In brief: ‘Paddington in Peru’ gets new release date, and more

Wayne Northrop, the soap opera star best known for his roles as Roman Brady on Days of Our Lives and Michael Culhane on Dynasty, died on Nov. 29 at the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s Woodland Hills home in California, his publicist tells Good Morning America. He was 77. According to a statement from his wife, Lynn Herring Northrop, he had been diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s 6 years ago. Northrop’s other appearances include the medical soap opera Port Charles

The North American release date for Paddington in Peru, the third installment of the CG and live-action Paddington franchise, has been switched from Jan. 17 to Feb. 14, according to Variety. This time out, Paddington — voiced by Ben Whishaw — goes on an adventure to South America after he receives “a letter from Peru telling him that his beloved Aunt Lucy — voiced by Imelda Staunton — has inexplicably gone missing from her jungle cabin at the Home for Retired Bears.” Antonio Banderas, Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer and Julie Walters also star …

Writer/director Marshall Brickman, best known for teaming up with Woody Allen on box office hits like Sleeper, Manhattan and Manhattan Murder Mystery, and winning a best screenplay Oscar for Annie Hall, died Nov. 29 in Manhattan, his daughter Sophie Brickman tells The New York Times. He was 85. Brickman’s other work includes Simon, Lovesick and The Manhattan Project

Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx‘s return to comedy was captured by Netflix and will be released via an upcoming special named after those shows.

What Had Happened Was… will find Jamie opening up about the medical scare that left him hospitalized for months in 2023.

“I said, ‘If I can stay funny, I could stay alive’ … I’m back,” Foxx says in the teaser for the special. What Had Happened Was… is set to premiere on Dec. 10.

In April 2023, Jamie’s daughter, Corinne, revealed he’d experienced a “medical complication” and was hospitalized in Atlanta. Rumors about the severity of his condition spread as celebrity friends and fans kept his name in prayer. He’s since given some insight into how bad things had gotten, sharing that at one point he couldn’t walk or remember anything that happened.

Nearly 20 years after his last stand-up show, Jamie announced he’d be taking the stage to tell his story with What Had Happened Was…, a one-man, three-night run in Atlanta that took place in October. Following the event, he shared photos on social media, thanking the city for showing up and supporting him.

“I haven’t been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that’s what you were,” he wrote. “When people ask me is this a stand up comedy show I say no it’s an artistic explanation. Of some thing that went terribly wrong, but thanks to the great people in Atlanta especially piedmont hospital you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most.”

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Actor Jonathan Majors and his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari have agreed to resolve her civil claims that followed his misdemeanor assault conviction in New York, according to a court filing.

Majors and Jabbari stipulated to a dismissal of her lawsuit for defamation and assault that she brought against him in March, the filing said. A reason was not given.

Jabbari sued Majors about the same time he was sentenced to domestic violence intervention classes in April. She alleged he physically abused her and then defamed her by denying the assault in an interview with ABC News.

Majors was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment, but was acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment in a split verdict.

Since the verdict, Majors has been dropped from his management and PR firms. In addition, he was cut from future Marvel films and his role as Kang in Avengers: Kang Dynasty.

As part of his sentencing, Majors was ordered to complete a 52-week in-person batterers intervention program in Los Angeles, continue mental health counseling and stay away from Jabbari.

ABC/Frank Micelotta

Jennifer Garner delighted fans this Halloween by stepping back into the shoes of one of her most beloved characters.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal her costume as Jenna Rink from 13 Going on 30.

During the fun clip, she’s seen wearing her now-iconic, brightly colored butterfly dress — instantly transporting fans back to 2004.

With her wide smile and unmistakable charm, Garner perfectly embodies her “30, flirty and thriving” character, reminding fans of the lighthearted, magical spirit of the romantic comedy that remains a cult favorite nearly two decades later.

The nostalgic dress choice isn’t just a treat for fans of the film, but also marks a sentimental throwback for Garner.

Originally worn in 13 Going on 30, the dress became a symbol of Jenna’s journey — a 13-year-old girl thrust into her 30s, navigating love, friendship and career with an innocent, wide-eyed wonder.

Garner’s Halloween transformation instantly captivated social media, where fans flooded her comments with memories of watching 13 Going on 30 for the first time. Many noted how timeless the look was and praised the actress for choosing a costume that resonated with so many generations.

On Sunday Garner was already showing her Halloween spirit by sharing a funny video of herself trying to get through a Halloween-themed experience. She titled the video “Moms in a Haunted House.”

“I don’t like when they pursue us. Don’t pursue!” she said during the clip, later adding, “There’s a person. I see you and I’m not frightened of you!”

