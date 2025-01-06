In brief: Patti LuPone joins season 3 of ‘And Just Like That’ and more

Patti LuPone is joining the cast of And Just Like That. While her role is being kept a secret, the show’s executive producer Michael Patrick King told Entertainment Weekly her character will have “an arc on our show this season.” Also joining the cast of the Sex and the City spinoff is Kristen Schaal, while Rosemarie DeWitt is set to return as Aidan’s ex-wife Kathy …

You’ll be able to watch The Wild Robot at home before the end of the month. The DreamWorks animated film will stream exclusively on Peacock on Jan. 24. The film, which follows a robot who gets shipwrecked on an uninhabited island, stars Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor. Peacock will also become the streaming home for other DreamWorks animated films, including the first three Shrek films, the first three Kung Fu Panda movies, The Bad Guys and Spirit Untamed

If you’ve seen Normal People, then you’ve watched Paul Mescal get behind the wheel. But in a recent cover story with W magazine, the actor revealed he lied about his driving expertise to land his role. In fact, the actor did not even have his driver’s license. “We’d signed the paperwork, I’d gotten the part, and then I’d forgotten about doing my driver’s license,” Mescal said. “So I ended up doing Normal People on a provisional license. I could only drive the car if there was a fully licensed driver beside me.” …

Colin Farrell expresses willingness to do second season of ‘The Penguin’
HBO/Macall Polay

Colin Farrell is open to exploring more of the criminal underworld in The Penguin.

After a stint as underworld criminal Oswald “Oz” Cobb in the hit HBO show, Farrell expressed an openness to returning to the show in the right situation in an interview published Sunday. Farrell’s role was a reprisal of the Penguin, which he first played in 2022’s The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as Gotham’s reluctant hero.

“If there’s a great idea [for season 2], and the writing was really muscular and as strong or stronger on the page than it was in the first season, of course I would do it,” Farrell said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The Penguin, which debuted in September and recently released its final episode of the first season, centers around Farrell’s character, a villain overlord in Gotham.

Farrell said much of his decision to continue in the role is focused on the audience reception.

“For me, the bar for success is not very high. It’s, ‘Do most people like it?’ — just the simplicity of that. I love being in things that are critically approved — it’s much better than the alternative — but I’ve been around long enough [to know] that it’s the audience who are really the most important critics,” Farrell told the outlet.

Farrell starred in The Penguin alongside Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Deirdre O’Connell and more. The actor also expressed gratitude for the role and its rich history.

“I always loved the material, and it was never lost on me the privilege I felt to inhabit a character that’s lived so long in comic book form originally and then through various iterations on TV and in film,” he told the outlet.

Airbnb opens the haunted ‘Beetlejuice’ house for guests … if you dare
Airbnb opens the haunted ‘Beetlejuice’ house for guests … if you dare
Airbnb

Just in time for Halloween, Airbnb has announced it is opening the doors to the Deetz residence, the home made famous in Tim Burton‘s hit Beetlejuice movies. 

“Take in Delia’s extraordinary home during this otherworldly experience at the famed Deetz residence just as she left it — shrouded in a black mourning veil for her beloved husband and full of memories, her esteemed artwork, ghosts and a portal to The Afterlife,” the home sharing company teases.

The home is located in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey, subbing for the fictitious Winter River, Connecticut, of the films.

The listing bears a personal invitation from Delia Deetz, the quirky avant-garde artist played by Catherine O’Hara in the franchise.  

“Now that my work is posthumously appreciating in value and recognition, it’s only fair that artistic souls be invited to my magnificent home. So, come admire my life’s work and Create with a capital C in the first-ever art class from beyond the grave.”

“Just watch out for that pesky trickster in the attic!” she warns of Michael Keaton‘s “ghost with the most.”

Oh, and if you do happen to say the B-word three times, “don’t be surprised if some really strange things happen,” the company warns. “You may even find yourself in The Afterlife. Follow the glowing green light into the Waiting Room with the rest of the recently deceased.”

You won’t be able to stay in the home overnight, “due to some recent ‘spiritual difficulties,'” but the doors are open for 10 three-hour bookings, taking place Nov. 16 to Nov. 27 for up to six guests each. Find out all the details here

Viola Davis to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2025 Golden Globe Award
Viola Davis to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2025 Golden Globe Award
Disney/Stewart Cook

Viola Davis has been named the recipient of the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Wednesday. She’ll be recognized at the annual show for her outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

“Viola Davis is a luminary whose profound talent has continuously shifted the lens through which we see and understand film,” Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “Presenting her with the 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award is not only an honor but a reflection of our admiration for her relentless dedication to her craft and her monumental impact on the industry.”

She continued, “Viola’s courage in portraying complex, powerful characters has broken barriers and paved new paths, making her an emblem of excellence and an ideal recipient of this prestigious award.”

Viola, an EGOT winner, earned an Emmy for her performance as Annalise Keating on ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder. She won the Best Audio Narration Grammy for her memoir, Finding Me; an Oscar for her onscreen and offscreen work on Fences; and a Tony for Best Featured Actress in the play King Hedley II.

Davis has also won seven Golden Globes throughout the course of her career, taking home awards for How to Get Away with Murder, Fences, The Woman KingMa Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Help and Doubt.

She’s set to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 82nd annual Golden Globes, joining previous recipients Oprah Winfrey, Eddie Murphy, Morgan Freeman, Denzel Washington and more.

“Thrilled! Overwhelmed! Honored! Thank you @GoldenGlobes,” Viola wrote of the honor on Instagram.

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards air live on CBS and Paramount Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. 

