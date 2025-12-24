In brief: ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ adds three to cast and more

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has added three new actors to its cast. Holt McCallany joins the ensemble of the Disney+ series in season 3 as Atlas. He will appear in a recurring guest role as the pivotal villain and the third season’s primary antagonist. Also joining the cast are David Costabile as Dr. Thorn and Jesse L. Martin as Annabeth’s father, Frederick Chase …

The film The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender will no longer get a theatrical release. Instead, Deadline reports the animated feature will make its debut on Paramount+. The film, which was directed by Lauren Montgomery with Steve Ahn and William Mata, previously had the release date of Oct. 9, 2026. Its voice cast includes Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Dee Bradley Baker, Freida Pinto and Ke Huy Quan

Two classic characters from the original Star Trek series will make their first appearances in the finale of the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Variety reports the characters Hikaru Sulu and Leonard “Bones” McCoy will appear in the episode, played by actors Kai Murakami and Thomas Jane

‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night’ airing Nov. 6
Ariana Grande performs in ‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night’ (Courtesy NBC)

Wicked: For Good doesn’t hit theaters until Nov. 21, but you’ll be able to see the movie’s stars performing several weeks before that.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night, an NBC special featuring performances from stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, as well as some of the other cast members, will air Nov. 6 on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

The special will include performances of songs from the upcoming sequel, as well as world premiere clips from the film that highlight the two brand-new original songs penned specifically for the film by Stephen Schwartz, the composer of the original Wicked stage musical.

In addition to Grande and Erivo, cast members Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode are set to perform, accompanied by a 37-piece live orchestra. Cast interviews, dance numbers and behind-the-scenes moments round out the telecast.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
The Last Frontier: A U.S. marshal hunts for escaped convicts in the Alaskan wilderness in this limited series.

Netflix
The Woman in Cabin 10Keira Knightley stars in the film adaptation of the bestselling novel by Ruth Ware.

HBO, HBO Max
The Chair Company: Tim Robinson stars in the new comedy series from the creators of I Think You Should Leave.

Movie theaters
Kiss of the Spider Woman: Jennifer Lopez stars alongside Diego Luna in the new movie musical. 

Roofman: Channing Tatum plays a man who escapes prison and lives inside a Toys “R” Us in this new film.

Tron: Ares: The third film in the Tron franchise arrives and stars Jared Leto as an AI being. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
Fallout: The second season of the series based on the popular video game stars Walton Goggins.

Netflix
Emily in Paris: Emily is back and exploring Italy in season 5 of the hit show.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Watch the former late night host interview a new slate of celebrities, including Michael B. Jordan.

Movie theaters
Avatar: Fire and Ash: The third film in James Cameron‘s epic franchise arrives in cinemas and IMAX screens.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants: Watch the titular sponge set off with his best friend, Patrick, in their latest cinematic adventure.

The Housemaid: Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney star in a new film based on the novel of the same name.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

