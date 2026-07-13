In brief: ‘Obsession’ gets streaming release date and more

In brief: ‘Obsession’ gets streaming release date and more

Obsessed with Obsession? You’re in luck. Fans of Curry Barker’s horror film will be able to watch it at home starting on July 17 on Peacock. The hit movie stars Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless and Andy Richter. It’s made over $400 million at the global box office after two months in theaters …

House of David has been renewed for season 3 on Prime Video. Season 2 of the biblical drama starred Michael Iskander as David, alongside Ali Suliman as King Saul, Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam and Stephen Lang as Samuel. Season 3 will find David’s journey come full circle from “outcast shepherd to fierce warrior, to his ultimate destiny as King,” according to an official description from Prime Video …

Elle Fanning is teaming up with Julianne Moore. Deadline reports the actresses are set to star in the upcoming film Moonsong: A Life In Seven Verses. Rebecca Miller will write and direct the film that tells the story of famous children’s book author Margaret Wise Brown, the writer of classics like Goodnight Moon and The Runaway Bunny

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‘Is God Is’ ﻿makes the cut for ‘Variety”s list of the best movies of 2026 so far
‘Is God Is’ ﻿makes the cut for ‘Variety”s list of the best movies of 2026 so far
The poster for the film ‘Is God Is.’ (Amazon MGM Studios/Orion Pictures)

Nearly two months after its premiere, Is God Is has earned a spot on Variety‘s list of the best movies of the year so far.

The film is the screen adaptation of director Aleshea Harris’ play of the same name. Speaking to ABC Audio, Aleshea described the transition from a play to film as a “learning curve.”

“I’m a theater person. I had barely been on a set. So I needed to understand the rules of writing for the screen, which are different. And I needed think about the tools that I had as a filmmaker that I didn’t have on the stage that could work in my favor,” she said. “So it was a lot about thinking about images differently, thinking about how much language was necessary.”

The film stars Kara Young and Mallori Johnson as twin sisters Anaia and Racine, who set out on a revenge mission against their father after he tried to kill them and their mother in a fire, leaving them with severe burn scars. The cast also includes Janelle Monáe, Erika Alexander, Vivica A. Fox and Sterling K. Brown.

Aleshea said collaborating with them was her “favorite aspect of working on the movie.”

“They were so kind and they believed in me and trusted me as a first-time filmmaker,” she said. “There was also from them a protective energy. I could tell that they wanted me to win. They wanted the movie to win, and it was such a delight on set to get to work with them.” 

In its review, Variety praises Kara and Mallori for “holding their own against” against the supporting cast. It notes, “[T]hey’re the year’s most electric double act so far.”

Of Aleshea, the publication adds that she “is conversant in the languages of both ruthless exploitation cinema and radical feminist theatre, with filmmaking brio to match. Whatever she makes next, here’s hoping more attention is paid.”

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV
Trying: The comedy series returns for its fifth season.

CBS
Big Brother: Watch the season 28 premiere of the reality competition series. 

Peacock
The Five Star Weekend: Jennifer Garner stars in the new drama series. 

Netflix
Little House on the Prairie: Laura Ingalls Wilder’s semi-autobiographical story is brought to the small screen in this new adaptation.

Movie theaters
Moana: The live-action adaptation of the Disney animated film follows a young woman who journeys to save her island.  

Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass: Zoey Deutch stars in the new comedy film. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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Charlie Heaton to play Charles Shelby in ‘Peaky Blinders’ sequel series
Charlie Heaton to play Charles Shelby in ‘Peaky Blinders’ sequel series
Charlie Heaton as Charles Shelby in the ‘Peaky Blinders’ sequel series. (Robert Viglasky/Netflix/BBC)

We now know who Charlie Heaton will play in the Peaky Blinders universe.

Netflix and the BBC have revealed that Heaton is set to play Tommy Shelby’s eldest son in the upcoming Peaky Blinders sequel series. A photo of Heaton on set in costume as Charles Shelby has been released along with the announcement.

Heaton’s character had been a mystery since his casting was announced in April. Jamie Bell also joins the sequel series, taking over the role of Charles’ half brother, Duke, who was originally portrayed by Barry Keoghan.

The upcoming Peaky Blinders sequel series is written and created by Steven Knight. It is currently being filmed in and around Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham, England.

This new Peaky Blinders era is set a decade after World War II. It follows the race to rebuild Birmingham as it becomes “a brutal contest of mythical dimensions,” according to a description from Netflix.

“Having fought a violent war, much of it behind enemy lines, Charles Shelby is now embracing normality. He hasn’t seen his half-brother Duke … in years. Charles severed all ties to the Peaky Blinders gang, and the hedonistic Shelby lifestyle. But can you ever escape your own blood?” the show’s logline reads.

Jessica Brown Findlay, Lashana Lynch and Lucy Karczewski are also set to star in the series, in roles that Netflix says will be revealed at a later date.

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