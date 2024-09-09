In brief: Pat Sajak nabs Emmy for final season of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and more

In brief: Pat Sajak nabs Emmy for final season of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and more

Pat Sajak took home his first hosting Emmy in 26 years at Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Sajak, who co-hosted Wheel of Fortune, alongside Vanna Whitefor decades before handing the reins to Ryan Seacrest, won for Outstanding Host For A Game Show for the final his final season. Sajak previously won the award in 1993, 1997 and 1998. Despite his retirement, Sajak will host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Oct. 7 …

Deadline reports The Perfect Couple‘s Eve Hewson is in early talks to star in Stephen Spielberg‘s upcoming project. Details of the as yet untitled film are still unknown. Hewson previously appeared in Spielberg’s 2015 historical drama Bridge of Spies. She’ll next be seen in season 2 of the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters

Todd Stashwick, best known for playing Starfleet Captain Liam Shaw on Star Trek: Picard, has been tapped to join Paul Bettany and James Spader in Marvel Studios’ untitled Vision series, the spin-off to the award-winning WandaVision, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bettany and Spader will reprise their respective Marvel roles as Vision and Ultron in the upcoming series. The show will reportedly follow Vision, the android who fell in love with Elizabeth Olsen‘s Wanda Maximoff — aka the Scarlet Witch — and was destroyed by Thanos — played by Josh Brolin — in Avengers: Infinity War before being magically brought back to life in WandaVision. Bettany also played a white, government-rebuilt version of the droid in that series, on which the new show centers. Sources tell THR that Stashwick will play an assassin who is on the trail of android and the technology he possesses. Not coincidentally, Stashwick’s executive producer on Picard was Terry Matalas, who is the showrunner of Vision

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Netflix drops ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ trailer, Kelly Monaco out at ‘GH’ and more
In brief: Netflix drops ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ trailer, Kelly Monaco out at ‘GH’ and more

Following last week’s teaser, Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the second installment in Ryan Murphy‘s Monsters series. The clip opens with Kitty and José Menendez, played respectively by Chloë Sevigny and Javier Bardem, sitting for a family portrait with sons Lyle and Erik, portrayed by Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch, respectively. “I need to know what’s going on with you and the boys,” Kitty is heard saying in a voice-over. “It is over. Stop. I’m going to fix this family,” José replies. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story debuts Sept. 19 on Netflix …

Kelly Monaco is saying goodbye to Port Charles after more than two decades. WABC-TV reports the actress will make her final appearance on the ABC soap opera General Hospital sometime this fall. Monaco, who has played Sam McCall on the daytime drama since 2003, is exiting the series due to storyline changes, which have yet to be revealed. Monaco is also known for being the season 1 winner of the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars

Community alum Joel McHale has landed a guest starring role on the third season of Yellowjackets, according to Variety. No further details on his character have been released. The series follows a high school soccer team after a plane crash, then decades later when the survivors are adults. A premiere date for the Paramount+ with Showtime show’s third season has yet to be announced …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“Homebound” David Lynch says emphysema may keep him from stepping on a set again
“Homebound” David Lynch says emphysema may keep him from stepping on a set again
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

In a new interview with Sight & Sound magazine, acclaimed Twin Peaks director David Lynch says he has emphysema and as a result likely won’t direct on set ever again.

The Independent excerpted the chat, in which the 78-year-old filmmaker said he’s “homebound” as a result of the pulmonary condition.

“I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not,” Lynch says. “And now, because of COVID, it would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold.” What’s more, he says, “I can only walk a short distance before [running] out of oxygen.”

Lynch says he might be able to direct remotely, but added, “I wouldn’t like that so much.”

The filmmaker’s last project was 2017’s acclaimed Twin Peaks: The Return. He has a couple of projects he’s still trying to get off the ground, including the animated Snootworld and his screenplay called Antelope Don’t Run No More. “Well, we don’t know what the future will bring, but we remain hopeful,” Lynch said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

After first chapter flameout, Kevin Costner’s second ‘Horizon’ film pulled from release schedule
After first chapter flameout, Kevin Costner’s second ‘Horizon’ film pulled from release schedule
Warner Bros. Pictures

Kevin Costner gambled tens of millions of dollars of his own money on his Western film franchise Horizon: An American Saga, and so far it’s not paying off — and that’s directly affecting the release of its sequel.

The reportedly $100 million first film opened on June 28 and made just $11 million in its debut weekend.

Costner planned to release as many as four chapters of the franchise in theaters — indeed the trailer for the first one advertised the second chapter would be following close behind on Aug. 16.

But that’s no longer the case, The Hollywood Reporter says.

Warner Bros. Discovery-owned New Line and Costner’s own Territory Pictures have decided to pull the second chapter from its theatrical release date, according to a rep from New Line to the trade. The strategy is to “give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment … over the coming weeks” by shifting it to streaming on video on demand and Max.

In a separate statement, a rep for Costner’s production company says, “The audience response to Horizon, and enthusiasm for seeing our story continue in Horizon 2, has been incredibly gratifying,” adding, “We welcome the opportunity for that window to be expanded as we know it will only serve to enhance the experience of seeing Horizon 2.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.