bobin.

Sabrina’s filmography includes The Short History of the Long Road, Tall Girl, Clouds and The Hate U Give. She’s also committed to guest-starring in a Muppets special on Disney+.  She recently received six Grammy nominations for her album Man’s Best Friend.

