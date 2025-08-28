In brief: Netflix shares ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ first look and more
Pedro Pascal is being eyed for the lead role in Todd Haynes‘ upcoming film De Noche, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie initially made headlines in summer 2024 when Joaquin Phoenix dropped out of the lead role five days before filming was set to begin. Top Gun: Maverick actor Danny Ramirez is attached to costar in the film, which follows an intense gay romance in the 1930s …
Netflix has shared its first look at the upcoming season of its Monster anthology series. The latest season is called Monster: The Ed Gein Story. It stars Charlie Hunnam as the titular serial killer who haunted rural Wisconsin in the 1950s by killing and desecrating multiple women. Netflix released teaser posters for the show, which arrives on Oct. 3 …
John Malkovich is swinging in to the main cast of Bad Monkey. He has signed on as a series regular in season 2 of the show, Deadline reports. The series is based on Carl Hiaasen‘s bestselling novel. Vince Vaughn starred in and executive produced the first season of the comedy series. Season 2 will reportedly be based on an original new story …
President Donald Trump offered praise Monday for Sydney Sweeney amid backlash over a denim ad campaign featuring the actress wearing American Eagle jeans.
“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there,” Trump wrote on his social media platform.
“Go get ’em Sydney,” he added.
Later in his message, which was originally deleted and reposted after incorrectly spelling Sweeney’s first name as “Sidney,” Trump added, “Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be.”
Trump’s post comes as several news outlets reported over the weekend that Sweeney is registered as a Republican in Monroe County, Florida, where she reportedly purchased a mansion in 2024.
Based on publicly available voting records, ABC News was able to pull the voting registration of a Sydney B Sweeney in Summerland Key, Florida, who registered as a Republican in the state and has the same birthday as the actress.
In a gaggle with news reporters on Sunday, Trump was asked by a reporter about his thoughts on reports that Sweeney is a registered Republican.
“Ohhhhh, now I love her ad. Is that right, is Sydney Sweeney?” Trump said. “You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s what I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that if Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”
The Euphoria actress, who has not commented publicly on her voter registration, came under fire recently for her “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” ad campaign for American Eagle.
The ads feature a play on the words “jeans” and “genes.”
In one ad, Sweeney says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue,” as the camera pans up to her face.
In another ad, posted on the company’s social media, Sweeney is seen cleaning a photo of herself with the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes,” with “genes” crossed out to instead read “jeans.”
Some critics of the ad campaign claim it promotes eugenics, a “scientifically inaccurate theory that humans can be improved through selective breeding of populations,” according to the National Human Genome Research Institute.
Other critics say the campaign is hypersexualized and glorifies Sweeney’s physique.
Some commenters online have also compared the ads to actress Brooke Shields‘ controversial 1980 campaign for Calvin Klein. In one of those commercials, the then-15-year-old actress and model pulls on a pair of Calvin Klein jeans while lying on the ground, saying in part, “The secret of life lies hidden in the genetic code. Genes are fundamental in determining the characteristics of an individual and passing on these characteristics to a succeeding generation.”
A representative for Sweeney did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment Monday.
Reached for comment, American Eagle directed ABC News to its statement Friday on social media, in which it said the ad campaign is about “jeans.”
“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story,” the company said in the statement. “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”
ABC News’ Anastasia E. Williams contributed to this report.
CBS has announced the cast of season 38 of The Amazing Race, and every single one of the pairs includes at least one former Big Brother player.
Fourteen former Big Brother houseguests, including winners Taylor Hale, Chelsie Baham and Jag Bains, are competing on the season that is described to be a European adventure.
The rest of the former Big Brother contestants competing on the season are Angela Murray, Kat Dunn, JosephAbdin, Hannah Chaddah, Enzo Palumbo, Izzy Gleicher, Natalie Negrotti, Tucker Des Lauriers, Rubina Bernabe, Kyland Young and Matt Turner.
Phil Keoghan returns to host the upcoming season of The Amazing Race, which kicks off in Amsterdam. They’ll also travel to Prague, Budapest and Romania.
In true Big Brother fashion, this season will include brand-new unexpected twists that contestants will have to face right away.
“For the first time in The Amazing Race history, teams face their first challenge before even lining up on the starting line – the first team to complete the task receives an express pass and the last team to complete the task faces the consequences of a Hazard,” according to a press release.
Season 38 of The Amazing Race premieres on a special night — Thursday, Sept. 25 — before continuing with weekly, regular episodes on Wednesdays starting on Oct. 1.
Weapons was the big shot at the box office this weekend, taking the top spot with a gross of $42.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo.
The horror film about 17 children who all mysteriously run away on the same night was one of two new movies to take the top spots. Coming in at #2 was the Disney body-swap sequel Freakier Friday, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsey Lohan reprising their roles from the original 2003 film. It brought in $29 million.
Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which had been #1 for the past two weeks, dropped to #3 with a take of $15.5 million. The animated film The Bad Guys 2 was in at #4, followed by the Liam Neeson/Pamela Anderson comedy The Naked Gun at #5.
The only other new film to make the top 10 was the fantasy comedy Sketch, which debuted at #10 with $2.5 million.
Here are the top-10 films at the box office:
1. Weapons — $42.5 million 2. Freakier Friday — $29 million 3. The Fantastic Four: First Steps — $15.5 million 4. The Bad Guys 2 –– $10.4 million 5. The Naked Gun — $8.4 million 6. Superman — $7.8 million 7. Jurassic World: Rebirth –– $4.7 million 8. F1: the Movie –– $2.8 million 9. Together — $2.6 million 10. Sketch — $2.5 million
Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.