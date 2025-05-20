In brief: New episodes of ‘Peppa Pig’ to stream on Netflix and more

Peppa Pig is making her way to Netflix. New episodes of the children’s show will be available on the streaming platform, Netflix announced on Monday. Additionally, the service announced that it will be making a mobile game called World of Peppa Pig all about the eponymous 4-year-old piglet …

Get ready to watch Love Me at home. The Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun film will begin streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime on June 16. The film follows a buoy and a satellite who meet online after humanity has gone extinct. The seemingly inanimate objects eventually take on the human forms of Stewart and Yeun, and learn about what it means to be alive and in love …

The latest Looney Tunes movie will stream on Max. The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie will stream on the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming platform on June 27. The film follows Porky Pig and Daffy Duck as they become Earth’s only hope at saving humanity …

Michael Ealy joins the cast of Muhammad Ali series ‘The Greatest’
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

Michael Ealy has joined the cast of Prime Video’s The Greatest, executive produced by Michael B. Jordan, Ben Watkins and Muhammad Ali‘s widow, Lonnie Ali, according to Deadline.

He’s landed the role of Malcolm X in the series about Ali and his life, both in and out of the boxing ring. Malcolm was spokesperson for the Nation of Islam when Ali made the decision to join the group. 

Also added to The Greatest cast is Kai Parham, who will be portraying Rudy Clay, Ali’s younger brother.

The cast also includes Omari Hardwick and Dana Gourrier as Ali’s parents Cassius “Cash” Clay Sr. and Odessa “Bird” Clay. Snowfall‘s Amin Joseph will play heavyweight champion Sonny Liston, Ali’s rival.

Jordan’s Outlier Society is producing the The Greatest, while Outlier Society President Elizabeth Raposo is on board as an executive producer, alongside Authentic Brand Group’s Corey Salter, Marc Rosen and Matthew Gross, Roc Nation, Michele Anthony, Aiyana White, Jeff AugustinBoyd Muir and Josh Wakely via his Grace: A Storytelling Company.

David Blackman for Polygram will serve as co-executive producer.

In brief: Daniel Day-Lewis’ ‘Anemone’ gets a release date, and more
Daniel Day-Lewis’ return to the big screen, Anemone, has a release date. Focus Features confirms the film, starring and co-written by Day-Lewis and directed by his son Ronan Day-Lewis, comes to theaters in limited release Oct. 3 and opens wide Oct. 10. The three-time Oscar winner’s last film was 2017’s Phantom Thread.

The CW announced that it has picked up Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent for two seasons. The first season of the Dick Wolf drama series, starring Aden Young and Kathleen Munroe, will premiere on the network this fall. 

Captain America: Brave New World is headed to Disney+ on May 28. The Marvel blockbuster, starring Anthony Mackie, originally hit theaters Feb. 14. Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Hannaha Hall shares how she prepared for Tiff’s emotional scenes in season 7 of ‘The Chi’
Chrris Lowe/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Hannaha Hall is back for another season of The Chi. Season 7 premiered Friday, capturing her character, Tiffany, learning her boyfriend, Rob (Iman Shumpert), had been shot to death. Knowing the grief Tiff would go through in this new season, she tells ABC Audio she had to unplug from the rest of the cast while on set in order to prepare for her scenes.

“I know with Tiff and her emotional scenes this season, I had to kind of isolate myself. I’m always cracking jokes. I’m always talking stuff to my co-stars in a good way, but I had to kind of isolate just so I can make sure I’m grounded in this performance or in this feeling, this moment,” she says.

Having never experienced grief in that capacity, Hannaha says she tapped into multiple experiences as she prepared for the role.

“I was like, ‘You know what? Let think about this, let me think about this’ … and even in those moments, you don’t know how that feels unless you genuinely experienced it,” she says. Still, she tried “to understand and create that hypothetical of what it would look like, what it would feel like, also thinking about the words and the dialogue” to make sure she understood where they were in the story.

Hannaha said she also listened to music as she put herself in Tiff’s shoes and received some help from co-star Lynn Whitfield, who helped her tap into the character.

Jason Weaver, who plays Rashaad on the show, says the hard work paid off, as Hannaha “really did do some amazing work. He says, “Because she took that time as an actor to really prepare herself … the audience is gonna love her performance this season.”

