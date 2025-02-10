In brief: Owen Wilson, Alan Ritchson to star in action drama ‘Runner’ and more

Owen Wilson and Alan Ritchson are joining forces in the upcoming action drama film Runner. Deadline first reported the news Friday. Scott Waugh will direct the movie from writers Tommy White and Miles Hubley. The film follows Hank, played by Ritchson, a high-end courier who has three hours to transport an organ to save a young girl. Wilson will star as Ben, the medical courier Hank is forced to transport and protect …

Madelyn Cline is starring alongside Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz in the upcoming action thriller Day Drinker. Variety reports that the Lionsgate film will be directed by Marc Webb, and that it will follow a cruise ship bartender who meets a mysterious day drinker. The pair then becomes entangled in a criminal underbelly …

Baby Reindeer breakout Jessica Gunning is joining Ian McKellen, Michaela Cole and James Corden in Steven Soderbergh‘s new dark comedy The Christophers. Deadline reports that the actress joins the cast which will begin filming in London later in February. The Christophers tells the story of the estranged children of a once-famous artist who hire a forger to complete his unfinished works …

New ‘Little House on the Prairie’ adaptation on the horizon
NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Get ready to head back to the world of Little House on the Prairie.

Netflix announced Wednesday that fans can look forward to a “reimagining” of Laura Ingalls Wilder‘s famous book series, which also spawned a massively popular series in the ’70s and ’80s.

“Part family drama, part survival tale, and part origin story, the series will offer a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the American West,” read an X post from the streamer.

Rebecca Sonnenshine is the showrunner for the new Little House on the Prairie series.

“I fell deeply in love with these books when I was 5 years old,” Sonnenshine told Tudum. “They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new audience.”

Wilder published eight installments in her semi-autobiographical Little House on the Prairie book series between 1932 and 1943.

Those books served as the inspiration for the television series of the same name, which ran for nine seasons between 1974 and 1983 and starred Michael Landon, Karen Grassle, Melissa Gilbert and more.

‘Wicked’ opens with an enchanting $114 million weekend
Universal

“Glicked” is the new “Barbenheimer.”

Wicked dazzled in its opening weekend, delivering an estimated $114 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. It ranks as the third-biggest North American debut this year behind Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2 with $211 million and $154 million, respectively.

The film adaptation of the hit Broadway show also logged fourth-biggest debut for a musical, sandwiched between Disney’s The Little Mermaid with $95.5 million and Frozen II‘s $154 million, according to Variety. Wicked also marked the best opening for a Broadway adaptation, overtaking the $31 million collected by 2014’s Into the Woods.

Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, added an estimated $50.2 million overseas, bringing its worldwide tally to $164 million, topping Les Miserables’ $103 million in 2012.

Gladiator II, while falling short of expectations, still pulled off a solid second place debut, grabbing an estimated $55.5 million at the domestic box office. The sequel to 2000’s Gladiator, starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, opened internationally last weekend with $87 million and added an estimated $50.5 million, for a global total of $221 million.

Third place went to the Chris Evans/Dwayne Johnson holiday comedy Red One, which earned an estimated $13.3 million. It’s three-week North American total is $52 million and $117.1 worldwide.

Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin delivered an estimated $5.1 million in its opening weekend for a fourth place finish.

Rounding out the top five was Venom: The Last Dance, grabbing an estimated $4 million in its fourth week of release. The third and final movie in the Venom trilogy has grossed $133 million domestically and $456 million worldwide.

‘The White Lotus’ renewed for season 4
Fabio Lovino/HBO

The White Lotus has been renewed for a fourth season.

Warner Bros. announced the news Wednesday in a press release, less than a month from the season three premiere of the hit show.

Details about the next White Lotus resort setting haven’t been revealed yet.

In the meantime, fans of the show will be whisked away to Thailand for season three.

The series, which is a social satire, will continue to follow the exploits of employees and guests at the fictional White Lotus resort.

Season one followed guests and employees at a Hawaiian resort, and season two was set at a White Lotus resort in Taormina, Sicily.

Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Fred Hechinger, Molly Shannon, and more starred in season one, while Aubrey Plaza, Meaghann Fahy, Theo James and Michael Imperioli and more starred in season two.

Jennifer Coolidge, who starred in both seasons, earned an Emmy Award in 2022 for supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her performance as Tanya McQuoid, a needy and extremely wealthy heiress.

The season three cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood.

Natasha Rothwell, who starred in The White Lotus season one as the spa manager at the White Lotus in Hawaii, will also return to the series.

The White Lotus season three will arrive on Max on Feb. 16

